News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

EQT and Goldman Near Deal to Buy Parexel

The deal would have a nearly $9 billion price tag, including debt.

Wells Fargo Acted Like a 'Mafia' to Suppress Internal Critics, Former Executive Said

Alicia Reyes, who led the bank's European investment bank, said the lender swept regulatory problems under the carpet, according to evidence in a U.K. court.

Robinhood IPO Filing Shows Power of Meme-Stock Boom

The trading app, which is set to be the buzziest company to tap the U.S. IPO market this summer, generated $522 million of revenue in the first quarter, more than quadruple its level from a year earlier.

ECB Signals Green Light on Bank Dividends

The decision by the European Central Bank is following in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve, which recently ended temporary limits on payouts. Since then, big banks like Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have all increased their dividends.

Republicans Ask Federal Retirement Plan for Details on BlackRock, State Street's Votes

Two Republican senators want more information from the nation's biggest 401(k)-type plan on how money managers BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors cast shareholder votes on behalf of government savers.

Apollo to Take Stake in Motive Partners

The private-equity giant agreed to buy up to 24.9% of Motive in a deal valuing the smaller private-equity firm at around $1 billion.

Fed's Harker Supports Start of Bond Buying Pullback Later This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday that while an interest rate rise lies some ways in the distance, he is ready for the U.S. central bank to begin slowing the pace of its asset buying stimulus this year.

Private-Equity Firms Put Retirees' Annuities in Higher Risks

A new report by A.M. Best sheds light on how private-equity-backed insurers differ from traditional ones.

General Atlantic Collects $3 Billion to Extend Ownership of Four Portfolio Companies

The firm is using an increasingly popular investment structure called a continuation fund to give it more money and time to develop the companies

New Head of Global Accounting Rule-Maker Expected to Zero In on Technical Details

The International Accounting Standards Board got a new leader after a decade in which the standard-setter expanded its reach to more countries and implemented several key rule changes.

