News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Congress Ends Trump-Era Rule Giving Leeway to Payday Lenders

An October ruling by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency enabled high-interest consumer lenders to attach themselves to banks and circumvent state-level interest rate caps.

Fed Gives Big Banks Clean Bill of Health in Latest Stress Test

In a vote of confidence for the banks, the Fed said it would end temporary limits on dividend payments and share buybacks after all 23 firms performed well in annual stress tests.

Fed's Williams Says More Progress Needed Before Rate-Hike Shift

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams reiterated Thursday he doesn't see a case to raise rates any time soon given that the job market remains far short of the strength the central bank wants to see.

JPMorgan Buys Stake in Robert Kraft's Sports-Data Company

The bank plans to use the heaps of data that flows from legal sports betting, mobile ticketing and concession sales, among other things, to advise clients looking to buy and owners trying to wring more profit out of their teams.

Deutsche Bank Overhauls Anti-Financial Crime Operations

Deutsche Bank is making changes to its anti-financial crimes and compliance teams following years of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement actions, according to a recent internal memo.

Covid-19's Silver Lining in Latin America: Millions of New Bank Accounts

Government aid turbocharged growth in digital banking, bringing many of the poor into the formal financial sector for the first time

Visa Buys Swedish Fintech Tink for More Than $2 Billion

Acquiring the startup would give Visa a foothold in the fast-growing business of open banking, which connects consumers to multiple financial institutions.

Siguler Guff Wraps Up Second Small Business Fund With $450 Million

Multistrategy investment firm Siguler Guff has closed its second fund focused on providing credit to small businesses after collecting more than $450 million in commitments.

Bank of Korea May Raise Rates This Year, Gov. Says

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Thursday in a clearer-than-ever message that he is thinking of raising rates "within this year," though the exact timing and pace will depend on economic conditions

