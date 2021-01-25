MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies News : Latest News Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profit warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Newsletter (January 2021) 01/25/2021 | 04:08am EST Send by mail :

JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BONDS Monthly Newsletter of the Ministry of Finance, Japan January 2021 Our fundamental goal of debt management policy is to achieve stable and smooth financing for our national accounts and to minimize medium-to-long term financing costs. SUMMARY What's New: JGB Issuance Plan for FY 2021 p. 2 The MOF formulated the JGB Issuance Plans for FY2021 on December 21, 2020. What's New: The 92nd Meeting of JGB Market Special Participants p. 4 The MOF decided the "Issuance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds in January-March 2021" and "Issuance Amounts for Liquidity Enhancement Auctions in January-March 2021" following the discussions at the 92 nd Meeting of JGB Market Special Participants. What's New: Tax reforms for cross-border Government Bond transaction p. 5 The Cabinet approved the Outline of the FY2021 Tax Reform Proposals on December 21, 2020. Q&A: JGB holdings by foreign investors p. 6 Kokusai Sensei explains the recent trend on JGB and T-Bill holdings by foreign investors. Monthly Topic: Breakdown by JGB (including T-Bills) Holders (end of September 2020) p. 8 On December 21, the BOJ released the Flow of Funds Accounts of the 3 rd Quarter 2020. IR Office: IR activities in December p. 9 From late November to the beginning of December, we had virtual meetings with foreign investors in North American and European countries. Statistics JGB Primary Market … p. 10 Liquidity Enhancement Auctions and JGB Buy-Back … p. 11 JGB Secondary Market … p. 12 Investor Trends and JGB Outstanding … p. 14 Economic and Financial Trends… p. 18 Information … p. 19 The Ministry of Finance www.mof.go.jp -1- What's New ＜Breakdown by Legal Grounds＞ （billion yen） FY2020 FY2020(Initial) (3rd Supplementary FY2021(Initial) Budget) (a) (b) (c) (c) - (a) (c) - (b) Newly-issued Bonds 32,556.2 112,553.9 43,597.0 11,040.8 ▲ 68,956.9 Construction Bonds 7,110.0 22,596.0 6,341.0 ▲ 769.0 ▲ 16,255.0 Special Deficit- 25,446.2 89,957.9 37,256.0 11,809.8 ▲ 52,701.9 Financing Bonds Reconstruction Bonds 924.1 782.4 218.3 ▲ 705.8 ▲ 564.1 FILP Bonds 12,000.0 40,700.0 45,000.0 33,000.0 4,300.0 Refunding Bonds 107,981.8 109,029.2 147,192.9 39,211.1 38,163.8 For matured 1,693.2 2,725.4 2,871.0 1,177.8 145.5 Reconstruction Bonds Total 153,462.1 263,065.5 236,008.2 82,546.1 ▲ 27,057.3 ＜Breakdown by Financing Methods＞ （billion yen） FY2020 FY2020(Initial) (3rd Supplementary FY2021(Initial) Budget) (a) (b) (c) (c) - (a) (c) - (b) JGB Market Issuance 128,800.0 212,300.0 221,400.0 92,600.0 9,100.0 (Calendar Base) Non-Price Competitive 7,988.4 7,738.0 8,230.0 241.6 492.0 Auction Ⅱ, etc. Adjustment between 9,673.7 37,627.5 78.2 ▲ 9,595.5 ▲ 37,549.3 fiscal years Subtotal Financed in 146,462.1 257,665.5 229,708.2 83,246.1 ▲ 27,957.3 the Market Sales for Households 4,800.0 3,200.0 4,100.0 ▲ 700.0 900.0 BOJ Rollover 2,200.0 2,200.0 2,200.0 － － Total ▲ 27,057.3 153,462.1 263,065.5 236,008.2 82,546.1 ・ Buy-back program in FY2021 is planned to be implemented based on market conditions and through discussions with market participants. ・ The maximum amount of front-loading issuance of Refunding Bonds in FY2021 is 20 trillion yen. （Note 1） Figures may not sum up to the total because of rounding. (Note 2) "JGB Market Issuance (Calendar Base)" refers to JGBs issued at face value by scheduled auctions from April to next March (normal auctions). (Note 3) Non-price competitive auction II is an additional issuance for JGB Market Special Participants after the normal auction (the amount assignable to each Market Special Participant does not exceed 10% of the amount awarded to it in the normal auction), and the price for the additional issuance is equal to the weighted average accepted price in the normal auction. The amount of the non-price competitive auction II of the Initial Plan for FY2021 is calculated by multiplying the amount of "JGB Market Issuance (Calendar Base)" (40-Year,30-Year,20-Year,10-Year,5-Year and 2- Year Bonds) by 5.5% (the amount reflects the impact of reduction in the maximum issuance amount). "Non-Price Competitive Auction II, etc." includes estimated gap between the amount of the Calendar Base (of the bonds listed above) at face value and actual revenues of the auctions, in addition to the issuance amount of Non-Price Competitive Auction II. (Note 4) "Adjustment between fiscal years" refers to leveling-off of the issuance amount between fiscal years through front-loading issuance and deferred issuance in the accounting adjustment term. -2- ＜Market Issuance Plan by JGB Types＞ （trillion yen） FY2020(Initial) (per time) (total ; a ) 40-Year 0.5 × 6 times 3.0 30-Year 0.7 × 12 times 8.4 20-Year 0.9 × 12 times 10.8 10-Year 2.1 × 12 times 25.2 5-Year 1.9 × 12 times 22.8 2-Year 2.0 × 12 times 24.0 TBs 21.6 10-Year 0.4 × 4 times 1.6 Inflation-indexed Liquidity enhancement 11.4 auction Total 128.8 FY2020(3rd Supplementary Budget) FY2021(Initial) (per time) (total ; b ) (per time) (total ; c ) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) 0.5 × 6 times 3.0 0.6 × 6 times 3.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 × 3 times 10.2 0.9 × 12 times 10.8 2.4 0.6 0.9 × 9 times 0.9 × 3 times 13.5 1.2 × 12 times 14.4 3.6 0.9 1.2 × 9 times 2.1 × 3 times 29.7 2.6 × 12 times 31.2 6.0 1.5 2.6 × 9 times 1.9 × 3 times 28.2 2.5 × 12 times 30.0 7.2 1.8 2.5 × 9 times 2.0 × 3 times 33.0 3.0 × 12 times 36.0 12.0 3.0 3.0 × 9 times 82.5 83.2 61.6 0.7 0.2 × 4 times 0.8 0.2 × 4 times 0.8 ▲ 0.8 ─ 11.4 11.4 ─ ─ 212.3 221.4 92.6 9.1 Fig.1 Issuance Amounts for TBs Fig.2 Issuance Amounts by Zones for Liquidity Enhancement Auctions FY2020 FY2020 FY2021 FY2020 FY2020 FY2021 (Initial) (3rd Supplementary Budget) (Initial) (Initial) (3rd Supplementary Budget) (Initial) （ｃ）－（a） （ｃ）－（b） （c）－（a） （ｃ）－（ｂ） （a） （b） （c) （a） （b） （c） 1.8 × 3 times 15.5-39 3.0 3.0 3.0 - - Year TBs (1-Year) 1.8 × 12 times 21.6 36.9 3.5 × 12 times 42.0 20.4 5.1 3.5 × 9 times 5-15.5 6.0 6.0 6.0 - - Year TBs (6-Month) - 45.6 41.2 41.2 ▲ 4.4 1-5 Year 2.4 2.4 2.4 - - （Note 1） The issuance amount of the fiscal year can be changed based on discussions with market participants in response to market circumstances and issuance conditions. （Note 2） The 40-Year bond will be issued in May, July, September, November, January and March. （Note 3） Treasury Bills (TBs) are jointly issued with Financing Bills （FBs）, under unified names of Treasury Discount Bills （T-Bills）. The maturity of TBs, its issuance amount, and the number of auctions may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market circumstances and demands of investors, while the maturity and the issuance amount on the table (Figure 1) are set as a basic plan. （Note 4） The 10-Yearinflation-indexed bond is planned to be issued in May, August, November and February. The issuance amount may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market circumstances and demands of investors, which will be determined based on discussions with market participants. （Note 5） The issuance amount of liquidity enhancement auction and its allocation among each zone may be adjusted in a flexible manner in response to market circumstances and demands of investors, which will be determined based on discussions with market participants, while the issuance amount and zones on the table (Figure2) are set as a basic plan. （Note 6） The floor of the nominal rate on coupon-bearing JGBs is planned to lower (0.1%→0.005%) from April 2021. -3- -4- -5- Q&A: JGB holdings by foreign investors Today, I would like to touch on JGB and T-Bill holdings by foreign investors, as we have received questions on this topic from various investors so far. Kokusai Sensei -6- -7- Monthly Topic Breakdown by JGB (including T-Bills) Holders (end of September 2020) On December 21, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) released the Flow of Funds Accounts of the 3rd Quarter 2020. The shares of JGB (including T-Bills, hereinafter referred to as "JGBs") holders were updated as follows: The total amount of JGBs outstanding increased by 31.0 trillion yen to 1,201.3 trillion yen.

The BOJ increased its holdings of JGBs by 21.0 trillion yen to 541.6 trillion yen.

The amount of JGBs held by domestic banks in Q3 increased by 9.0 trillion yen to 196.9 trillion yen.

The amount of JGBs held by foreign investors in Q3 increased by 1.6 trillion yen to 151.7 trillion yen. The end of Sept. 2020 The end of June 2020 (Preliminary Figures) Public Pensions Households Others General Households General Government 35.2 13.9 13.5 Others 9.1 Government (ex Public Pensions) Pension Funds 8.3 3.0% Foreigners 1.2% 0.8% (ex Public Foreigners 1.1% 2.5 32.4 0.7% Pensions) 151.7 150.1 0.2% Pension Funds 2.7% 2.5 12.6% 12.8% 32.5 0.2% 2.8% Public Pensions 35.4 3.0% BOJ BOJ 520.6 541.6 Life and Non-life 44.5% Life and Non-life Insurance,etc. Insurance,etc. 45.1% 218.6 219.0 18.7% Banks,etc. 18.2% Banks,etc. 187.9 196.9 16.1% 16.4% (trillion yen) (trillion yen) Total ¥1,170.3 trillion Total ¥1,201.3 trillion Source: Bank of Japan "Flow of Funds Accounts (Preliminary Figures)" For more detailed data, please refer to the following link: BOJ Time Series Data Search: https://www.stat-search.boj.or.jp/index_en.html -8- IR Office Happy new year! We wanted to say thank you for taking time with us last year. We are very grateful for your kindness. Today, we would like to talk about our third virtual IR activities. We are glad that we had virtual meetings with foreign investors in North American and European countries from late November to the beginning of December. We met North American investors for the first time in 2020. We exchanged views and perspectives on the Japanese government's responses to COVID-19, the recent economic situation in Japan, the Japanese fiscal condition, and our approach to debt management. We also had some questions about the JGB issuance plan for FY2021, which we were preparing at that time. (For more information, please return to previous pages.) As one of the purposes of our IR activities is to promote dialogues with market participants, investors' straightforward comments and views are always welcomed. They contribute to mutual understanding of the Japanese markets and economy, and also, help us understand investors' attitudes toward JGBs and their real demands. Unfortunately, the spread of COVID-19 infections has not subsided globally and in Japan as well the situation has remained difficult. So, we are going to continue our virtual IR activities. However, we do not think online IR can replace in-person meetings and we are still looking forward to meeting foreign investors in person when this pandemic is overcome. -9- JGB Primary Market Auction Results （Bonds） (Until 31 December 2020) Amounts of Amounts of Bids Amounts of Bids Issue Nominal Amounts of Amounts of Yield at the Yield at the Non- Accepted at the Accepted at the Auction Date Type of Security Maturity Date Competitive Bids Lowest Competitive Non-price- Non-price- Average Number Coupon Bids Accepted Accepted Bids Tendered competitive competitive Price (billion yen) (billion yen) Price /Accepted Auction Ⅰ Auction Ⅱ (billion yen) (billion yen) (billion yen) 10/1/2020 10-year 360 9/20/2030 0.1% 8,560.1 2,107.2 0.025% 0.024% 1.265 490.5 215.4 10/6/2020 30-year 68 9/20/2050 0.6% 2,578.5 733.6 0.643% 0.638% - 165.4 1.6 10/8/2020 5-year 145 9/20/2025 0.1% 9,978.1 2,038.2 ▲0.089% ▲0.091% - 461.3 249.1 10/20/2020 20-year 174 9/20/2040 0.4% 3,755.1 972.8 0.397% 0.394% - 226.0 105.3 10/27/2020 2-year 418 11/1/2022 0.1% 9,744.1 2,445.8 ▲0.127% ▲0.130% - 553.5 0.0 11/4/2020 10-year 360 9/20/2030 0.1% 8,658.0 2,098.9 0.047% 0.046% 1.965 498.1 255.4 11/6/2020 10-yearInflation-Indexed Bonds 25 3/10/2030 0.2% 661.4 199.6 0.033% - - - - 11/10/2020 30-year 68 9/20/2050 0.6% 2,749.1 730.7 0.645% 0.643% - 168.0 18.2 11/12/2020 5-year 145 9/20/2025 0.1% 7,179.4 2,036.8 ▲0.105% ▲0.105% 1.000 461.3 195.4 11/18/2020 20-year 174 9/20/2040 0.4% 3,495.0 967.8 0.391% 0.388% - 231.7 80.8 11/25/2020 40-year 13 3/20/2060 0.5% 1,334.1 499.6 0.665% - - - 31.0 11/27/2020 2-year 419 12/1/2022 0.1% 8,092.6 2,519.5 ▲0.134% ▲0.139% - 480.0 0.0 12/1/2020 10-year 360 9/20/2030 0.1% 7,177.0 2,095.6 0.021% 0.019% 0.331 503.2 212.4 12/3/2020 30-year 68 9/20/2050 0.6% 2,531.1 725.9 0.650% 0.648% - 173.4 71.4 12/8/2020 5-year 145 9/20/2025 0.1% 8,055.6 2,035.3 ▲0.114% ▲0.118% - 464.0 39.9 12/10/2020 20-year 174 9/20/2040 0.4% 2,936.4 975.1 0.372% 0.366% - 224.5 0.0 12/24/2020 2-year 420 1/1/2023 0.1% 10,709.7 2,562.4 ▲0.127% ▲0.129% - 436.8 41.8 Auction Results （Treasury Discount Bills） (Until 31 December 2020) Amounts of Bids Amounts of Amounts of Yield at the Yield at the Accepted at the Issue Lowest Non-price- Auction Date Type of Security Maturity Date Competitive Bids Bids Accepted Average Number Accepted competitive (billion yen) (billion yen) Price Price Auction Ⅰ (billion yen) 10/2/2020 3-month 941 1/12/2021 18,634.72 6,162.94 ▲0.1418% ▲0.1525% 1,387.00 10/8/2020 6-month 942 4/12/2021 11,501.80 3,107.97 ▲0.1122% ▲0.1202% 692.00 10/9/2020 3-month 943 1/18/2021 16,256.70 6,178.05 ▲0.0875% ▲0.0945% 1,371.90 10/16/2020 3-month 944 1/25/2021 19,881.27 6,156.32 ▲0.0781% ▲0.0834% 1,393.60 10/19/2020 1-year 945 10/20/2021 10,453.30 2,890.66 ▲0.1288% ▲0.1348% 609.30 10/22/2020 6-month 946 4/26/2021 11,342.90 3,132.01 ▲0.0982% ▲0.1002% 667.90 10/23/2020 3-month 947 2/1/2021 19,877.60 6,157.35 ▲0.0744% ▲0.0793% 1,392.60 10/30/2020 3-month 948 2/8/2021 19,923.17 6,167.89 ▲0.0800% ▲0.0845% 1,382.00 11/6/2020 3-month 949 2/15/2021 21,180.70 6,138.45 ▲0.0837% ▲0.0878% 1,411.50 11/9/2020 6-month 950 5/10/2021 10,888.70 3,095.96 ▲0.1068% ▲0.1128% 704.00 11/13/2020 3-month 951 2/22/2021 21,340.03 6,160.85 ▲0.0912% ▲0.0938% 1,389.10 11/19/2020 1-year 952 11/22/2021 10,067.10 2,870.66 ▲0.1291% ▲0.1340% 629.30 11/20/2020 3-month 953 3/1/2021 16,606.01 6,133.44 ▲0.0940% ▲0.0989% 1,416.50 11/24/2020 6-month 954 5/25/2021 10,446.90 3,168.83 ▲0.0987% ▲0.1027% 631.10 11/27/2020 3-month 955 3/8/2021 18,106.50 6,155.84 ▲0.0856% ▲0.0897% 1,394.10 12/4/2020 3-month 956 3/15/2021 16,341.05 6,133.45 ▲0.0837% ▲0.0889% 1,416.50 12/9/2020 6-month 957 6/10/2021 11,235.90 3,108.68 ▲0.0861% ▲0.0882% 691.30 12/11/2020 3-month 958 3/22/2021 18,206.10 5,936.14 ▲0.0837% ▲0.0867% 1,363.80 12/15/2020 6-month 959 6/16/2021 12,928.90 3,105.97 ▲0.0902% ▲0.0922% 694.00 12/16/2020 1-year 960 12/20/2021 11,685.10 2,850.98 ▲0.1081% ▲0.1101% 649.00 12/17/2020 3-month 961 3/29/2021 15,765.22 5,931.54 ▲0.0893% ▲0.0942% 1,368.40 Auction Calendar for Jan. 2021 - Mar. 2021 Auction Date Issue Auction Date Issue Auction Date Issue Auction Date Issue 1/5(Tue) T-Bills(3-month) 1/22(Fri) Liquidity Enhancement Auction 2/18(Thu) T-Bills(1-year) 3/11(Thu) 20-year (remaining maturities of 1-5 years) 1/6(Wed) 10-year 1/26(Tue) 40-year 2/18(Thu) 20-year 3/12(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 1/7(Thu) T-Bills(6-month) 1/28(Thu) 2-year 2/19(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 3/16(Tue) Liquidity Enhancement Auction (remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years) 1/8(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 1/29(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 2/24(Wed) T-Bills(6-month) 3/17(Wed) T-Bills(1-year) 1/8(Fri) 30-year 2/2(Tue) 10-year 2/24(Wed) Liquidity Enhancement Auction 3/18(Thu) T-Bills(3-month) (remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years) 1/13(Wed) 5-year 2/4(Thu) 30-year 2/26(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 3/23(Tue) Liquidity Enhancement Auction (remaining maturities of 1-5 years) 1/15(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 2/5(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 2/26(Fri) 2-year 3/24(Wed) T-Bills(6-month) 1/15(Fri) Liquidity Enhancement Auction 2/8(Mon) 10-yearInflation-Indexed Bonds 3/2(Tue) 10-year 3/25(Thu) 40-year (remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years) 1/19(Tue) T-Bills(1-year) 2/9(Tue) T-Bills(6-month) 3/4(Thu) 30-year 3/26(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 1/19(Tue) 20-year 2/10(Wed) Liquidity Enhancement Auction 3/5(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 3/30(Tue) 2-year (remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years) 1/20(Wed) T-Bills(6-month) 2/12(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 3/9(Tue) T-Bills(6-month) 1/22(Fri) T-Bills(3-month) 2/16(Tue) 5-year 3/9(Tue) 5-year Note.1: The above calendar may be changed or added in light of changes in circumstances. In such cases, it will be announced in advance. Note.2: Each issue amount will be announced about one week prior to each auction date. Top 10 PDs for Successful Bids in Auctions (Weighted by Duration) (Julｙ 2020～Dec. 2020) Top 5 PDs for Successful Bids of Inflation-Indexed Bond (FY2019) 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. 6 Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. 1 JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. 2 Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. 7 SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. 2 Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. 3 Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. 8 Deutsche Securities Inc. 3 Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. 4 JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. 9 Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. 4 BofA Securities Japan Co., Ltd. 5 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 10 Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. 5 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. -10- Liquidity Enhancement Auctions and JGB Buy-Back Results of Liquidity Enhancement Auctions (Until 31 December 2020) Amounts of Amounts of Bids Average Highest Competitive Auction Date Accepted Accepted Accepted Issues Re-opened Bids (billion yen) (billion Spread Spread yen) 20-year(157,162,165,171,172,173) 10/13/2020 1,161.4 498.4 ▲0.002% 0.000% 30-year(23,34,35,36,37,39,62,63,66) 40-year(1,2,5,8,9,11,12) 10/15/2020 2,203.0 497.9 ▲0.007% ▲0.006% 10-year(341,342,345,349,350,351) 20-year(93,94,95,97,99,100,101,102,103,104,105,106,112,154,156) 10-year(341,342,343,344,347) 11/16/2020 1,628.8 498.5 ▲0.007% ▲0.005% 20-year(83,84,91,96,99,114,117,118,120,130,131,132,133,134,135,136,138,140,141,142,143,144, 145,146,147,148,150,151,153,154) 30-year(10) 2-year(408,410,412,413,415) 11/20/2020 1,428.7 398.5 ▲0.010% ▲0.008% 5-year(132,133,134,135,136,137,138,139,140,141) 10-year(323,328,329,330,331,332,333,334,335,336,337,338,339,340) 20-year(57,58,60,61,63,65,72,73,75,76) 10-year(341,342,345,347) 12/15/2020 1,957.4 498.0 ▲0.008% ▲0.007% 20-year(83,85,122,125,126,127,128,129,130,131,132,133,134,136,137,142,143,148,149,150,151, 154,156) 30-year(14,20) 20-year(160,161,162,163,164) 12/22/2020 1,313.6 498.2 ▲0.002% 0.000% 30-year(27,29,30,32,33,34,35,36,37,39,45,46,48,50,52,53,54,55,58,66,67) 40-year(1,2,3,4,7,8,9,12) Target Zones of Liquidity Enhancement Auctions for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2020 ① Remaining maturity : approx.1‐～5‐year (billion yen) Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions) 7,000 6,500 6,000 5,500 5,000 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 JS131 JL55 JN411 JN412 JN413 JS132 JL56 JL57 JS133 JL58 JS134 JL59 JL60 JS135 JL61 JS136 JL62 JL63 JS137 JL64 JS138 JL65 JL66 JS139 JL67 JL68 JL69 JS140 JL70 JL71 JS141 JL72 JS142 JL73 JL74 JS143 JL75 JL76 JL77 JS144 JL78 JL79 JL80 JS145 JL81 JL82 JL83 JL84 JN408 JN409 JN410 321 322 323 324 JN414 JN415 JN416 325 JN417 JN418 326 327 328 329 330 331 332 333 334 335 336 337 338 339 340 341 1 (Remaining maturities) 2 5 ②Remaining maturity : approx.5‐～15.5‐year (billion yen) Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions) 5,500 5,000 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 JL85 JL86 JL87 JL88 JL89 JL90 JL91 JL92 JL93 JL94 JL95 JL96 JL97 JL98 JL99 JL100 JL101 JL102 JL103 JL104 JL105 JL106 JL107 JL108 JL109 JL110 JL111 JL112 JL113 JX1 JL114 JL115 JX2 JL116 JL117 JX3 JL118 JL119 JL120 JL121 JL122 JX4 JL123 JL124 JL125 JL126 JL127 JX5 JL128 JL129 JL130 JL131 JX6 JL132 JL133 JL134 JL135 JL136 JX7 JL137 JL138 JL139 JL140 JX8 JL141 JL142 JX9 JL143 JL144 JX10 JL145 JX11 JL146 JX12 JL147 JX13 JL148 JX14 JL149 JX15 JL150 JX16 JL151 JX17 JL152 JX18 JL153 JX19 JL154 JX20 JL155 JX21 JL156 JX22 JL157 JX23 342 343 344 345 346 347 348 349 350 351 352 353 354 355 356 357 358 359 360 5 10 15.5 (Remaining maturities) ③Remaining maturity : approx.15.5‐～39‐year (billion yen) Amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions Outstanding amount in the market (excluding amount issued by Liquidity Enhancement Auctions) 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 JL158 JX24 JL159 JX25 JL160 JX26 JL161 JL162 JX27 JL163 JL164 JX28 JL165 JL166 JX29 JL167 JL168 JX30 JL169 JL170 JX31 JL171 JL172 JX32 JL173 JL174 JX33 JX34 JX35 JX36 JX37 JX38 JX39 JX40 JX41 JX42 JX43 JX44 JX45 JX46 JX47 JX48 JX49 JX50 JX51 JX52 JX53 JX54 JX55 JX56 JX57 JX58 JU1 JX59 JX60 JX61 JX62 JU2 JX63 JX64 JX65 JX66 JU3 JX67 JX68 JU4 JU5 JU6 JU7 JU8 JU9 JU10 JU11 JU12 15.5 20 39 (Remaining maturities) Note1： JN shows 2‐year JGBs. JS shows 5‐year JGBs. JL shows 20‐year JGBs. JX shows 30‐year JGBs. JU shows 40‐year JGBs. Outstanding amount is as of the end of November 2020. Note2： All issues in the graph above will be eligible afterward. 10-yearInflation-Indexed Buy-Back Results (Until 31 December 2020) Amounts of Amounts of Bids Average Highest Auction Date Competitive Bids Accepted Accepted Accepted Issue Numbers (billion yen) (billion yen) Spread (yen) Spread (yen) 9/4/2020 223.6 50.3 ▲0.281 ▲0.22 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25 10/7/2020 170.9 50.1 ▲0.155 ▲0.05 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24 11/17/2020 216.2 50.1 ▲0.038 0.00 18, 21, 22, 25 12/4/2020 176.7 50.1 0.019 0.14 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 -11- JGB Secondary Market JGB Yield Curves 0.8% 0.6% 2019/12/30 2020/3/31 2020/6/30 0.4% 2020/9/30 2020/10/30 0.2% 2020/11/30 0.0% -0.2% -0.4%0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Source: Japan Bond Trading Co.,Ltd. Yield and Volatility (10Yr) (Until 30 November 2020) 8% 1.2% 7% Volatility Yield (right scale) 1.0% 6% 0.8% 5% 0.6% 4% 0.4% 3% 0.2% 2% 0.0% 1% -0.2% 0% -0.4% Jan-13Jul-13Jan-14Jul-14Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20Jul-20 Source: Bloomberg 2.5% Yields of JGB (Until 30 November 2020) 2-year bond 5-year bond 10-year bond 2.0% 20-year bond 30-year bond 40-year bond 1.5% 1.0% 0.5% 0.0% -0.5% Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Source: Bloomberg 4% Long - Term Interest Rates （10Yr） (Until 30 November 2020) Japan United States 3% United Kingdom Germany 2% 1% 0% -1% Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Source: Bloomberg Break-Even Inflation Rates (Until 30 November 2020) 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% BEI (Japan : 10 year) 0% BEI (U.S.A. : 10 year) -1% BEI (U.K. : 10 year) Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Note: BEI (Japan: 10 year) is calculated based on the compound interest rate of the new Inflation-Indexed Bonds and the 10-Year Bonds Sources: Japan: Calculation by the Ministry of Finance based on the information on interest rates offered by NIKKEI QUICK. U.S.A., U.K.: Bloomberg. -12- Short-Term Interest Rates 0.5% (Until 30 November 2020) Call Rate (Uncollateralized Overnight) 0.4% TIBOR 3-months(Euro-Yen) Basic Loan Rate 0.3% 0.2% 0.1% 0.0% -0.1% Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Sources: Bank of Japan, Tanshi Association, Bloomberg (trillion yen) JGB Over-the-Counter Trading Volume (TOKYO) 2,200 2,100 Treasury Discount Bills 2,000 1,900 Medium Term Bonds 1,800 1,700 Long Term Bonds 1,600 1,500 1,400 1,300 1,200 1,100 1,000 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20 Note: Trading volume is the sum of sales and purchases including the trading volume of bonds with repurchase agreements. Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association (trillion yen) Trading Volume of 10-Year JGB Futures 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Sources: Tokyo Stock Exchange (until Mar.2014), Osaka Exchange (from Apr. 2014) (trillion yen) Repurchase Transactions 2,500 Bond-Lending 2,000 Bond-Gensaki 1,500 1,000 500 0 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association -13- Investor Trends and JGB Outstanding Trends in JGBs Transactions (by investor type) (trillion yen) City Banks (trillion yen) Regional banks 7.0 1.0 5.0 Net Purchase 0.8 Net Purchase 0.6 3.0 1.0 0.4 -1.0 0.2 0.0 -3.0 -0.2 -5.0 -0.4 -7.0 -0.6 Net Sale -0.8 Net Sale Super long-term -9.0 -1.0 JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct Long-term 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (trillion yen) Life and non-life insurance companies (trillion yen) Foreigners Medium-term 1.0 30.0 T-bills Net Purchase 28.0 Net Purchase 26.0 24.0 22.0 0.5 20.0 18.0 16.0 14.0 12.0 10.0 0.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 Net Sale -2.0 Net Sale -4.0 -0.5 JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct JanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulOctJanAprJulyOct 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association Trends in Bank Assets by Types (trillion yen) City Banks Loans 200 Cash and Deposits Government Bonds 150 Municipal Bonds Corporate Bonds Equities 100 Foreign Securities 50 Source: Bank of Japan 0 Jan-12 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 (trillion yen) Regional Banks 290 280 270 260 250 240 230 220 210 200 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Jan-12 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Apr 2013 Nov 2020 (Actual) (Actual) Monetary Base 155 606 JGBs 98 498 T-Bills 36 42 CP 1.4 4.2 Corporate Bonds 2.9 6.2 ETFs 1.7 35.1 J-REITs 0.13 0.65 Total Assets 175 705 BOJ Trends （trillion yen） 750 QQE QQE2 700 650 600 550 500 450 400 Total Assets 350 Monetary Base 300 250 JGBs 200 T-Bills 150 100 50 0 Apr-12 Apr-13 Apr-14 Apr-15 Apr-16 Apr-17 Apr-18 Apr-19 Apr-20 Source: Bank of Japan -14- Transactions of Foreign Securities by Residents (by Investor types) (trillion yen) Banks(Banking Accounts) 8 Short-term debt securities Long-term debt securities Equity and investment fund shares 6 Net Purchase 4 2 0 -2 Net -4 Sales -6 Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20 Source: Ministry of Finance Transactions of Domestic Securities by Non-Residents (trillion yen) 15 Net Purchase 10 5 0 -5 -10 Net Sales -15 Short-term debt securities Long-term debt securities Equity and investment fund shares Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15 Jan-16Jan-17 Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20 Source: Ministry of Finance Life Insurance Companies (trillion yen) 3 Short-term debt securities Long-term debt securities Equity and investment fund shares 2.5 2 Net Purchase 1.5 1 0.5 0 -0.5 Net -1 Sales -1.5 Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20 Source: Ministry of Finance Outstanding of Repurchase Agreements (by Investor types) City Banks Trust Banks Insurance Companies Foreigners 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association Foreign Investors Presence 70% 63.5% 60% ① Market Share of Foreign Investors (JGB Futures Market) 50% 40% 34.2% 30% ②Market Share of Foreign Investors (JGB Market) 20% ③JGB Holdings by Foreign Investors 12.6% 10% 0% Mar-09 Mar-10 Mar-11 Mar-12 Mar-13 Mar-14 Mar-15 Mar-16 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Mar-20 Note.1: Quarterly basis. Note.2: "JGB" includes T-Bills. The figures of ②excludes dealers' transactions. Sources: Bank of Japan, Japan Securities Dealers Association, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Exchange JGBs Holdings by Foreign Investors 14 (％) (trillion yen) 170 13 Amount of JGB Holdings (RHS) 12.6 160 Proportion of JGB Holdings (LHS) 151.7 150 12 11 140 10 130 9 120 8 110 100 7 90 6 80 5 70 4 60 3 50 2 40 1 Mar-10 Mar-11 Mar-12 Mar-13 Mar-14 Mar-15 Mar-16 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Mar-20 30 Note.1: Quarterly basis. Note.2: "JGB" includes "FILP Bonds" and "T-Bills". Source: Bank of Japan -15- Breakdown by JGB and T-Bill Holders (The end of Sept. 2020 QE) JGB and T-Bill Holders (trillion yen) Pension Households Others General Government 13.5 (ex Public Pensions) 8.3 Funds Foreigners 1.1% 0.7% 2.5 32.4 151.7 0.2% 2.7% 12.6% JGB Holders Public T-Bill Holders Pension Funds Households Pensions 13.5 Others 35.4 General Government 32.4 Foreigners 1.3% 8.3 General Government 3.0% (ex Public Pensions) 3.1% 75.1 0.8% (ex Public Pensions) BOJ 0.0 2.5 Life and Non-life 541.6 0.0% Public 7.3% 0.2% Insurance,etc. 45.1% Foreigners Pensions 76.6 35.4 219.0 46.1% 3.4% 18.2% Banks,etc. BOJ 196.9 44.6 16.4% 26.8% BOJ Life and Non-life 497.0 Insurance,etc. 48.0% 217.0 21.0% Banks,etc. Banks,etc. Total 1,201.3 trillion yen 43.2 153.7 26.0% 14.8% Life and Non-life Insurance,etc. Total 1,035.0 trillion yen 2.0 Total 166.3 trillion yen 1.2% Note1: "JGB" includes "FILP Bonds." Note2: "Banks, etc." includes "Japan Post Bank," "Securities investment trust" and "Securities companies." Note3: "Life and Non-life insurance, etc." includes "Japan Post Insurance." Source: Bank of Japan "Flow of Funds Accounts (Preliminary Figures)" Breakdown of Outstanding Amount of General Bonds by Remaining Years to Maturity （Unit: trillion yen） 886.7 900 874.0 853.2 830.6 850 805.4 11.6% 12.1% 11.1% 800 774.1 10.1% 743.9 9.4% 750 705.0 7.5% 8.3% 700 669.9 636.3 6.7% 19.2% 19.6% 20.2% 20.5% 650 5.8% 17.7% 18.4% 4.6% 16.5% 600 15.6% 14.9% 4.1% 4.1% 4.0% 4.2% 14.4% 4.2% 4.5% 550 4.6% 4.8% 4.7% 4.9% 4.3% 4.9% 5.1% 4.4% 4.8% 5.2% 500 5.2% 4.7% 4.8% 5.0% 4.6% 4.8% 5.6% 4.5% 4.5% 5.0% 5.1% 5.3% 4.9% 450 4.8% 5.0% 4.3% 4.4% 4.8% 4.7% 4.6% 4.8% 4.5% 4.6% 4.2% 5.0% 4.2% 4.4% 5.0% 4.7% 5.0% 400 5.2% 4.4% 4.9% 4.7% 7.8% 7.4% 7.8% 6.8% 6.8% 6.7% 6.3% 350 7.8% 7.8% 8.4% 8.1% 300 8.6% 8.1% 8.2% 7.8% 8.2% 7.1% 7.4% 7.3% 9.0% 250 7.9% 8.6% 8.1% 7.8% 7.8% 7.9% 7.7% 8.2% 7.0% 7.5% 200 12.4% 12.0% 11.1% 150 12.5% 11.9% 10.6% 10.5% 10.5% 10.8% 9.6% 100 50 18.3% 18.2% 17.9% 17.3% 16.4% 15.1% 14.3% 13.4% 13.1% 13.4% 0 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 20 yrs- 10-20 yrs 9-10 yrs 8-9 yrs 7-8 yrs 6-7 yrs 5-6 yrs 4-5 yrs 3-4 yrs 2-3 yrs 1-2 yrs -1 yr （at the end of FY） Average 6Y8M 7Y0M 7Y3M 7Y7M 8Y0M 8Y5M 8Y7M 8Y10M 9Y0M 9Y2M YTM* Average YTM* 6Y10M 7Y1M 7Y5M 7Y8M 8Y0M 8Y5M 8Y8M 8Y11M 9Y1M 9Y2M (excluding saving *years to maturity bonds) -16- （trillion yen） Time-to-Maturity Structure of Outstanding JGB（Sept. 2020） 130 120 Average remaining years to maturity： 9 years and 3 months 110 Treasury Bills 103.11 2-yr bonds 100 JGBs for retail investors (3-yr-Fixed-rate) 90 JGBs for retail investors (5-yr-Fixed-rate) 78.07 80 5-yr bonds 70 65.70 Inflation-Indexed bonds 58.07 60.25 JGBs for retail investors (Floating-rate) 60 50.17 10-yr bonds 50 41.72 15-yr-floating-rate bonds 42.35 43.10 41.52 20-yr bonds 40 23.06 30-yr bonds 30 16.67 19.21 20.05 18.15 40-yr bonds 21.81 18.23 16.98 19.58 18.32 20 10.56 9.66 11.40 8.52 10.08 7.21 10.94 9.68 6.39 10 9.32 4.78 2.00 2.17 2.28 2.84 2.81 2.24 1.96 1.89 1.56 0 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 Source: Ministry of Finance （FY） Scheduled redemption of JGB at maturity in January, 2021 (billion yen) Types The amount of redemption at maturity Scheduled redemption date 15-YearFloating-Rate Bonds 1,148.2 January 20 2-Year Bonds 2,299.0 January 1 Treasury Bills 1,800.0 January 20 Total 5,247.2 Note.1: The figures are based on the outstanding JGBs at the end of November, 2020 Note.2: The figures are the scheduled redemption at maturity and may be different from the actual redemption due to Buy-back of JGBs. Note.3: The figures do not include "JGB for Retail Investors." Note.4: If the redemption date coincides with bank holiday, the payment of redemption is carried out on the following business day. Note.5: Figures may not sum up to total because of rounding. Market-held Balance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds (billion yen) (as of the end of November, 2020) 2,200 2,100 Outstanding amount (excl. 2,000 1,900 BOJ holding) 1,800 BOJ holding 1,700 1,600 1,500 1,400 1,300 1,200 1,100 1,000 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 Sources: Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan (issue number) (trillion yen) General Bonds Issuance Amount and Outstanding (trillion yen) Outstanding (RHS) 180 Issuance Amount (LHS) 163.1 163.3 158.0 900 153.6 150.5 148.3 142.3 141.5 800 142.4 143.1 150 774.1 140.0 137.7 805.4 830.6 743.9 853.2 874.0 897.8 906.0 700 705.0 120 669.9 636.3 600 594.0 90 500 60 400 300 30 200 0 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 100 Note 1: Issuance Amount: revenue basis, FY2009-2018: Actual, FY2019: Supplementary budget, FY2020: Initial budget Note 2: Outstanding: nominal basis, FY2009-2018: Actual, FY2019: Supplementary budget, FY2020: Initial budget Source: Ministry of Finance -17- Economic and Financial Trends Real GDP Growth Rate Prices (％) Annualized rate of Change from the previous quarter (Seasonally adjusted) 4 (%) Change from the previous year 26.0 22.9 CPI 16.0 CPI excluding food (excluding alcohilic 3 beverages) and energy Apr.4, 2013 6.0 5.7 5.6 3.3 6.3 1.2 3.0 1.0 3.2 1.6 BOJ released QQE -0.3 3.6 3.9 2.0 0.4 2.9 0.2 2.3 0.30.7 2 0.4 -0.80.8 1.8 -0.2 0.4 -0.4 -0.1 -2.1 -4.0 -1.5 -2.6 -3.6 -7.1 -7.2 1 -14.0 ―0.4% -24.0 Private Demand Public Demand 0 Foreign Demand Real GDP -29.2 -34.0 ―0.9％ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ -1 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (CY) Source: Cabinet Office Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications 6.0% Employment Conditions （ratio） 1.8 (trillion yen) Changes in Current Account 10 Jul, 2009 5.5% 5.5％ Unemployment rate 1.6 8 6.4 7.3 (LHS) 5.0% 6.1 6.2 5.8 6.1 6.0 5.8 5.8 6 4.9 4.8 5.0 5.3 5.0 4.5% 1.4 4.3 4 3.9 4.3 4.3 4.7 4.0% 3.9 November, 2020 1.2 1.7 2.0 3.3 2 2.6 3.5% 1.06 2.1 0.9 1.6 1.6 1.4 3.0% 1 0 -0.5