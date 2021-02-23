Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

News Release: Blackhawk Bank Helps Mom-and-Pop Businesses Secure PPP Funds Given Recent Announcement (February 23, 2021)

02/23/2021 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 23, 2021 (Beloit, WI) - The Biden Administration has announced several reforms to the PPP loan program which are intended to 'extend much-needed resources to help small business survive, reopen, and rebuild.' Among the improvements announced is a 14-day window beginning Wednesday, February 24th, where only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for relief.

The changes to the PPP lending program allow SBA lenders, like Blackhawk Bank, to provide wider access to mom-and-pop businesses and sole proprietors. 'Many self-employed individuals and sole proprietors faced obstacles navigating the program. In our experience, it is not uncommon for small businesses to need more time to file the appropriate paperwork. The two-week window will allow SBA lenders much-needed time to focus on them, many of which have been among the hardest hit,' said Dave Adkins, CEO and President Blackhawk Bank.

'We have successfully processed over 1,100 loans since the start of the PPP, securing over $130 million for local small businesses, and supporting over 10,000 local jobs,' said Adkins. 'Our team at Blackhawk continues to be grateful that we can play a part in securing funds and jobs for the heart-and-soul businesses within our communities. We are ready to help.'

The 14-day window ends on March 9th. Small business owners, sole proprietors or self-employed individuals can begin the application process by visiting www.blackhawkbank.com/sba-paycheck-protection-program-faq or by emailing SBAInquiry@BlackhawkBank.com

The remaining PPP funds will be available for distribution through March 31st. Officials said they are closely monitoring the flow of funds and aren't currently asking Congress to extend the March 31 expiration date for the program.

About Blackhawk Bank

Established in 1881, Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners for 140 years. The Bank operates eleven full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wisconsin and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry, Island Lake, and Richmond, Illinois. The Bank also operates a Business Banking Center in Elgin, Illinois and a Mortgage Processing Center in Roscoe, Illinois. Complete information about Blackhawk Bank can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Disclaimer

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 February 2021 (65 KB)
PU
10:16aTeachers Pay Teachers Introduces Easel by TpT™, a Suite of Digital Tools to Empower PreK-12 Teachers in Today's Modern Classroom
PR
10:16aHYATT HOTELS : World of Hyatt Provides Members More Rewarding Reasons to Break Away
BU
10:16aTesla Down Over 10%, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:15aNIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS : Signs Contract with Cementation USA, Inc. to Continue Advancing Engineering Work for the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project
AQ
10:15aIZEA Awarded Multiple Contract Expansions from Leading Brands
GL
10:15aPersonal Income Seen Up 9.5% in January -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aBlack Entrepreneur Program To Announce Incubator for BIPOC Canadian Entrepreneurs At Free, Virtual Black History Month Summit on Feb 25th
NE
10:14aRED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS : IIROC Trading Halt - RWB
AQ
10:14aAUSTAL : President of US shipbuilder resigns following investigation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Wall Street opens lower ahead of Powell speech
4PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
5Tesla shares in the red for 2021 as bitcoin selloff weighs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ