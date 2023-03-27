This morning, it was up 0.5%, despite continued uncertainty about the banking sector. However, there was some relief after it was announced today that a buyer was found for most of the US business of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank: a regional bank based in North Carolina called First Citizens.
London’s banks overperformed after the news, with Barclays up 3%, while NatWest and Lloyds were up 2%.
Today on Wall Street:
L&G chief says UK levelling up policy is failing(Financial Times)
A Tale of Two Crises — and One Is Even in France (Bloomberg)