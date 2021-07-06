Log in
News Release: Blackhawk Bank Appoints Jennifer Wagner SVP Business Banking and Market Leader (July 6, 2021)

07/06/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
July 6, 2021 (McHenry, IL) -Jennifer Wagner has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Business Banking, Market Leader for McHenry and Lake Counties.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Wagner has an extensive background of providing tailored financial solutions to small to mid-sized companies, with an emphasis on Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, real estate and working capital loans, and Treasury Management solutions. Jennifer has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Iowa and is a long-standing advocate of community service. During her tenure, Wagner has served on the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club of Dundee and the Fox Valley Business Owners' network.

'The Business Banking team is pleased to welcome Jennifer to Blackhawk Bank,' says Andy Williams, Senior Vice President & Senior Lender of Business Banking. 'Her expertise, ties to the McHenry community, and financial background make her an excellent addition to the team, as she will continue to help clients reach their financial goals.'

Specializing in local, community banking, Blackhawk proactively addresses the needs of their clients and community by offering business counseling, a speaker's panel of experts, as well as financial products and services intended to improve their customers' quality of life. Blackhawk Bank was the first financial institution in the area to offer its customers a Health Savings Account product to help them manage their health care costs.

About Blackhawk Bank

Established in 1881, Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners for 140 years. The Bank operates eleven full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wisconsin and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry, Island Lake, and Richmond, Illinois. The Bank also operates a Business Banking Center in Elgin, Illinois and a Mortgage Processing Center in Roscoe, Illinois. Complete information about Blackhawk Bank can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Disclaimer

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
