News Release: Julia Fiorucci Promoted to Mortgage Planner (July 6, 2021)

July 6, 2021 (Machesney Park, IL) - Julia Fiorucci has recently been promoted to Mortgage Planner (NMLS#576995) in the Machesney Park, Illinois market.

Julia joined the Blackhawk Bank mortgage team back in 2018, starting off as a Mortgage Lending Assistant. Julia has been in the financial industry since 2003, with a focus on mortgage lending since 2007. Julia will be teaming up with long-time Blackhawk Bank Mortgage Planner Jared Fewell (NMLS# 476484), to provide communication and service to clients that meet scheduling demands. Julia and Jared have worked together for many years, and this new partnership is unmatched in the Machesney Park area.

'Since Julia has joined the mortgage team at Blackhawk Bank, she has been a great addition.' says Tammy Zurfluh, SVP Mortgage Banking (NMLS#476483). 'Her recent promotion reflects her hard work and dedication to our team, as she strives to offer clients the best service and guide them through the home buying process.'

Julia is eager to help families in the Machesney Park area find a home with confidence. In her free time, Julia enjoys spending time with family & friends, attending Cubs games, and hiking at Rock Cut State Park. Julia will be working from the Machesney Park Banking Center, located at 9609 Forest Hills Road, Machesney Park, IL61115.

