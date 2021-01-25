|
Newsletter (January 2021)
JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BONDS
Monthly Newsletter of the Ministry of Finance, Japan
Our fundamental goal of debt management policy is to achieve stable and smooth financing for our national accounts and to minimize medium-to-long term financing costs.
SUMMARY
|
What's New: JGB Issuance Plan for FY 2021
|
p. 2
-
The MOF formulated the JGB Issuance Plans for FY2021 on December 21, 2020.
|
What's New: The 92nd Meeting of JGB Market Special Participants
|
p. 4
-
The MOF decided the "Issuance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds in January-March 2021" and "Issuance Amounts for Liquidity Enhancement Auctions in January-March 2021" following the discussions at the 92nd Meeting of JGB Market Special Participants.
|
What's New: Tax reforms for cross-border Government Bond transaction
|
p. 5
-
The Cabinet approved the Outline of the FY2021 Tax Reform Proposals on December 21, 2020.
|
Q&A: JGB holdings by foreign investors
|
p. 6
-
Kokusai Sensei explains the recent trend on JGB and T-Bill holdings by foreign investors.
|
Monthly Topic: Breakdown by JGB (including T-Bills) Holders (end of September 2020)
|
p. 8
-
On December 21, the BOJ released the Flow of Funds Accounts of the 3rd Quarter 2020.
|
IR Office: IR activities in December
|
p. 9
-
From late November to the beginning of December, we had virtual meetings with foreign investors in North American and European countries.
Statistics
|
JGB Primary Market
|
…
|
p. 10
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auctions and JGB Buy-Back
|
… p. 11
|
JGB Secondary Market
|
…
|
p. 12
|
Investor Trends and JGB Outstanding
|
… p. 14
|
Economic and Financial Trends… p. 18
|
Information
|
… p. 19
The Ministry of Finance
www.mof.go.jp
|
＜Breakdown by Legal Grounds＞
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（billion yen）
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020(Initial)
|
|
(3rd Supplementary
|
FY2021(Initial)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
(b)
|
(c)
|
(c) - (a)
|
|
(c) - (b)
|
|
Newly-issued Bonds
|
32,556.2
|
|
112,553.9
|
|
43,597.0
|
11,040.8
|
|
▲ 68,956.9
|
|
Construction Bonds
|
7,110.0
|
|
22,596.0
|
|
6,341.0
|
▲ 769.0
|
|
▲ 16,255.0
|
|
Special Deficit-
|
25,446.2
|
|
89,957.9
|
|
37,256.0
|
11,809.8
|
|
▲ 52,701.9
|
|
Financing Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconstruction Bonds
|
924.1
|
|
782.4
|
|
218.3
|
▲ 705.8
|
|
▲ 564.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FILP Bonds
|
12,000.0
|
|
40,700.0
|
|
45,000.0
|
33,000.0
|
|
4,300.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refunding Bonds
|
107,981.8
|
|
109,029.2
|
|
147,192.9
|
39,211.1
|
38,163.8
|
|
For matured
|
1,693.2
|
|
2,725.4
|
|
2,871.0
|
1,177.8
|
145.5
|
|
Reconstruction Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
153,462.1
|
|
263,065.5
|
|
236,008.2
|
82,546.1
|
|
▲ 27,057.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＜Breakdown by Financing Methods＞
|
|
|
|
（billion yen）
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020(Initial)
|
(3rd Supplementary
|
FY2021(Initial)
|
|
|
|
Budget)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
(b)
|
(c)
|
(c) - (a)
|
(c) - (b)
|
JGB Market Issuance
|
128,800.0
|
212,300.0
|
221,400.0
|
92,600.0
|
9,100.0
|
(Calendar Base)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive
|
7,988.4
|
7,738.0
|
8,230.0
|
241.6
|
492.0
|
Auction Ⅱ, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment between
|
9,673.7
|
37,627.5
|
78.2
|
▲ 9,595.5
|
▲ 37,549.3
|
|
fiscal years
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal Financed in
|
146,462.1
|
257,665.5
|
229,708.2
|
83,246.1
|
▲ 27,957.3
|
|
the Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales for Households
|
4,800.0
|
3,200.0
|
4,100.0
|
▲ 700.0
|
900.0
|
BOJ Rollover
|
2,200.0
|
2,200.0
|
2,200.0
|
－
|
－
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
▲ 27,057.3
|
153,462.1
|
263,065.5
|
236,008.2
|
82,546.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
・ Buy-back program in FY2021 is planned to be implemented based on market conditions and through discussions with market participants. ・ The maximum amount of front-loading issuance of Refunding Bonds in FY2021 is 20 trillion yen.
（Note 1） Figures may not sum up to the total because of rounding.
(Note 2) "JGB Market Issuance (Calendar Base)" refers to JGBs issued at face value by scheduled auctions from April to next March (normal auctions).
(Note 3) Non-price competitive auction II is an additional issuance for JGB Market Special Participants after the normal auction (the amount assignable to each Market Special Participant does not exceed 10% of the amount awarded to it in the normal auction), and the price for the additional issuance is equal to the weighted average accepted price in the normal auction.
The amount of the non-price competitive auction II of the Initial Plan for FY2021 is calculated by multiplying the amount of "JGB Market Issuance (Calendar Base)" (40-Year,30-Year,20-Year,10-Year,5-Year and 2- Year Bonds) by 5.5% (the amount reflects the impact of reduction in the maximum issuance amount).
"Non-Price Competitive Auction II, etc." includes estimated gap between the amount of the Calendar Base (of the bonds listed above) at face value and actual revenues of the auctions, in addition to the issuance amount of Non-Price Competitive Auction II.
(Note 4) "Adjustment between fiscal years" refers to leveling-off of the issuance amount between fiscal years through front-loading issuance and deferred issuance in the accounting adjustment term.
-2-
|
＜Market Issuance Plan by JGB Types＞
|
（trillion yen）
|
|
|
|
FY2020(Initial)
|
|
|
(per time)
|
|
|
(total ; a )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40-Year
|
0.5
|
×
|
6
|
times
|
3.0
|
30-Year
|
0.7
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
8.4
|
20-Year
|
0.9
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Year
|
2.1
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5-Year
|
1.9
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
22.8
|
2-Year
|
2.0
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
24.0
|
TBs
|
|
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Year
|
0.4
|
×
|
4
|
times
|
1.6
|
Inflation-indexed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity enhancement
|
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
128.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020(3rd Supplementary Budget)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021(Initial)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(per time)
|
|
|
(total ; b )
|
(per time)
|
|
|
(total ; c )
|
|
(c)-(a)
|
(c)-(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
×
|
6
|
times
|
3.0
|
0.6
|
×
|
6
|
times
|
3.6
|
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
×
|
3
|
times
|
10.2
|
0.9
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
10.8
|
|
2.4
|
0.6
|
|
0.9
|
×
|
9
|
times
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
×
|
3
|
times
|
13.5
|
1.2
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
14.4
|
|
3.6
|
0.9
|
|
1.2
|
×
|
9
|
times
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
×
|
3
|
times
|
29.7
|
2.6
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
31.2
|
|
6.0
|
1.5
|
2.6
|
×
|
9
|
times
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
×
|
3
|
times
|
28.2
|
2.5
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
30.0
|
|
7.2
|
1.8
|
2.5
|
×
|
9
|
times
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
×
|
3
|
times
|
33.0
|
3.0
|
×
|
12
|
times
|
36.0
|
|
12.0
|
3.0
|
|
3.0
|
×
|
9
|
times
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82.5
|
|
|
|
|
83.2
|
|
61.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
×
|
4
|
times
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
×
|
4
|
times
|
0.8
|
|
▲ 0.8
|
─
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
─
|
─
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
212.3
|
|
|
|
|
221.4
|
|
|
|
92.6
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fig.1 Issuance Amounts for TBs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fig.2 Issuance Amounts by Zones for Liquidity Enhancement Auctions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
FY2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
FY2020
|
|
FY2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Initial)
|
|
(3rd Supplementary Budget)
|
|
(Initial)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Initial)
|
(3rd Supplementary Budget)
|
|
(Initial)
|
（ｃ）－（a）
|
（ｃ）－（b）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（c）－（a）
|
（ｃ）－（ｂ）
|
|
|
|
（a）
|
（b）
|
|
（c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
（a）
|
|
|
|
（b）
|
|
|
（c）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
×
|
3
|
times
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.5-39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
|
3.0
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
TBs (1-Year)
|
1.8 ×
|
12 times
|
21.6
|
|
|
|
36.9
|
3.5 ×
|
12 times 42.0
|
20.4
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
×
|
9
|
times
|
|
|
|
|
|
5-15.5
|
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
|
6.0
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TBs (6-Month)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
45.6
|
|
41.2
|
41.2
|
▲ 4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-5 Year
|
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
|
2.4
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Note 1） The issuance amount of the fiscal year can be changed based on discussions with market participants in response to market circumstances and issuance conditions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Note 2） The 40-Year bond will be issued in May, July, September, November, January and March.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Note 3） Treasury Bills (TBs) are jointly issued with Financing Bills （FBs）, under unified names of Treasury Discount Bills （T-Bills）. The maturity of TBs, its issuance amount, and the number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of auctions may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market circumstances and demands of investors, while the maturity and the issuance amount on the table (Figure 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
are set as a basic plan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Note 4） The 10-Yearinflation-indexed bond is planned to be issued in May, August, November and February. The issuance amount may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
circumstances and demands of investors, which will be determined based on discussions with market participants.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Note 5） The issuance amount of liquidity enhancement auction and its allocation among each zone may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market circumstances and demands of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investors, which will be determined based on discussions with market participants, while the issuance amount and zones on the table
|
(Figure2) are set as a basic plan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Note 6） The floor of the nominal rate on coupon-bearing JGBs is planned to lower (0.1%→0.005%) from April 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3-
Q&A: JGB holdings by foreign investors
Today, I would like to touch on JGB and T-Bill holdings by foreign investors, as we have received questions on this topic from various investors so far.
Kokusai Sensei
Monthly Topic
Breakdown by JGB (including T-Bills) Holders (end of September 2020)
On December 21, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) released the Flow of Funds Accounts of the 3rd Quarter 2020. The shares of JGB (including T-Bills, hereinafter referred to as "JGBs") holders were updated as follows:
-
The total amount of JGBs outstanding increased by 31.0 trillion yen to 1,201.3 trillion yen.
-
The BOJ increased its holdings of JGBs by 21.0 trillion yen to 541.6 trillion yen.
-
The amount of JGBs held by domestic banks in Q3 increased by 9.0 trillion yen to 196.9 trillion yen.
-
The amount of JGBs held by foreign investors in Q3 increased by 1.6 trillion yen to 151.7 trillion yen.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The end of Sept. 2020
|
|
|
The end of June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preliminary Figures)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Pensions
|
Households
|
Others
|
General
|
|
|
|
|
Households
|
General Government
|
35.2
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
Others
|
|
|
9.1
|
Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ex Public Pensions)
|
|
|
Pension Funds
|
|
|
8.3
|
3.0%
|
|
Foreigners
|
1.2%
|
0.8%
|
(ex Public
|
Foreigners
|
1.1%
|
2.5
|
|
32.4
|
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
Pensions)
|
|
151.7
|
|
|
|
150.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|
Pension Funds
|
|
|
2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
12.6%
|
|
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Pensions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOJ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOJ
|
|
|
|
|
520.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
541.6
|
|
Life and Non-life
|
|
44.5%
|
|
|
|
Life and Non-life
|
|
|
|
Insurance,etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance,etc.
|
|
|
45.1%
|
|
218.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
219.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks,etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.2%
|
|
Banks,etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
187.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
196.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total ¥1,170.3 trillion
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total ¥1,201.3 trillion
|
Source: Bank of Japan "Flow of Funds Accounts (Preliminary Figures)"
For more detailed data, please refer to the following link:
BOJ Time Series Data Search: https://www.stat-search.boj.or.jp/index_en.html
-8-
IR Office
Happy new year! We wanted to say thank you for taking time with us last year. We are very grateful for your kindness.
Today, we would like to talk about our third virtual IR activities. We are glad that we had virtual meetings with foreign investors in North American and European countries from late November to the beginning of December. We met North American investors for the first time in 2020.
We exchanged views and perspectives on the Japanese government's responses to COVID-19, the recent economic situation in Japan, the Japanese fiscal condition, and our approach to debt management. We also had some questions about the JGB issuance plan for FY2021, which we were preparing at that time. (For more information, please return to previous pages.)
As one of the purposes of our IR activities is to promote dialogues with market participants, investors' straightforward comments and views are always welcomed. They contribute to mutual understanding of the Japanese markets and economy, and also, help us understand investors' attitudes toward JGBs and their real demands.
Unfortunately, the spread of COVID-19 infections has not subsided globally and in Japan as well the situation has remained difficult. So, we are going to continue our virtual IR activities. However, we do not think online IR can replace in-person meetings and we are still looking forward to meeting foreign investors in person when this pandemic is overcome.
-9-
JGB Primary Market
Auction Results
（Bonds）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts of
|
|
Amounts of Bids
|
|
Amounts of Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue
|
|
|
|
Nominal
|
|
Amounts of
|
|
Amounts of
|
|
Yield at the
|
|
Yield at the
|
|
Non-
|
|
Accepted at the
|
|
Accepted at the
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
|
Type of Security
|
|
|
Maturity Date
|
|
|
Competitive
|
|
Bids
|
|
Lowest
|
|
|
Competitive
|
|
Non-price-
|
|
Non-price-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Coupon
|
|
Bids
|
|
Accepted
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
Bids Tendered
|
|
competitive
|
|
competitive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
/Accepted
|
|
Auction Ⅰ
|
|
Auction Ⅱ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
10/1/2020
|
|
10-year
|
|
360
|
|
9/20/2030
|
|
0.1%
|
|
8,560.1
|
|
2,107.2
|
|
0.025%
|
|
0.024%
|
|
1.265
|
|
490.5
|
|
215.4
|
|
|
10/6/2020
|
|
30-year
|
|
68
|
|
9/20/2050
|
|
0.6%
|
|
2,578.5
|
|
733.6
|
|
0.643%
|
|
0.638%
|
|
-
|
|
165.4
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
10/8/2020
|
|
5-year
|
|
145
|
|
9/20/2025
|
|
0.1%
|
|
9,978.1
|
|
2,038.2
|
|
▲0.089%
|
|
▲0.091%
|
|
-
|
|
461.3
|
|
249.1
|
|
|
10/20/2020
|
|
20-year
|
|
174
|
|
9/20/2040
|
|
0.4%
|
|
3,755.1
|
|
972.8
|
|
0.397%
|
|
0.394%
|
|
-
|
|
226.0
|
|
105.3
|
|
|
10/27/2020
|
|
2-year
|
|
418
|
|
11/1/2022
|
|
0.1%
|
|
9,744.1
|
|
2,445.8
|
|
▲0.127%
|
|
▲0.130%
|
|
-
|
|
553.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
11/4/2020
|
|
10-year
|
|
360
|
|
9/20/2030
|
|
0.1%
|
|
8,658.0
|
|
2,098.9
|
|
0.047%
|
|
0.046%
|
|
1.965
|
|
498.1
|
|
255.4
|
|
|
11/6/2020
|
|
10-yearInflation-Indexed Bonds
|
|
25
|
|
3/10/2030
|
|
0.2%
|
|
661.4
|
|
199.6
|
|
0.033%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
11/10/2020
|
|
30-year
|
|
68
|
|
9/20/2050
|
|
0.6%
|
|
2,749.1
|
|
730.7
|
|
0.645%
|
|
0.643%
|
|
-
|
|
168.0
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
11/12/2020
|
|
5-year
|
|
145
|
|
9/20/2025
|
|
0.1%
|
|
7,179.4
|
|
2,036.8
|
|
▲0.105%
|
|
▲0.105%
|
|
1.000
|
|
461.3
|
|
195.4
|
|
|
11/18/2020
|
|
20-year
|
|
174
|
|
9/20/2040
|
|
0.4%
|
|
3,495.0
|
|
967.8
|
|
0.391%
|
|
0.388%
|
|
-
|
|
231.7
|
|
80.8
|
|
|
11/25/2020
|
|
40-year
|
|
13
|
|
3/20/2060
|
|
0.5%
|
|
1,334.1
|
|
499.6
|
|
0.665%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
11/27/2020
|
|
2-year
|
|
419
|
|
12/1/2022
|
|
0.1%
|
|
8,092.6
|
|
2,519.5
|
|
▲0.134%
|
|
▲0.139%
|
|
-
|
|
480.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
12/1/2020
|
|
10-year
|
|
360
|
|
9/20/2030
|
|
0.1%
|
|
7,177.0
|
|
2,095.6
|
|
0.021%
|
|
0.019%
|
|
0.331
|
|
503.2
|
|
212.4
|
|
|
12/3/2020
|
|
30-year
|
|
68
|
|
9/20/2050
|
|
0.6%
|
|
2,531.1
|
|
725.9
|
|
0.650%
|
|
0.648%
|
|
-
|
|
173.4
|
|
71.4
|
|
|
12/8/2020
|
|
5-year
|
|
145
|
|
9/20/2025
|
|
0.1%
|
|
8,055.6
|
|
2,035.3
|
|
▲0.114%
|
|
▲0.118%
|
|
-
|
|
464.0
|
|
39.9
|
|
|
12/10/2020
|
|
20-year
|
|
174
|
|
9/20/2040
|
|
0.4%
|
|
2,936.4
|
|
975.1
|
|
0.372%
|
|
0.366%
|
|
-
|
|
224.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
12/24/2020
|
|
2-year
|
|
420
|
|
1/1/2023
|
|
0.1%
|
|
10,709.7
|
|
2,562.4
|
|
▲0.127%
|
|
▲0.129%
|
|
-
|
|
436.8
|
|
41.8
|
Auction Results
（Treasury Discount Bills）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts of Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts of
|
|
|
Amounts of
|
|
|
Yield at the
|
|
|
Yield at the
|
|
|
Accepted at the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lowest
|
|
|
|
|
Non-price-
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
|
|
Type of Security
|
|
|
|
|
Maturity Date
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
competitive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Auction Ⅰ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
10/2/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
941
|
|
1/12/2021
|
|
18,634.72
|
6,162.94
|
|
▲0.1418%
|
|
▲0.1525%
|
1,387.00
|
10/8/2020
|
|
|
6-month
|
942
|
|
4/12/2021
|
|
11,501.80
|
3,107.97
|
|
▲0.1122%
|
|
▲0.1202%
|
692.00
|
10/9/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
943
|
|
1/18/2021
|
|
16,256.70
|
6,178.05
|
|
▲0.0875%
|
|
▲0.0945%
|
1,371.90
|
|
10/16/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
|
|
944
|
|
|
1/25/2021
|
|
|
19,881.27
|
|
|
6,156.32
|
|
|
▲0.0781%
|
|
|
▲0.0834%
|
|
|
1,393.60
|
|
10/19/2020
|
|
|
1-year
|
945
|
|
10/20/2021
|
|
10,453.30
|
2,890.66
|
|
▲0.1288%
|
|
▲0.1348%
|
609.30
|
10/22/2020
|
|
|
6-month
|
946
|
|
4/26/2021
|
|
11,342.90
|
3,132.01
|
|
▲0.0982%
|
|
▲0.1002%
|
667.90
|
10/23/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
947
|
|
2/1/2021
|
|
19,877.60
|
6,157.35
|
|
▲0.0744%
|
|
▲0.0793%
|
1,392.60
|
10/30/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
948
|
|
2/8/2021
|
|
19,923.17
|
6,167.89
|
|
▲0.0800%
|
|
▲0.0845%
|
1,382.00
|
|
11/6/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
|
|
949
|
|
|
2/15/2021
|
|
|
21,180.70
|
|
|
6,138.45
|
|
|
▲0.0837%
|
|
|
▲0.0878%
|
|
|
1,411.50
|
|
11/9/2020
|
|
|
6-month
|
950
|
|
5/10/2021
|
|
10,888.70
|
3,095.96
|
|
▲0.1068%
|
|
▲0.1128%
|
704.00
|
11/13/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
951
|
|
2/22/2021
|
|
21,340.03
|
6,160.85
|
|
▲0.0912%
|
|
▲0.0938%
|
1,389.10
|
11/19/2020
|
|
|
1-year
|
952
|
|
11/22/2021
|
|
10,067.10
|
2,870.66
|
|
▲0.1291%
|
|
▲0.1340%
|
629.30
|
11/20/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
953
|
|
3/1/2021
|
|
16,606.01
|
6,133.44
|
|
▲0.0940%
|
|
▲0.0989%
|
1,416.50
|
|
11/24/2020
|
|
|
6-month
|
|
|
954
|
|
|
5/25/2021
|
|
|
10,446.90
|
|
|
3,168.83
|
|
|
▲0.0987%
|
|
|
▲0.1027%
|
|
|
631.10
|
|
11/27/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
955
|
|
3/8/2021
|
|
18,106.50
|
6,155.84
|
|
▲0.0856%
|
|
▲0.0897%
|
1,394.10
|
12/4/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
956
|
|
3/15/2021
|
|
16,341.05
|
6,133.45
|
|
▲0.0837%
|
|
▲0.0889%
|
1,416.50
|
|
12/9/2020
|
|
|
6-month
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
6/10/2021
|
|
|
11,235.90
|
|
|
3,108.68
|
|
|
▲0.0861%
|
|
|
▲0.0882%
|
|
|
691.30
|
|
12/11/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
958
|
|
3/22/2021
|
|
18,206.10
|
5,936.14
|
|
▲0.0837%
|
|
▲0.0867%
|
1,363.80
|
12/15/2020
|
|
|
6-month
|
959
|
|
6/16/2021
|
|
12,928.90
|
3,105.97
|
|
▲0.0902%
|
|
▲0.0922%
|
694.00
|
12/16/2020
|
|
|
1-year
|
960
|
|
12/20/2021
|
|
11,685.10
|
2,850.98
|
|
▲0.1081%
|
|
▲0.1101%
|
649.00
|
12/17/2020
|
|
|
3-month
|
961
|
|
3/29/2021
|
|
15,765.22
|
5,931.54
|
|
▲0.0893%
|
|
▲0.0942%
|
1,368.40
Auction Calendar for Jan. 2021 - Mar. 2021
|
Auction Date
|
|
|
Issue
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
|
|
Issue
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
|
|
Issue
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
|
|
Issue
|
|
|
1/5(Tue)
|
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
|
1/22(Fri)
|
|
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
|
|
|
|
2/18(Thu)
|
|
|
T-Bills(1-year)
|
|
|
|
3/11(Thu)
|
|
|
20-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(remaining maturities of 1-5 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/6(Wed)
|
|
10-year
|
|
|
1/26(Tue)
|
|
40-year
|
|
|
2/18(Thu)
|
|
20-year
|
|
|
3/12(Fri)
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
1/7(Thu)
|
|
|
T-Bills(6-month)
|
|
|
|
1/28(Thu)
|
|
|
2-year
|
|
|
|
2/19(Fri)
|
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
|
3/16(Tue)
|
|
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)
|
|
1/8(Fri)
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
1/29(Fri)
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
2/24(Wed)
|
|
T-Bills(6-month)
|
|
|
3/17(Wed)
|
|
T-Bills(1-year)
|
|
1/8(Fri)
|
|
|
30-year
|
|
|
|
2/2(Tue)
|
|
|
10-year
|
|
|
|
2/24(Wed)
|
|
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
|
|
|
|
3/18(Thu)
|
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/13(Wed)
|
|
|
5-year
|
|
|
|
2/4(Thu)
|
|
|
30-year
|
|
|
|
2/26(Fri)
|
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
|
3/23(Tue)
|
|
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(remaining maturities of 1-5 years)
|
|
|
1/15(Fri)
|
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
|
2/5(Fri)
|
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
|
2/26(Fri)
|
|
|
2-year
|
|
|
|
3/24(Wed)
|
|
|
T-Bills(6-month)
|
|
|
1/15(Fri)
|
|
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
|
|
|
|
2/8(Mon)
|
|
|
10-yearInflation-Indexed Bonds
|
|
|
|
3/2(Tue)
|
|
|
10-year
|
|
|
|
3/25(Thu)
|
|
|
40-year
|
|
|
|
|
(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/19(Tue)
|
|
|
T-Bills(1-year)
|
|
|
|
2/9(Tue)
|
|
|
T-Bills(6-month)
|
|
|
|
3/4(Thu)
|
|
|
30-year
|
|
|
|
3/26(Fri)
|
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
1/19(Tue)
|
|
|
20-year
|
|
|
|
2/10(Wed)
|
|
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
|
|
|
|
3/5(Fri)
|
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
|
3/30(Tue)
|
|
|
2-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/20(Wed)
|
|
T-Bills(6-month)
|
|
|
2/12(Fri)
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
3/9(Tue)
|
|
T-Bills(6-month)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/22(Fri)
|
|
T-Bills(3-month)
|
|
|
2/16(Tue)
|
|
5-year
|
|
|
3/9(Tue)
|
|
5-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note.1: The above calendar may be changed or added in light of changes in circumstances. In such cases, it will be announced in advance.
Note.2: Each issue amount will be announced about one week prior to each auction date.
|
Top 10 PDs for Successful Bids in Auctions (Weighted by Duration) (Julｙ 2020～Dec. 2020)
|
Top 5 PDs for Successful Bids of Inflation-Indexed Bond (FY2019)
|
|
1
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
6
|
Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1
|
JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
2
|
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
|
|
7
|
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
|
|
|
2
|
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
3
|
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
8
|
Deutsche Securities Inc.
|
|
|
3
|
Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
4
|
JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
9
|
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
4
|
BofA Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
5
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
10 Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.
|
|
|
5
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
-10-
Liquidity Enhancement Auctions and JGB Buy-Back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results of Liquidity Enhancement Auctions
|
(Until 31 December 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts of
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Bids
|
|
Average
|
|
Highest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
Accepted
|
|
Accepted
|
|
Issues Re-opened
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
(billion
|
|
Spread
|
|
Spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-year(157,162,165,171,172,173)
|
|
|
10/13/2020
|
|
1,161.4
|
|
498.4
|
|
▲0.002%
|
|
0.000%
|
|
30-year(23,34,35,36,37,39,62,63,66)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40-year(1,2,5,8,9,11,12)
|
|
|
10/15/2020
|
|
2,203.0
|
|
497.9
|
|
▲0.007%
|
|
▲0.006%
|
|
10-year(341,342,345,349,350,351)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-year(93,94,95,97,99,100,101,102,103,104,105,106,112,154,156)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-year(341,342,343,344,347)
|
|
|
11/16/2020
|
|
1,628.8
|
|
498.5
|
|
▲0.007%
|
|
▲0.005%
|
|
20-year(83,84,91,96,99,114,117,118,120,130,131,132,133,134,135,136,138,140,141,142,143,144,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145,146,147,148,150,151,153,154)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-year(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-year(408,410,412,413,415)
|
|
|
11/20/2020
|
|
1,428.7
|
|
398.5
|
|
▲0.010%
|
|
▲0.008%
|
|
5-year(132,133,134,135,136,137,138,139,140,141)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-year(323,328,329,330,331,332,333,334,335,336,337,338,339,340)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-year(57,58,60,61,63,65,72,73,75,76)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-year(341,342,345,347)
|
|
|
12/15/2020
|
|
1,957.4
|
|
498.0
|
|
▲0.008%
|
|
▲0.007%
|
|
20-year(83,85,122,125,126,127,128,129,130,131,132,133,134,136,137,142,143,148,149,150,151,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
154,156)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-year(14,20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-year(160,161,162,163,164)
|
|
|
12/22/2020
|
|
1,313.6
|
|
498.2
|
|
▲0.002%
|
|
0.000%
|
|
30-year(27,29,30,32,33,34,35,36,37,39,45,46,48,50,52,53,54,55,58,66,67)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40-year(1,2,3,4,7,8,9,12)
|
Target Zones of Liquidity Enhancement Auctions for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2020
|
① Remaining maturity : approx.1‐～5‐year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
JS131
|
|
|
JL55
|
JN411
|
JN412
|
JN413
|
JS132
|
|
|
JL56
|
JL57
|
|
|
|
JS133
|
|
JL58
|
|
|
JS134
|
|
|
JL59
|
JL60
|
JS135
|
|
JL61
|
JS136
|
|
JL62
|
JL63
|
JS137
|
|
|
JL64
|
JS138
|
|
JL65
|
JL66
|
JS139
|
|
JL67
|
JL68
|
JL69
|
JS140
|
|
JL70
|
JL71
|
JS141
|
|
JL72
|
JS142
|
|
|
JL73
|
JL74
|
JS143
|
|
JL75
|
JL76
|
JL77
|
JS144
|
|
JL78
|
JL79
|
JL80
|
JS145
|
|
JL81
|
JL82
|
|
JL83
|
JL84
|
JN408
|
JN409
|
JN410
|
321
|
322
|
323
|
324
|
JN414
|
JN415
|
JN416
|
325
|
JN417
|
JN418
|
326
|
327
|
328
|
329
|
330
|
331
|
332
|
333
|
334
|
335
|
336
|
337
|
338
|
339
|
340
|
341
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Remaining maturities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
②Remaining maturity : approx.5‐～15.5‐year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
JL85
|
JL86
|
JL87
|
|
JL88
|
JL89
|
|
JL90
|
JL91
|
|
JL92
|
|
JL93
|
JL94
|
|
JL95
|
JL96
|
|
JL97
|
JL98
|
|
JL99
|
|
JL100
|
JL101
|
|
JL102
|
JL103
|
JL104
|
|
JL105
|
JL106
|
|
JL107
|
JL108
|
|
JL109
|
JL110
|
|
JL111
|
JL112
|
|
JL113
|
JX1
|
|
JL114
|
JL115
|
JX2
|
|
JL116
|
JL117
|
JX3
|
|
JL118
|
JL119
|
JL120
|
|
JL121
|
JL122
|
JX4
|
JL123
|
JL124
|
JL125
|
JL126
|
JL127
|
JX5
|
JL128
|
JL129
|
JL130
|
JL131
|
JX6
|
JL132
|
JL133
|
JL134
|
JL135
|
JL136
|
JX7
|
JL137
|
JL138
|
JL139
|
JL140
|
JX8
|
JL141
|
JL142
|
JX9
|
JL143
|
JL144
|
JX10
|
JL145
|
JX11
|
JL146
|
JX12
|
JL147
|
JX13
|
JL148
|
JX14
|
JL149
|
JX15
|
JL150
|
JX16
|
JL151
|
JX17
|
JL152
|
JX18
|
JL153
|
JX19
|
JL154
|
JX20
|
JL155
|
JX21
|
JL156
|
JX22
|
JL157 JX23
|
342
|
343
|
344
|
345
|
346
|
347
|
348
|
349
|
350
|
351
|
352
|
353
|
354
|
355
|
356
|
357
|
358
|
359
|
360
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.5
(Remaining maturities)
③Remaining maturity : approx.15.5‐～39‐year
|
(billion yen)
|
Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions
|
|
Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions)
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JL158
|
JX24
|
JL159
|
JX25
|
JL160
|
JX26
|
JL161
|
JL162
|
JX27
|
JL163
|
JL164
|
JX28
|
JL165
|
JL166
|
JX29
|
JL167
|
JL168
|
JX30
|
JL169
|
JL170
|
JX31
|
JL171
|
JL172
|
JX32
|
JL173
|
JL174
|
JX33
|
JX34
|
JX35
|
JX36
|
JX37
|
JX38
|
JX39
|
JX40
|
JX41
|
JX42
|
JX43
|
JX44
|
JX45
|
JX46
|
JX47
|
JX48
|
JX49
|
JX50
|
JX51
|
JX52
|
JX53
|
JX54
|
JX55
|
JX56
|
JX57
|
JX58
|
JU1
|
JX59
|
JX60
|
JX61
|
JX62
|
JU2
|
JX63
|
JX64
|
JX65
|
JX66
|
JU3
|
JX67
|
JX68
|
JU4
|
JU5
|
JU6
|
JU7
|
JU8
|
JU9
|
JU10
|
JU11
|
JU12
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
(Remaining maturities)
Note1： JN shows 2‐year JGBs. JS shows 5‐year JGBs. JL shows 20‐year JGBs. JX shows 30‐year JGBs. JU shows 40‐year JGBs. Outstanding amount is as of the end of November 2020.
Note2： All issues in the graph above will be eligible afterward.
|
|
Amounts of
|
Amounts of Bids
|
Average
|
Highest
|
|
Auction Date
|
Competitive Bids
|
Accepted
|
Accepted
|
Accepted
|
Issue Numbers
|
|
(billion yen)
|
(billion yen)
|
Spread (yen)
|
Spread (yen)
|
|
9/4/2020
|
223.6
|
50.3
|
▲0.281
|
▲0.22
|
19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25
|
10/7/2020
|
170.9
|
50.1
|
▲0.155
|
▲0.05
|
17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24
|
11/17/2020
|
216.2
|
50.1
|
▲0.038
|
0.00
|
18, 21, 22, 25
|
12/4/2020
|
176.7
|
50.1
|
0.019
|
0.14
|
18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25
-11-
JGB Yield Curves
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
2019/12/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/3/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/6/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|
2020/9/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/10/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|
2020/11/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4%0
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
35
|
40
Source: Japan Bond Trading Co.,Ltd.
Yield and Volatility (10Yr) (Until 30 November 2020)
|
8%
|
|
|
1.2%
|
7%
|
Volatility
|
Yield (right scale)
|
1.0%
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
5%
|
|
|
0.6%
|
4%
|
|
|
0.4%
|
3%
|
|
|
0.2%
|
2%
|
|
|
0.0%
|
1%
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
0%
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
Jan-13Jul-13Jan-14Jul-14Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20Jul-20
|
Source: Bloomberg
|
2.5%
|
Yields of JGB
|
|
(Until 30 November 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-year bond
|
5-year bond
|
10-year bond
|
2.0%
|
20-year bond
|
30-year bond
|
40-year bond
1.5%
1.0%
0.5%
0.0%
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Source: Bloomberg
|
4%
|
|
|
Long - Term Interest Rates （10Yr）
|
|
(Until 30 November 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
United States
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
Germany
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Source: Bloomberg
|
|
|
|
Break-Even Inflation Rates
|
|
(Until 30 November 2020)
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEI (Japan : 10 year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
BEI (U.S.A. : 10 year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1%
|
BEI (U.K. : 10 year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Note: BEI (Japan: 10 year) is calculated based on the compound interest rate of the new Inflation-Indexed Bonds and the 10-Year Bonds
Sources: Japan: Calculation by the Ministry of Finance based on the information on interest rates offered by NIKKEI QUICK.
U.S.A., U.K.: Bloomberg.
-12-
Short-Term Interest Rates
Call Rate (Uncollateralized Overnight)
|
0.4%
|
TIBOR 3-months(Euro-Yen)
Basic Loan Rate
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Sources: Bank of Japan, Tanshi Association, Bloomberg
|
(trillion yen)
|
JGB Over-the-Counter Trading Volume (TOKYO)
|
2,200
|
|
2,100
|
Treasury Discount Bills
|
2,000
|
1,900
|
Medium Term Bonds
|
1,800
|
1,700
|
Long Term Bonds
|
1,600
|
1,500
|
|
1,400
|
|
1,300
|
|
1,200
|
|
1,100
|
|
1,000
|
|
900
|
|
800
|
|
700
|
|
600
|
|
500
|
|
400
|
|
300
|
|
200
|
|
100
|
|
0
|
Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20 Note: Trading volume is the sum of sales and purchases including the trading volume of bonds with repurchase agreements.
Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
|
Trading Volume of 10-Year JGB Futures
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Sources: Tokyo Stock Exchange (until Mar.2014), Osaka Exchange (from Apr. 2014)
|
(trillion yen)
|
Repurchase Transactions
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
Bond-Lending
|
|
2,000
|
Bond-Gensaki
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
1,000
500
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association
-13-
Investor Trends and JGB Outstanding
Trends in JGBs Transactions (by investor type)
|
|
|
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
|
|
City Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regional banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
Net Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
Net Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Super long-term
|
-9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct
|
|
|
Long-term
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
Life and non-life insurance companies
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreigners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medium-term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-bills
|
|
|
Net Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
Net Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
Net Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct
|
JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association
Trends in Bank Assets by Types
|
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
|
City Banks
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government Bonds
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Municipal Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equities
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Bank of Japan
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
|
|
(trillion yen)
|
Regional Banks
290
280
270
260
250
240
230
220
210
200
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
|
|
Apr 2013
|
Nov 2020
|
|
(Actual)
|
(Actual)
|
Monetary Base
|
155
|
606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JGBs
|
98
|
498
|
|
|
|
T-Bills
|
36
|
42
|
|
|
|
CP
|
1.4
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
Corporate Bonds
|
2.9
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
ETFs
|
1.7
|
35.1
|
|
|
|
J-REITs
|
0.13
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
175
|
705
|
BOJ Trends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（trillion yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
750
|
QQE
|
QQE2
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Base
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JGBs
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-Bills
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-12
|
Apr-13
|
Apr-14
|
Apr-15
|
Apr-16
|
Apr-17
|
Apr-18
|
Apr-19
|
Apr-20
Source: Bank of Japan
Transactions of Foreign Securities by Residents (by Investor types)
|
(trillion yen)
|
Banks(Banking Accounts)
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt securities Long-term debt securities Equity and investment fund shares
|
|
|
|
6 Net Purchase
4
2
0
-2
Net
-4 Sales
-6
Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20
Source: Ministry of Finance
Transactions of Domestic Securities
by Non-Residents
(trillion yen)
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
Net Purchase
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
-10
|
Net
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
Short-term debt securities
|
Long-term debt securities
|
Equity and investment fund shares
|
|
|
|
Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15
|
Jan-16Jan-17
|
Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20
|
Source: Ministry of Finance
|
|
Life Insurance Companies
(trillion yen)
3
|
Short-term debt securities
|
Long-term debt securities
|
Equity and investment fund shares
2.5
2 Net Purchase
1.5
1
0.5
0
-0.5
Net
-1 Sales
-1.5
Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20
Source: Ministry of Finance
Outstanding of Repurchase Agreements
(by Investor types)
|
City Banks
|
Trust Banks
|
Insurance Companies
|
Foreigners
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association
Foreign Investors Presence
70%
63.5%
|
60%
|
① Market Share of Foreign Investors (JGB Futures Market)
50%
40%
34.2%
|
30%
|
②Market Share of Foreign Investors (JGB Market)
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
③JGB Holdings by Foreign Investors
|
|
|
|
|
12.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-09
|
Mar-10
|
Mar-11
|
Mar-12
|
Mar-13
|
Mar-14
|
Note.1: Quarterly basis.
Note.2: "JGB" includes "FILP Bonds" and "T-Bills".
Source: Bank of Japan
Note1: "JGB" includes "FILP Bonds."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note2: "Banks, etc." includes "Japan Post Bank," "Securities investment trust" and "Securities companies."
|
|
|
|
Note3: "Life and Non-life insurance, etc." includes "Japan Post Insurance."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Bank of Japan "Flow of Funds Accounts (Preliminary Figures)"
Breakdown of Outstanding Amount of General Bonds by Remaining Years to Maturity
|
（Unit: trillion yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
886.7
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
874.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
853.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
830.6
|
|
|
850
|
|
|
|
|
|
805.4
|
|
11.6%
|
12.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.1%
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
774.1
|
|
10.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
743.9
|
9.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
705.0
|
7.5%
|
8.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
669.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
636.3
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
19.2%
|
19.6%
|
20.2%
|
20.5%
|
650
|
5.8%
|
|
|
17.7%
|
18.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
16.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
15.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1%
|
4.0%
|
4.2%
|
|
14.4%
|
|
|
4.2%
|
4.5%
|
550
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
4.9%
|
5.1%
|
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
5.2%
|
500
|
5.2%
|
4.7%
|
4.8%
|
5.0%
|
4.6%
|
4.8%
|
5.6%
|
4.5%
|
4.5%
|
5.0%
|
|
5.1%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
450
|
4.8%
|
5.0%
|
4.3%
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
4.7%
|
4.6%
|
4.8%
|
4.5%
|
|
4.6%
|
4.2%
|
5.0%
|
4.2%
|
4.4%
|
5.0%
|
4.7%
|
5.0%
|
400
|
5.2%
|
4.4%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
7.8%
|
7.4%
|
7.8%
|
6.8%
|
6.8%
|
6.7%
|
6.3%
|
350
|
7.8%
|
7.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
8.6%
|
8.1%
|
8.2%
|
7.8%
|
8.2%
|
7.1%
|
7.4%
|
7.3%
|
9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
7.9%
|
8.6%
|
8.1%
|
7.8%
|
7.8%
|
7.9%
|
7.7%
|
8.2%
|
7.0%
|
7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
12.4%
|
12.0%
|
11.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
12.5%
|
11.9%
|
10.6%
|
10.5%
|
10.5%
|
10.8%
|
9.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
18.3%
|
18.2%
|
17.9%
|
17.3%
|
16.4%
|
15.1%
|
14.3%
|
13.4%
|
13.1%
|
13.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY2010
|
FY2011
|
FY2012
|
FY2013
|
FY2014
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
20 yrs-
10-20 yrs
9-10 yrs
8-9 yrs
7-8 yrs
6-7 yrs
5-6 yrs
4-5 yrs
3-4 yrs
2-3 yrs
1-2 yrs
-1 yr
（at the end of FY）
|
Average
|
6Y8M
|
7Y0M
|
7Y3M
|
7Y7M
|
8Y0M
|
8Y5M
|
8Y7M
|
8Y10M
|
9Y0M
|
9Y2M
|
|
YTM*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average YTM*
|
6Y10M
|
7Y1M
|
7Y5M
|
7Y8M
|
8Y0M
|
8Y5M
|
8Y8M
|
8Y11M
|
9Y1M
|
9Y2M
|
|
(excluding saving
|
*years to maturity
|
bonds)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-16-
Scheduled redemption of JGB at maturity in January, 2021
(billion yen)
|
Types
|
The amount of redemption at maturity
|
Scheduled redemption date
|
15-YearFloating-Rate Bonds
|
1,148.2
|
January 20
|
2-Year Bonds
|
2,299.0
|
January 1
|
Treasury Bills
|
1,800.0
|
January 20
|
Total
|
5,247.2
|
Note.1: The figures are based on the outstanding JGBs at the end of November, 2020
Note.2: The figures are the scheduled redemption at maturity and may be different from the actual redemption due to Buy-back of JGBs.
Note.3: The figures do not include "JGB for Retail Investors."
Note.4: If the redemption date coincides with bank holiday, the payment of redemption is carried out on the following business day.
Note.5: Figures may not sum up to total because of rounding.
Market-held Balance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds
|
(billion yen)
|
(as of the end of November, 2020)
|
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,100
|
|
|
Outstanding amount (excl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
|
BOJ holding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
BOJ holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
|
Sources: Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan
General Bonds Issuance Amount and Outstanding (trillion yen)
|
|
(trillion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding (RHS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
Issuance Amount (LHS)
|
163.1
|
163.3
|
|
158.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
153.6
|
150.5
|
148.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142.3
|
141.5
|
800
|
|
142.4
|
143.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
774.1
|
|
|
140.0
|
137.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
805.4
|
830.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
743.9
|
853.2
|
874.0
|
897.8
|
906.0
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
705.0
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
669.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
636.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
594.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
09
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
100
|
|
Note 1: Issuance Amount: revenue basis, FY2009-2018: Actual, FY2019: Supplementary budget, FY2020: Initial budget
Note 2: Outstanding: nominal basis, FY2009-2018: Actual, FY2019: Supplementary budget, FY2020: Initial budget
Source: Ministry of Finance
-17-
Economic and Financial Trends
|
Real GDP Growth Rate
|
Prices
|
(％)
|
Annualized rate of Change from the previous quarter (Seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
4 (%)
|
Change from the previous year
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
CPI
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CPI excluding food (excluding alcohilic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
beverages) and energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.4, 2013
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
|
5.6
|
|
3.3
|
|
6.3
|
|
1.2 3.0 1.0 3.2 1.6
|
|
|
|
|
BOJ released QQE
|
|
-0.3
|
3.6
|
3.9
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
2.9
|
0.2
|
2.3
|
0.30.7
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
-0.80.8
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
0.4
|
-0.4
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
-2.1
|
|
-4.0
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
-3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
―0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-24.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Demand
|
Public Demand
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Demand
|
Real GDP
|
-29.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-34.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
―0.9％
|
Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ
|
-1
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
(CY)
|
Source: Cabinet Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
