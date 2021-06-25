Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/25/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Congress Ends Trump-Era Rule Giving Leeway to Payday Lenders

An October ruling by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency enabled high-interest consumer lenders to attach themselves to banks and circumvent state-level interest rate caps. 

 
Fed Gives Big Banks Clean Bill of Health in Latest Stress Test

In a vote of confidence for the banks, the Fed said it would end temporary limits on dividend payments and share buybacks after all 23 firms performed well in annual stress tests. 

 
Fed's Williams Says More Progress Needed Before Rate-Hike Shift

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams reiterated Thursday he doesn't see a case to raise rates any time soon given that the job market remains far short of the strength the central bank wants to see. 

 
JPMorgan Buys Stake in Robert Kraft's Sports-Data Company

The bank plans to use the heaps of data that flows from legal sports betting, mobile ticketing and concession sales, among other things, to advise clients looking to buy and owners trying to wring more profit out of their teams. 

 
Deutsche Bank Overhauls Anti-Financial Crime Operations

Deutsche Bank is making changes to its anti-financial crimes and compliance teams following years of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement actions, according to a recent internal memo. 

 
Covid-19's Silver Lining in Latin America: Millions of New Bank Accounts

Government aid turbocharged growth in digital banking, bringing many of the poor into the formal financial sector for the first time 

 
Visa Buys Swedish Fintech Tink for More Than $2 Billion

Acquiring the startup would give Visa a foothold in the fast-growing business of open banking, which connects consumers to multiple financial institutions. 

 
Siguler Guff Wraps Up Second Small Business Fund With $450 Million

Multistrategy investment firm Siguler Guff has closed its second fund focused on providing credit to small businesses after collecting more than $450 million in commitments. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
Bank of Korea May Raise Rates This Year, Gov. Says

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Thursday in a clearer-than-ever message that he is thinking of raising rates "within this year," though the exact timing and pace will depend on economic conditions

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aONLY HALF TIME IN PUBLIC DEBT MATCH : Mike Dolan
RE
12:59aPanasonic sells Tesla stake for $3.6 billion, may use cash for strategic investments
RE
12:45aBiden approves Florida emergency declaration after building collapse
RE
12:44aChina copper smelters set Q3 treatment charge floor at $55/T
RE
12:31aChina's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
RE
12:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Oxygen: Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security
DJ
12:31aOXYGEN : Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security
EQ
12:23aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Agreement on -2-
DJ
12:23aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Agreement on Infrastructure Deal to Boost Sentiment
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire
2Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data
3U.S. says ban on Chinese firm's solar products will not slow clean energy progress
4China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
5Job hole or inflation? Fed policymakers split over risk view

HOT NEWS