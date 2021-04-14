Log in
NewsBTC Reported That Fast-growing Exchange Bityard to Launch Its First Contest for Global Traders

04/14/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - According to NewsBTC, Singapore cryptocurrency derivative exchange Bityard will launch its first global trading contest before the end of April 2021, with up to 60,000 Tether (USDT) prize pool. Traders only need a 50 USDT account balance on Bityard to join the game.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/80446_81d1b3f9449a9bd9_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/80446_81d1b3f9449a9bd9_001full.jpg

Bityard, founded at the end of 2019, provides safe and reliable crypto trading services in more than 150 countries. The exchange aims to create a user-friendly trading platform for crypto newcomers around the world. On Bityard, anyone can learn crypto trading fast and easily.

Right now, the Bityard trading contest team captain registration has begun and will remain open before April 21, 2021. After that, traders will still be able to register as team members to participate in the contest. When the game starts, the team ranking will be based on the trading volume of each team member.

Bityard as a fast-growing exchange has been improving its service quality and bringing its users more trading functions. With one year development, Bityard now enables the users to buy cryptocurrencies and trade crypto contracts. Furthermore, index, commodity, and forex contracts for difference (CFD) trading are also available on Bityard and hence the users have many other choices besides cryptocurrencies.

Bityard also developed a convenient copy trading system for crypto newcomers to copy experienced traders. With the copy trading system, Bityard users can find traders with great performances and follow the trading activities of these traders, which would be a good option for beginners.

As mainstream exchanges like Binance and Bybit keep thriving, young exchanges like Bityard need to continuously build their unique strengths to stay in the competitive crypto market. For Bityard, providing an optimal trading experience has always been the primary mission since its establishment.

Contact:
NewsBTC
James Brown
Themediacontact@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80446.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS
