Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newsletter (January 2021)

01/25/2021 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BONDS

Monthly Newsletter of the Ministry of Finance, Japan

January 2021

Our fundamental goal of debt management policy is to achieve stable and smooth financing for our national accounts and to minimize medium-to-long term financing costs.

SUMMARY

What's New: JGB Issuance Plan for FY 2021

p. 2

  • The MOF formulated the JGB Issuance Plans for FY2021 on December 21, 2020.

What's New: The 92nd Meeting of JGB Market Special Participants

p. 4

  • The MOF decided the "Issuance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds in January-March 2021" and "Issuance Amounts for Liquidity Enhancement Auctions in January-March 2021" following the discussions at the 92nd Meeting of JGB Market Special Participants.

What's New: Tax reforms for cross-border Government Bond transaction

p. 5

  • The Cabinet approved the Outline of the FY2021 Tax Reform Proposals on December 21, 2020.

Q&A: JGB holdings by foreign investors

p. 6

  • Kokusai Sensei explains the recent trend on JGB and T-Bill holdings by foreign investors.

Monthly Topic: Breakdown by JGB (including T-Bills) Holders (end of September 2020)

p. 8

  • On December 21, the BOJ released the Flow of Funds Accounts of the 3rd Quarter 2020.

IR Office: IR activities in December

p. 9

  • From late November to the beginning of December, we had virtual meetings with foreign investors in North American and European countries.

Statistics

JGB Primary Market

p. 10

Liquidity Enhancement Auctions and JGB Buy-Back

p. 11

JGB Secondary Market

p. 12

Investor Trends and JGB Outstanding

p. 14

Economic and Financial Trends p. 18

Information

p. 19

The Ministry of Finance

www.mof.go.jp

-1-

What's New

Breakdown by Legal Grounds

billion yen

FY2020

FY2020(Initial)

(3rd Supplementary

FY2021(Initial)

Budget)

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c) - (a)

(c) - (b)

Newly-issued Bonds

32,556.2

112,553.9

43,597.0

11,040.8

▲ 68,956.9

Construction Bonds

7,110.0

22,596.0

6,341.0

▲ 769.0

▲ 16,255.0

Special Deficit-

25,446.2

89,957.9

37,256.0

11,809.8

▲ 52,701.9

Financing Bonds

Reconstruction Bonds

924.1

782.4

218.3

▲ 705.8

▲ 564.1

FILP Bonds

12,000.0

40,700.0

45,000.0

33,000.0

4,300.0

Refunding Bonds

107,981.8

109,029.2

147,192.9

39,211.1

38,163.8

For matured

1,693.2

2,725.4

2,871.0

1,177.8

145.5

Reconstruction Bonds

Total

153,462.1

263,065.5

236,008.2

82,546.1

▲ 27,057.3

Breakdown by Financing Methods

billion yen

FY2020

FY2020(Initial)

(3rd Supplementary

FY2021(Initial)

Budget)

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c) - (a)

(c) - (b)

JGB Market Issuance

128,800.0

212,300.0

221,400.0

92,600.0

9,100.0

(Calendar Base)

Non-Price

Competitive

7,988.4

7,738.0

8,230.0

241.6

492.0

Auction Ⅱ, etc.

Adjustment between

9,673.7

37,627.5

78.2

▲ 9,595.5

▲ 37,549.3

fiscal years

Subtotal Financed in

146,462.1

257,665.5

229,708.2

83,246.1

▲ 27,957.3

the Market

Sales for Households

4,800.0

3,200.0

4,100.0

▲ 700.0

900.0

BOJ Rollover

2,200.0

2,200.0

2,200.0

Total

▲ 27,057.3

153,462.1

263,065.5

236,008.2

82,546.1

・ Buy-back program in FY2021 is planned to be implemented based on market conditions and through discussions with market participants. ・ The maximum amount of front-loading issuance of Refunding Bonds in FY2021 is 20 trillion yen.

（Note 1） Figures may not sum up to the total because of rounding.

(Note 2) "JGB Market Issuance (Calendar Base)" refers to JGBs issued at face value by scheduled auctions from April to next March (normal auctions).

(Note 3) Non-price competitive auction II is an additional issuance for JGB Market Special Participants after the normal auction (the amount assignable to each Market Special Participant does not exceed 10% of the amount awarded to it in the normal auction), and the price for the additional issuance is equal to the weighted average accepted price in the normal auction.

The amount of the non-price competitive auction II of the Initial Plan for FY2021 is calculated by multiplying the amount of "JGB Market Issuance (Calendar Base)" (40-Year,30-Year,20-Year,10-Year,5-Year and 2- Year Bonds) by 5.5% (the amount reflects the impact of reduction in the maximum issuance amount).

"Non-Price Competitive Auction II, etc." includes estimated gap between the amount of the Calendar Base (of the bonds listed above) at face value and actual revenues of the auctions, in addition to the issuance amount of Non-Price Competitive Auction II.

(Note 4) "Adjustment between fiscal years" refers to leveling-off of the issuance amount between fiscal years through front-loading issuance and deferred issuance in the accounting adjustment term.

-2-

Market Issuance Plan by JGB Types

（trillion yen）

FY2020(Initial)

(per time)

(total ; a )

40-Year

0.5

×

6

times

3.0

30-Year

0.7

×

12

times

8.4

20-Year

0.9

×

12

times

10.8

10-Year

2.1

×

12

times

25.2

5-Year

1.9

×

12

times

22.8

2-Year

2.0

×

12

times

24.0

TBs

21.6

10-Year

0.4

×

4

times

1.6

Inflation-indexed

Liquidity enhancement

11.4

auction

Total

128.8

FY2020(3rd Supplementary Budget)

FY2021(Initial)

(per time)

(total ; b )

(per time)

(total ; c )

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

0.5

×

6

times

3.0

0.6

×

6

times

3.6

0.6

0.6

0.7

×

3

times

10.2

0.9

×

12

times

10.8

2.4

0.6

0.9

×

9

times

0.9

×

3

times

13.5

1.2

×

12

times

14.4

3.6

0.9

1.2

×

9

times

2.1

×

3

times

29.7

2.6

×

12

times

31.2

6.0

1.5

2.6

×

9

times

1.9

×

3

times

28.2

2.5

×

12

times

30.0

7.2

1.8

2.5

×

9

times

2.0

×

3

times

33.0

3.0

×

12

times

36.0

12.0

3.0

3.0

×

9

times

82.5

83.2

61.6

0.7

0.2

×

4

times

0.8

0.2

×

4

times

0.8

▲ 0.8

11.4

11.4

212.3

221.4

92.6

9.1

Fig.1 Issuance Amounts for TBs

Fig.2 Issuance Amounts by Zones for Liquidity Enhancement Auctions

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

(Initial)

(3rd Supplementary Budget)

(Initial)

(Initial)

(3rd Supplementary Budget)

(Initial)

（ｃ）－（a）

（ｃ）－（b）

（c）－（a）

（ｃ）－（ｂ）

（a）

（b）

（c)

（a）

（b）

（c）

1.8

×

3

times

15.5-39

3.0

3.0

3.0

-

-

Year

TBs (1-Year)

1.8 ×

12 times

21.6

36.9

3.5 ×

12 times 42.0

20.4

5.1

3.5

×

9

times

5-15.5

6.0

6.0

6.0

-

-

Year

TBs (6-Month)

-

45.6

41.2

41.2

▲ 4.4

1-5 Year

2.4

2.4

2.4

-

-

（Note 1） The issuance amount of the fiscal year can be changed based on discussions with market participants in response to market circumstances and issuance conditions.

（Note 2） The 40-Year bond will be issued in May, July, September, November, January and March.

（Note 3） Treasury Bills (TBs) are jointly issued with Financing Bills （FBs）, under unified names of Treasury Discount Bills （T-Bills）. The maturity of TBs, its issuance amount, and the number

of auctions may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market circumstances and demands of investors, while the maturity and the issuance amount on the table (Figure 1)

are set as a basic plan.

（Note 4） The 10-Yearinflation-indexed bond is planned to be issued in May, August, November and February. The issuance amount may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market

circumstances and demands of investors, which will be determined based on discussions with market participants.

（Note 5） The issuance amount of liquidity enhancement auction and its allocation among each zone may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market circumstances and demands of

investors, which will be determined based on discussions with market participants, while the issuance amount and zones on the table

(Figure2) are set as a basic plan.

（Note 6） The floor of the nominal rate on coupon-bearing JGBs is planned to lower (0.1%→0.005%) from April 2021.

-3-

-4-

-5-

Q&A: JGB holdings by foreign investors

Today, I would like to touch on JGB and T-Bill holdings by foreign investors, as we have received questions on this topic from various investors so far.

Kokusai Sensei

-6-

-7-

Monthly Topic

Breakdown by JGB (including T-Bills) Holders (end of September 2020)

On December 21, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) released the Flow of Funds Accounts of the 3rd Quarter 2020. The shares of JGB (including T-Bills, hereinafter referred to as "JGBs") holders were updated as follows:

  • The total amount of JGBs outstanding increased by 31.0 trillion yen to 1,201.3 trillion yen.
  • The BOJ increased its holdings of JGBs by 21.0 trillion yen to 541.6 trillion yen.
  • The amount of JGBs held by domestic banks in Q3 increased by 9.0 trillion yen to 196.9 trillion yen.
  • The amount of JGBs held by foreign investors in Q3 increased by 1.6 trillion yen to 151.7 trillion yen.

The end of Sept. 2020

The end of June 2020

(Preliminary Figures)

Public Pensions

Households

Others

General

Households

General Government

35.2

13.9

13.5

Others

9.1

Government

(ex Public Pensions)

Pension Funds

8.3

3.0%

Foreigners

1.2%

0.8%

(ex Public

Foreigners

1.1%

2.5

32.4

0.7%

Pensions)

151.7

150.1

0.2%

Pension Funds

2.7%

2.5

12.6%

12.8%

32.5

0.2%

2.8%

Public Pensions

35.4

3.0%

BOJ

BOJ

520.6

541.6

Life and Non-life

44.5%

Life and Non-life

Insurance,etc.

Insurance,etc.

45.1%

218.6

219.0

18.7%

Banks,etc.

18.2%

Banks,etc.

187.9

196.9

16.1%

16.4%

(trillion yen)

(trillion yen)

Total ¥1,170.3 trillion

Total ¥1,201.3 trillion

Source: Bank of Japan "Flow of Funds Accounts (Preliminary Figures)"

For more detailed data, please refer to the following link:

BOJ Time Series Data Search: https://www.stat-search.boj.or.jp/index_en.html

-8-

IR Office

Happy new year! We wanted to say thank you for taking time with us last year. We are very grateful for your kindness.

Today, we would like to talk about our third virtual IR activities. We are glad that we had virtual meetings with foreign investors in North American and European countries from late November to the beginning of December. We met North American investors for the first time in 2020.

We exchanged views and perspectives on the Japanese government's responses to COVID-19, the recent economic situation in Japan, the Japanese fiscal condition, and our approach to debt management. We also had some questions about the JGB issuance plan for FY2021, which we were preparing at that time. (For more information, please return to previous pages.)

As one of the purposes of our IR activities is to promote dialogues with market participants, investors' straightforward comments and views are always welcomed. They contribute to mutual understanding of the Japanese markets and economy, and also, help us understand investors' attitudes toward JGBs and their real demands.

Unfortunately, the spread of COVID-19 infections has not subsided globally and in Japan as well the situation has remained difficult. So, we are going to continue our virtual IR activities. However, we do not think online IR can replace in-person meetings and we are still looking forward to meeting foreign investors in person when this pandemic is overcome.

-9-

JGB Primary Market

Auction Results

Bonds

(Until 31 December 2020)

Amounts of

Amounts of Bids

Amounts of Bids

Issue

Nominal

Amounts of

Amounts of

Yield at the

Yield at the

Non-

Accepted at the

Accepted at the

Auction Date

Type of Security

Maturity Date

Competitive

Bids

Lowest

Competitive

Non-price-

Non-price-

Average

Number

Coupon

Bids

Accepted

Accepted

Bids Tendered

competitive

competitive

Price

(billion yen)

(billion yen)

Price

/Accepted

Auction

Auction

(billion yen)

(billion yen)

(billion yen)

10/1/2020

10-year

360

9/20/2030

0.1%

8,560.1

2,107.2

0.025%

0.024%

1.265

490.5

215.4

10/6/2020

30-year

68

9/20/2050

0.6%

2,578.5

733.6

0.643%

0.638%

-

165.4

1.6

10/8/2020

5-year

145

9/20/2025

0.1%

9,978.1

2,038.2

0.089%

0.091%

-

461.3

249.1

10/20/2020

20-year

174

9/20/2040

0.4%

3,755.1

972.8

0.397%

0.394%

-

226.0

105.3

10/27/2020

2-year

418

11/1/2022

0.1%

9,744.1

2,445.8

0.127%

0.130%

-

553.5

0.0

11/4/2020

10-year

360

9/20/2030

0.1%

8,658.0

2,098.9

0.047%

0.046%

1.965

498.1

255.4

11/6/2020

10-yearInflation-Indexed Bonds

25

3/10/2030

0.2%

661.4

199.6

0.033%

-

-

-

-

11/10/2020

30-year

68

9/20/2050

0.6%

2,749.1

730.7

0.645%

0.643%

-

168.0

18.2

11/12/2020

5-year

145

9/20/2025

0.1%

7,179.4

2,036.8

0.105%

0.105%

1.000

461.3

195.4

11/18/2020

20-year

174

9/20/2040

0.4%

3,495.0

967.8

0.391%

0.388%

-

231.7

80.8

11/25/2020

40-year

13

3/20/2060

0.5%

1,334.1

499.6

0.665%

-

-

-

31.0

11/27/2020

2-year

419

12/1/2022

0.1%

8,092.6

2,519.5

0.134%

0.139%

-

480.0

0.0

12/1/2020

10-year

360

9/20/2030

0.1%

7,177.0

2,095.6

0.021%

0.019%

0.331

503.2

212.4

12/3/2020

30-year

68

9/20/2050

0.6%

2,531.1

725.9

0.650%

0.648%

-

173.4

71.4

12/8/2020

5-year

145

9/20/2025

0.1%

8,055.6

2,035.3

0.114%

0.118%

-

464.0

39.9

12/10/2020

20-year

174

9/20/2040

0.4%

2,936.4

975.1

0.372%

0.366%

-

224.5

0.0

12/24/2020

2-year

420

1/1/2023

0.1%

10,709.7

2,562.4

0.127%

0.129%

-

436.8

41.8

Auction Results

Treasury Discount Bills

(Until 31 December 2020)

Amounts of Bids

Amounts of

Amounts of

Yield at the

Yield at the

Accepted at the

Issue

Lowest

Non-price-

Auction Date

Type of Security

Maturity Date

Competitive Bids

Bids Accepted

Average

Number

Accepted

competitive

(billion yen)

(billion yen)

Price

Price

Auction

(billion yen)

10/2/2020

3-month

941

1/12/2021

18,634.72

6,162.94

0.1418%

0.1525%

1,387.00

10/8/2020

6-month

942

4/12/2021

11,501.80

3,107.97

0.1122%

0.1202%

692.00

10/9/2020

3-month

943

1/18/2021

16,256.70

6,178.05

0.0875%

0.0945%

1,371.90

10/16/2020

3-month

944

1/25/2021

19,881.27

6,156.32

0.0781%

0.0834%

1,393.60

10/19/2020

1-year

945

10/20/2021

10,453.30

2,890.66

0.1288%

0.1348%

609.30

10/22/2020

6-month

946

4/26/2021

11,342.90

3,132.01

0.0982%

0.1002%

667.90

10/23/2020

3-month

947

2/1/2021

19,877.60

6,157.35

0.0744%

0.0793%

1,392.60

10/30/2020

3-month

948

2/8/2021

19,923.17

6,167.89

0.0800%

0.0845%

1,382.00

11/6/2020

3-month

949

2/15/2021

21,180.70

6,138.45

0.0837%

0.0878%

1,411.50

11/9/2020

6-month

950

5/10/2021

10,888.70

3,095.96

0.1068%

0.1128%

704.00

11/13/2020

3-month

951

2/22/2021

21,340.03

6,160.85

0.0912%

0.0938%

1,389.10

11/19/2020

1-year

952

11/22/2021

10,067.10

2,870.66

0.1291%

0.1340%

629.30

11/20/2020

3-month

953

3/1/2021

16,606.01

6,133.44

0.0940%

0.0989%

1,416.50

11/24/2020

6-month

954

5/25/2021

10,446.90

3,168.83

0.0987%

0.1027%

631.10

11/27/2020

3-month

955

3/8/2021

18,106.50

6,155.84

0.0856%

0.0897%

1,394.10

12/4/2020

3-month

956

3/15/2021

16,341.05

6,133.45

0.0837%

0.0889%

1,416.50

12/9/2020

6-month

957

6/10/2021

11,235.90

3,108.68

0.0861%

0.0882%

691.30

12/11/2020

3-month

958

3/22/2021

18,206.10

5,936.14

0.0837%

0.0867%

1,363.80

12/15/2020

6-month

959

6/16/2021

12,928.90

3,105.97

0.0902%

0.0922%

694.00

12/16/2020

1-year

960

12/20/2021

11,685.10

2,850.98

0.1081%

0.1101%

649.00

12/17/2020

3-month

961

3/29/2021

15,765.22

5,931.54

0.0893%

0.0942%

1,368.40

Auction Calendar for Jan. 2021 - Mar. 2021

Auction Date

Issue

Auction Date

Issue

Auction Date

Issue

Auction Date

Issue

1/5(Tue)

T-Bills(3-month)

1/22(Fri)

Liquidity Enhancement Auction

2/18(Thu)

T-Bills(1-year)

3/11(Thu)

20-year

(remaining maturities of 1-5 years)

1/6(Wed)

10-year

1/26(Tue)

40-year

2/18(Thu)

20-year

3/12(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

1/7(Thu)

T-Bills(6-month)

1/28(Thu)

2-year

2/19(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

3/16(Tue)

Liquidity Enhancement Auction

(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)

1/8(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

1/29(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

2/24(Wed)

T-Bills(6-month)

3/17(Wed)

T-Bills(1-year)

1/8(Fri)

30-year

2/2(Tue)

10-year

2/24(Wed)

Liquidity Enhancement Auction

3/18(Thu)

T-Bills(3-month)

(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)

1/13(Wed)

5-year

2/4(Thu)

30-year

2/26(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

3/23(Tue)

Liquidity Enhancement Auction

(remaining maturities of 1-5 years)

1/15(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

2/5(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

2/26(Fri)

2-year

3/24(Wed)

T-Bills(6-month)

1/15(Fri)

Liquidity Enhancement Auction

2/8(Mon)

10-yearInflation-Indexed Bonds

3/2(Tue)

10-year

3/25(Thu)

40-year

(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)

1/19(Tue)

T-Bills(1-year)

2/9(Tue)

T-Bills(6-month)

3/4(Thu)

30-year

3/26(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

1/19(Tue)

20-year

2/10(Wed)

Liquidity Enhancement Auction

3/5(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

3/30(Tue)

2-year

(remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years)

1/20(Wed)

T-Bills(6-month)

2/12(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

3/9(Tue)

T-Bills(6-month)

1/22(Fri)

T-Bills(3-month)

2/16(Tue)

5-year

3/9(Tue)

5-year

Note.1: The above calendar may be changed or added in light of changes in circumstances. In such cases, it will be announced in advance.

Note.2: Each issue amount will be announced about one week prior to each auction date.

Top 10 PDs for Successful Bids in Auctions (Weighted by Duration) (Jul 2020Dec. 2020)

Top 5 PDs for Successful Bids of Inflation-Indexed Bond (FY2019)

1

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

6

Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

1

JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

2

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

7

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

2

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

3

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

8

Deutsche Securities Inc.

3

Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

4

JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

9

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.

4

BofA Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

5

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

10 Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

5

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

-10-

Liquidity Enhancement Auctions and JGB Buy-Back

Results of Liquidity Enhancement Auctions

(Until 31 December 2020)

Amounts of

Amounts

of Bids

Average

Highest

Competitive

Auction Date

Accepted

Accepted

Accepted

Issues Re-opened

Bids

(billion yen)

(billion

Spread

Spread

yen)

20-year(157,162,165,171,172,173)

10/13/2020

1,161.4

498.4

0.002%

0.000%

30-year(23,34,35,36,37,39,62,63,66)

40-year(1,2,5,8,9,11,12)

10/15/2020

2,203.0

497.9

0.007%

0.006%

10-year(341,342,345,349,350,351)

20-year(93,94,95,97,99,100,101,102,103,104,105,106,112,154,156)

10-year(341,342,343,344,347)

11/16/2020

1,628.8

498.5

0.007%

0.005%

20-year(83,84,91,96,99,114,117,118,120,130,131,132,133,134,135,136,138,140,141,142,143,144,

145,146,147,148,150,151,153,154)

30-year(10)

2-year(408,410,412,413,415)

11/20/2020

1,428.7

398.5

0.010%

0.008%

5-year(132,133,134,135,136,137,138,139,140,141)

10-year(323,328,329,330,331,332,333,334,335,336,337,338,339,340)

20-year(57,58,60,61,63,65,72,73,75,76)

10-year(341,342,345,347)

12/15/2020

1,957.4

498.0

0.008%

0.007%

20-year(83,85,122,125,126,127,128,129,130,131,132,133,134,136,137,142,143,148,149,150,151,

154,156)

30-year(14,20)

20-year(160,161,162,163,164)

12/22/2020

1,313.6

498.2

0.002%

0.000%

30-year(27,29,30,32,33,34,35,36,37,39,45,46,48,50,52,53,54,55,58,66,67)

40-year(1,2,3,4,7,8,9,12)

Target Zones of Liquidity Enhancement Auctions for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2020

Remaining maturity : approx.1‐～5year

(billion yen)

Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions

Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions)

7,000

6,500

6,000

5,500

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

JS131

JL55

JN411

JN412

JN413

JS132

JL56

JL57

JS133

JL58

JS134

JL59

JL60

JS135

JL61

JS136

JL62

JL63

JS137

JL64

JS138

JL65

JL66

JS139

JL67

JL68

JL69

JS140

JL70

JL71

JS141

JL72

JS142

JL73

JL74

JS143

JL75

JL76

JL77

JS144

JL78

JL79

JL80

JS145

JL81

JL82

JL83

JL84

JN408

JN409

JN410

321

322

323

324

JN414

JN415

JN416

325

JN417

JN418

326

327

328

329

330

331

332

333

334

335

336

337

338

339

340

341

1

(Remaining maturities)

2

5

Remaining maturity : approx.5‐～15.5year

(billion yen)

Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions

Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions)

5,500

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

JL85

JL86

JL87

JL88

JL89

JL90

JL91

JL92

JL93

JL94

JL95

JL96

JL97

JL98

JL99

JL100

JL101

JL102

JL103

JL104

JL105

JL106

JL107

JL108

JL109

JL110

JL111

JL112

JL113

JX1

JL114

JL115

JX2

JL116

JL117

JX3

JL118

JL119

JL120

JL121

JL122

JX4

JL123

JL124

JL125

JL126

JL127

JX5

JL128

JL129

JL130

JL131

JX6

JL132

JL133

JL134

JL135

JL136

JX7

JL137

JL138

JL139

JL140

JX8

JL141

JL142

JX9

JL143

JL144

JX10

JL145

JX11

JL146

JX12

JL147

JX13

JL148

JX14

JL149

JX15

JL150

JX16

JL151

JX17

JL152

JX18

JL153

JX19

JL154

JX20

JL155

JX21

JL156

JX22

JL157 JX23

342

343

344

345

346

347

348

349

350

351

352

353

354

355

356

357

358

359

360

5

10

15.5

(Remaining maturities)

Remaining maturity : approx.15.5‐～39year

(billion yen)

Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions

Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions)

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

JL158

JX24

JL159

JX25

JL160

JX26

JL161

JL162

JX27

JL163

JL164

JX28

JL165

JL166

JX29

JL167

JL168

JX30

JL169

JL170

JX31

JL171

JL172

JX32

JL173

JL174

JX33

JX34

JX35

JX36

JX37

JX38

JX39

JX40

JX41

JX42

JX43

JX44

JX45

JX46

JX47

JX48

JX49

JX50

JX51

JX52

JX53

JX54

JX55

JX56

JX57

JX58

JU1

JX59

JX60

JX61

JX62

JU2

JX63

JX64

JX65

JX66

JU3

JX67

JX68

JU4

JU5

JU6

JU7

JU8

JU9

JU10

JU11

JU12

15.5

20

39

(Remaining maturities)

Note1 JN shows 2year JGBs. JS shows 5year JGBs. JL shows 20year JGBs. JX shows 30year JGBs. JU shows 40year JGBs. Outstanding amount is as of the end of November 2020.

Note2 All issues in the graph above will be eligible afterward.

10-yearInflation-Indexed

Buy-Back Results

(Until 31 December 2020)

Amounts of

Amounts of Bids

Average

Highest

Auction Date

Competitive Bids

Accepted

Accepted

Accepted

Issue Numbers

(billion yen)

(billion yen)

Spread (yen)

Spread (yen)

9/4/2020

223.6

50.3

0.281

0.22

19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25

10/7/2020

170.9

50.1

0.155

0.05

17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24

11/17/2020

216.2

50.1

0.038

0.00

18, 21, 22, 25

12/4/2020

176.7

50.1

0.019

0.14

18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

-11-

JGB Secondary Market

JGB Yield Curves

0.8%

0.6%

2019/12/30

2020/3/31

2020/6/30

0.4%

2020/9/30

2020/10/30

0.2%

2020/11/30

0.0%

-0.2%

-0.4%0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

40

Source: Japan Bond Trading Co.,Ltd.

Yield and Volatility (10Yr) (Until 30 November 2020)

8%

1.2%

7%

Volatility

Yield (right scale)

1.0%

6%

0.8%

5%

0.6%

4%

0.4%

3%

0.2%

2%

0.0%

1%

-0.2%

0%

-0.4%

Jan-13Jul-13Jan-14Jul-14Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20Jul-20

Source: Bloomberg

2.5%

Yields of JGB

(Until 30 November 2020)

2-year bond

5-year bond

10-year bond

2.0%

20-year bond

30-year bond

40-year bond

1.5%

1.0%

0.5%

0.0%

-0.5%

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Source: Bloomberg

4%

Long - Term Interest Rates 10Yr

(Until 30 November 2020)

Japan

United States

3%

United Kingdom

Germany

2%

1%

0%

-1%

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Source: Bloomberg

Break-Even Inflation Rates

(Until 30 November 2020)

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

BEI (Japan : 10 year)

0%

BEI (U.S.A. : 10 year)

-1%

BEI (U.K. : 10 year)

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Note: BEI (Japan: 10 year) is calculated based on the compound interest rate of the new Inflation-Indexed Bonds and the 10-Year Bonds

Sources: Japan: Calculation by the Ministry of Finance based on the information on interest rates offered by NIKKEI QUICK.

U.S.A., U.K.: Bloomberg.

-12-

Short-Term Interest Rates

0.5%

(Until 30 November 2020)

Call Rate (Uncollateralized Overnight)

0.4%

TIBOR 3-months(Euro-Yen)

Basic Loan Rate

0.3%

0.2%

0.1%

0.0%

-0.1%

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Sources: Bank of Japan, Tanshi Association, Bloomberg

(trillion yen)

JGB Over-the-Counter Trading Volume (TOKYO)

2,200

2,100

Treasury Discount Bills

2,000

1,900

Medium Term Bonds

1,800

1,700

Long Term Bonds

1,600

1,500

1,400

1,300

1,200

1,100

1,000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20 Note: Trading volume is the sum of sales and purchases including the trading volume of bonds with repurchase agreements.

Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association

(trillion yen)

Trading Volume of 10-Year JGB Futures

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Sources: Tokyo Stock Exchange (until Mar.2014), Osaka Exchange (from Apr. 2014)

(trillion yen)

Repurchase Transactions

2,500

Bond-Lending

2,000

Bond-Gensaki

1,500

1,000

500

0

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association

-13-

Investor Trends and JGB Outstanding

Trends in JGBs Transactions (by investor type)

(trillion yen)

City Banks

(trillion yen)

Regional banks

7.0

1.0

5.0

Net Purchase

0.8

Net Purchase

0.6

3.0

1.0

0.4

-1.0

0.2

0.0

-3.0

-0.2

-5.0

-0.4

-7.0

-0.6

Net Sale

-0.8

Net Sale

Super long-term

-9.0

-1.0

JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct

JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct

Long-term

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

(trillion yen)

Life and non-life insurance companies

(trillion yen)

Foreigners

Medium-term

1.0

30.0

T-bills

Net Purchase

28.0

Net Purchase

26.0

24.0

22.0

0.5

20.0

18.0

16.0

14.0

12.0

10.0

0.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

Net Sale

-2.0

Net Sale

-4.0

-0.5

JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct

JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association

Trends in Bank Assets by Types

(trillion yen)

City Banks

Loans

200

Cash and Deposits

Government Bonds

150

Municipal Bonds

Corporate Bonds

Equities

100

Foreign Securities

50

Source: Bank of Japan

0

Jan-12

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

(trillion yen)

Regional Banks

290

280

270

260

250

240

230

220

210

200

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Jan-12

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Apr 2013

Nov 2020

(Actual)

(Actual)

Monetary Base

155

606

JGBs

98

498

T-Bills

36

42

CP

1.4

4.2

Corporate Bonds

2.9

6.2

ETFs

1.7

35.1

J-REITs

0.13

0.65

Total Assets

175

705

BOJ Trends

trillion yen

750

QQE

QQE2

700

650

600

550

500

450

400

Total Assets

350

Monetary Base

300

250

JGBs

200

T-Bills

150

100

50

0

Apr-12

Apr-13

Apr-14

Apr-15

Apr-16

Apr-17

Apr-18

Apr-19

Apr-20

Source: Bank of Japan

-14-

Transactions of Foreign Securities by Residents (by Investor types)

(trillion yen)

Banks(Banking Accounts)

8

Short-term debt securities Long-term debt securities Equity and investment fund shares

6 Net Purchase

4

2

0

-2

Net

-4 Sales

-6

Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20

Source: Ministry of Finance

Transactions of Domestic Securities

by Non-Residents

(trillion yen)

15

Net Purchase

10

5

0

-5

-10

Net

Sales

-15

Short-term debt securities

Long-term debt securities

Equity and investment fund shares

Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15

Jan-16Jan-17

Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20

Source: Ministry of Finance

Life Insurance Companies

(trillion yen)

3

Short-term debt securities

Long-term debt securities

Equity and investment fund shares

2.5

2 Net Purchase

1.5

1

0.5

0

-0.5

Net

-1 Sales

-1.5

Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20

Source: Ministry of Finance

Outstanding of Repurchase Agreements

(by Investor types)

City Banks

Trust Banks

Insurance Companies

Foreigners

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association

Foreign Investors Presence

70%

63.5%

60%

Market Share of Foreign Investors (JGB Futures Market)

50%

40%

34.2%

30%

Market Share of Foreign Investors (JGB Market)

20%

JGB Holdings by Foreign Investors

12.6%

10%

0%

Mar-09

Mar-10

Mar-11

Mar-12

Mar-13

Mar-14

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Note.1: Quarterly basis.

Note.2: "JGB" includes T-Bills. The figures of excludes dealers' transactions.

Sources: Bank of Japan, Japan Securities Dealers Association, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Exchange

JGBs Holdings by Foreign Investors

14

(％)

(trillion yen)

170

13

Amount of JGB Holdings (RHS)

12.6

160

Proportion of JGB Holdings (LHS)

151.7

150

12

11

140

10

130

9

120

8

110

100

7

90

6

80

5

70

4

60

3

50

2

40

1

Mar-10

Mar-11

Mar-12

Mar-13

Mar-14

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

30

Note.1: Quarterly basis.

Note.2: "JGB" includes "FILP Bonds" and "T-Bills".

Source: Bank of Japan

-15-

Breakdown by JGB and T-Bill Holders (The end of Sept. 2020 QE)

JGB and T-Bill Holders

(trillion yen)

Pension

Households

Others

General Government

13.5

(ex Public Pensions)

8.3

Funds

Foreigners 1.1%

0.7%

2.5

32.4

151.7

0.2%

2.7%

12.6%

JGB Holders

Public

T-Bill Holders

Pension Funds

Households

Pensions

13.5

Others

35.4

General Government

32.4

Foreigners 1.3%

8.3

General Government 3.0%

(ex Public Pensions)

3.1%

75.1

0.8%

(ex Public Pensions)

BOJ

0.0

2.5

Life and Non-life

541.6

0.0%

Public

7.3%

0.2%

Insurance,etc.

45.1%

Foreigners

Pensions

76.6

35.4

219.0

46.1%

3.4%

18.2%

Banks,etc.

BOJ

196.9

44.6

16.4%

26.8%

BOJ

Life and Non-life

497.0

Insurance,etc.

48.0%

217.0

21.0%

Banks,etc.

Banks,etc.

Total 1,201.3 trillion yen

43.2

153.7

26.0%

14.8%

Life and Non-life

Insurance,etc.

Total 1,035.0 trillion yen

2.0

Total 166.3 trillion yen

1.2%

Note1: "JGB" includes "FILP Bonds."

Note2: "Banks, etc." includes "Japan Post Bank," "Securities investment trust" and "Securities companies."

Note3: "Life and Non-life insurance, etc." includes "Japan Post Insurance."

Source: Bank of Japan "Flow of Funds Accounts (Preliminary Figures)"

Breakdown of Outstanding Amount of General Bonds by Remaining Years to Maturity

Unit: trillion yen

886.7

900

874.0

853.2

830.6

850

805.4

11.6%

12.1%

11.1%

800

774.1

10.1%

743.9

9.4%

750

705.0

7.5%

8.3%

700

669.9

636.3

6.7%

19.2%

19.6%

20.2%

20.5%

650

5.8%

17.7%

18.4%

4.6%

16.5%

600

15.6%

14.9%

4.1%

4.1%

4.0%

4.2%

14.4%

4.2%

4.5%

550

4.6%

4.8%

4.7%

4.9%

4.3%

4.9%

5.1%

4.4%

4.8%

5.2%

500

5.2%

4.7%

4.8%

5.0%

4.6%

4.8%

5.6%

4.5%

4.5%

5.0%

5.1%

5.3%

4.9%

450

4.8%

5.0%

4.3%

4.4%

4.8%

4.7%

4.6%

4.8%

4.5%

4.6%

4.2%

5.0%

4.2%

4.4%

5.0%

4.7%

5.0%

400

5.2%

4.4%

4.9%

4.7%

7.8%

7.4%

7.8%

6.8%

6.8%

6.7%

6.3%

350

7.8%

7.8%

8.4%

8.1%

300

8.6%

8.1%

8.2%

7.8%

8.2%

7.1%

7.4%

7.3%

9.0%

250

7.9%

8.6%

8.1%

7.8%

7.8%

7.9%

7.7%

8.2%

7.0%

7.5%

200

12.4%

12.0%

11.1%

150

12.5%

11.9%

10.6%

10.5%

10.5%

10.8%

9.6%

100

50

18.3%

18.2%

17.9%

17.3%

16.4%

15.1%

14.3%

13.4%

13.1%

13.4%

0

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

20 yrs-

10-20 yrs

9-10 yrs

8-9 yrs

7-8 yrs

6-7 yrs

5-6 yrs

4-5 yrs

3-4 yrs

2-3 yrs

1-2 yrs

-1 yr

（at the end of FY）

Average

6Y8M

7Y0M

7Y3M

7Y7M

8Y0M

8Y5M

8Y7M

8Y10M

9Y0M

9Y2M

YTM*

Average YTM*

6Y10M

7Y1M

7Y5M

7Y8M

8Y0M

8Y5M

8Y8M

8Y11M

9Y1M

9Y2M

(excluding saving

*years to maturity

bonds)

-16-

trillion yen

Time-to-Maturity Structure of Outstanding JGBSept. 2020

130

120

Average remaining years to maturity 9 years and 3 months

110

Treasury Bills

103.11

2-yr bonds

100

JGBs for retail investors (3-yr-Fixed-rate)

90

JGBs for retail investors (5-yr-Fixed-rate)

78.07

80

5-yr bonds

70

65.70

Inflation-Indexed bonds

58.07

60.25

JGBs for retail investors (Floating-rate)

60

50.17

10-yr bonds

50

41.72

15-yr-floating-rate bonds

42.35

43.10

41.52

20-yr bonds

40

23.06

30-yr bonds

30

16.67

19.21

20.05

18.15

40-yr bonds

21.81

18.23

16.98

19.58

18.32

20

10.56

9.66

11.40

8.52

10.08

7.21

10.94

9.68

6.39

10

9.32

4.78

2.00

2.17

2.28

2.84

2.81

2.24

1.96

1.89

1.56

0

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

Source: Ministry of Finance

（FY）

Scheduled redemption of JGB at maturity in January, 2021

(billion yen)

Types

The amount of redemption at maturity

Scheduled redemption date

15-YearFloating-Rate Bonds

1,148.2

January 20

2-Year Bonds

2,299.0

January 1

Treasury Bills

1,800.0

January 20

Total

5,247.2

Note.1: The figures are based on the outstanding JGBs at the end of November, 2020

Note.2: The figures are the scheduled redemption at maturity and may be different from the actual redemption due to Buy-back of JGBs.

Note.3: The figures do not include "JGB for Retail Investors."

Note.4: If the redemption date coincides with bank holiday, the payment of redemption is carried out on the following business day.

Note.5: Figures may not sum up to total because of rounding.

Market-held Balance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds

(billion yen)

(as of the end of November, 2020)

2,200

2,100

Outstanding amount (excl.

2,000

1,900

BOJ holding)

1,800

BOJ holding

1,700

1,600

1,500

1,400

1,300

1,200

1,100

1,000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

Sources: Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan

(issue number)

(trillion yen)

General Bonds Issuance Amount and Outstanding

(trillion yen)

Outstanding (RHS)

180

Issuance Amount (LHS)

163.1

163.3

158.0

900

153.6

150.5

148.3

142.3

141.5

800

142.4

143.1

150

774.1

140.0

137.7

805.4

830.6

743.9

853.2

874.0

897.8

906.0

700

705.0

120

669.9

636.3

600

594.0

90

500

60

400

300

30

200

0

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

100

Note 1: Issuance Amount: revenue basis, FY2009-2018: Actual, FY2019: Supplementary budget, FY2020: Initial budget

Note 2: Outstanding: nominal basis, FY2009-2018: Actual, FY2019: Supplementary budget, FY2020: Initial budget

Source: Ministry of Finance

-17-

Economic and Financial Trends

Real GDP Growth Rate

Prices

()

Annualized rate of Change from the previous quarter (Seasonally adjusted)

4 (%)

Change from the previous year

26.0

22.9

CPI

16.0

CPI excluding food (excluding alcohilic

3

beverages) and energy

Apr.4, 2013

6.0

5.7

5.6

3.3

6.3

1.2 3.0 1.0 3.2 1.6

BOJ released QQE

-0.3

3.6

3.9

2.0

0.4

2.9

0.2

2.3

0.30.7

2

0.4

-0.80.8

1.8

-0.2

0.4

-0.4

-0.1

-2.1

-4.0

-1.5

-2.6

-3.6

-7.1

-7.2

1

-14.0

―0.4%

-24.0

Private Demand

Public Demand

0

Foreign Demand

Real GDP

-29.2

-34.0

―0.9

Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ

-1

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

(CY)

Source: Cabinet Office

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

6.0%

Employment Conditions

ratio

1.8

(trillion yen)

Changes in Current Account

10

Jul, 2009

5.5%

5.5

Unemployment rate

1.6

8

6.4

7.3

(LHS)

5.0%

6.1

6.2

5.8

6.1

6.0

5.8

5.8

6

4.9

4.8

5.0

5.3

5.0

4.5%

1.4

4.3

4

3.9

4.3

4.3

4.7

4.0%

3.9

November, 2020

1.2

1.7

2.0

3.3

2

2.6

3.5%

1.06

2.1

0.9

1.6

1.6

1.4

3.0%

1

0

-0.5