Newsweek recognizes HealthySole as a Best Infection Prevention Product of 2021

08/24/2021 | 11:19am EDT
UVC shoe sanitizing unit included for second consecutive year

For a second year in a row, Newsweek has named HealthySole® as a Best Infection Prevention Product for 2021. The 2021 list highlights companies whose products are most promising for helping patients and the healthcare workforce avoid infection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005660/en/

Newsweek recognized the HealthySole PLUS device in its “Lighting Disinfectants” category, writing that the device is “designed to kill microorganisms on the bottom of healthcare workers' shoes. Workers step on to the device, align their feet, and wait eight seconds to achieve disinfection.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Working with the Leapfrog Group—an independent nonprofit that evaluates and rates health care quality, facilities and products—the Newsweek selection committee reviewed products using four criteria:

  • Effectiveness
  • Safety (to both patients and healthcare workers)
  • Successful real-world implementation
  • Stability of the company (to support future implementations)

Newsweek recognized the HealthySole PLUS device in its “Lighting Disinfectants” category, writing that the device is “designed to kill microorganisms on the bottom of healthcare workers' shoes. Workers step on to the device, align their feet, and wait eight seconds to achieve disinfection.”

In those eight seconds, the unit uses advanced ozone-free UVC light technology to eliminate up to 99.99% of common healthcare pathogens, and more than 99.7% of coronavirus, from shoe soles.

“We are incredibly honored to again be included on Newsweek’s list of Best Infection Products,” said Nelson Patterson, CEO, HealthySole. “We know that foot traffic often spreads pathogens known to cause healthcare-associated infections, and studies show that the rapid UVC decontamination of shoe soles decreases the pathogen load in the patient care environment. It is an integral part of the Infection Prevention advancement looking at the role that shoes, floors and air movement play in transmission and contamination.”

Nationwide, healthcare providers, nursing homes, outpatient surgery centers and other facilities—including fire and police departments, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, and food processing plants—are adopting the units as part of comprehensive overhauls in infection control and environmental decontamination programs based on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About HealthySole

HealthySole provides the first third-party clinically tested method of using UVC light to decontaminate shoes, a potent vector of germ transmission, including COVID-19, in health facilities and other commercial settings, as well as homes. Clinical studies, published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, proved HealthySole was statistically significant at decreasing the amount of study pathogen on shoes, floors, bed rails, hard touch surfaces, and at the room vents. Learn more at www.healthysole.com.


