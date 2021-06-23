News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Officials Stress Bond Buying Isn't Aimed at Boosting Housing Market

The New York and San Francisco Fed chiefs say the central bank's monetary accommodation is intended to support overall financial conditions.

South Korea's Answer to Robinhood and Venmo Lands $7 Billion Valuation

A South Korean company whose app lets users transfer money, take out loans, trade stocks and check their credit scores has raised funds at a valuation of more than $7 billion.

Nonbank Lenders Are Dominating the Mortgage Market

The lenders, which don't take deposits or offer other banking services, issued more than two-thirds of all mortgages originated in 2020, their highest market share on record.

Zohar Funds Seek Answers on Defunct Company's $16 Million Cash Pile

The bankrupt Zohar investment funds are again at odds with their creator, Lynn Tilton, over another of the companies to which they lent money, this time clashing over the proceeds of the 2016 wind-down of former textile manufacturer Galey & Lord.

Blackstone Bets $6 Billion on Buying and Renting Homes

The investment firm's deal for a company that buys and rents single-family homes is the latest sign Wall Street believes the U.S. housing market is going to stay hot.

JPMorgan Invests in Mortgage Clearinghouse

JPMorgan has contributed additional venture capital funding to Maxex, a growing digital exchange for residential mortgages.

Brazil's Petrobras Pension Fund Sheds Some Private-Equity Stakes

The Petros pension fund for workers at state-owned oil giant Petrobras sold stakes in seven funds to Spectra Investments.

Whatever Their CEOs Say, Banks Are Wary About the Office

Some bank chiefs like, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, talk as if the office will soon look more or less as it did before. Their real estate lending teams seem less sure.

ABN Amro Sets Up $506 Million Impact Investment Fund

The ABN Amro Sustainable Impact Fund will invest in early- and growth-stage businesses focused on energy transition, social impact and renewables.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson, Milton Agree to $8.14 Billion Merger

Investment companies Washington H. Soul Pattinson Ltd. and Milton Corporation Ltd. have agreed to a merger that will create a top 50 ASX-listed firm with a market capitalization of $8.14 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 0015ET