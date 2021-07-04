Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/04/2021 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Services, Job Openings, Claims

Wednesday brings a gauge of how tight the labor market is. 

 
Stock Indexes Rally to Records Following Strong Jobs Report

The S&P 500 advanced to a new high for the seventh consecutive session, its longest streak of records in more than two decades. 

 
OPEC-Plus Deadlocked on Oil Production Boost Deal

The petroleum cartel and Russia-led allies were blocked by the U.A.E. in their efforts to forge a production-boost accord. 

 
Lower-Wage Workers See Gains From Easing of Pandemic

Hiring and wage growth are the strongest for restaurant, hotel and retail jobs, reflecting consumers' desire to get out. 

 
U.S. Economy Added 850,000 Jobs in June Labor Rebound

The economy notched the strongest increase in jobs since last August, as the labor market heated up after a spring lull. 

 
Why More Highway Spending Won't Rev Up the Economy

Democrats and Republicans agree that billions of dollars in new highway spending would boost productivity and growth, but economic research suggests it would generate little, if any, long-term gain. 

 
Court Strikes Down Attempt to Expand Summer Ethanol Sales

The decision invalidates a Trump administration plan intended to be a big compromise between farmers and refiners. 

 
Supreme Court Term Paints Mixed Picture for Business

The court struck blows against union access and certain consumer class-actions, but rejected business positions in product-liability and antitrust cases, among others. 

 
SEC, Justice Department Charge Hedge-Fund Trader

A trader at an asset-management firm based in Canada was charged in an alleged scheme that involved using information about customer orders for personal trades. 

 
Bitcoin Bulls Under Pressure After Cryptocurrency Selloff

The digital asset fell 41% in the second quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data, the worst selloff since a 43% drop in the fourth quarter of 2018.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-21 2115ET

