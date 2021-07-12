News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banks Are in the Economy's Waiting Room

Good news on credit and capital have propelled bank stocks this year, but that might run out of steam.

Dyal Capital Nears Deal for Minority Stake in Sacramento Kings

The proposed deal would give the investment firm a nearly 5% stake in the team at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

The Meme Stock Rally Hurt Melvin and Maplelane. It Hasn't Gotten Easier.

Hedge funds were battered by the surge of stocks such as GameStop and AMC in January, and they are still struggling to recover.

Binance Froze When Bitcoin Crashed. Users Want Their Money Back.

The world's largest crypto exchange has no headquarters, making it difficult for disgruntled traders to complain about the May crash.

Klarna Buys Online Commerce Startup Hero

Klarna Bank AB, one of Europe's most valuable financial startups, said it struck a deal to buy e-commerce technology firm Hero Towers Ltd., a move that will expand its foothold in online shopping.

Credit Suisse Adds Risk Role to Prevent Another Archegos

The bank took fresh steps to tackle its risk management in the wake of the $5.5 billion loss from Archegos Capital, with the creation of a new role that will police the effect of market moves on clients' trading positions.

Biden's Banking Data Proposal Has Been Kicking Around for Years

The White House wants to make it easier for people to switch banks. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was given that power more than a decade ago.

Nautic Targets $2.5 Billion for 10th Buyout Fund

The pool would be about 60% larger than its predecessor, which closed with nearly $1.57 billion in 2019.

BlackRock Tweaked Some Models. It Triggered a Wave of Buying and Selling.

In late May, an obscure BlackRock commodities ETF took in more than $1 billion in new money in less than a week. One driver of the movement was the fund firm itself.

Binance Bolsters Its Compliance Team as Scrutiny of Crypto Increases

Binance Holdings is expanding its international compliance team, as the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume faces increasing regulatory scrutiny world-wide.

