Newswire Announces Press Release Distribution Network Enrichment Providing Greater Value to Customers

09/01/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a decade, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, has remained committed to enabling high-impact, targeted press release distribution that leads to greater brand awareness through earned media mentions in relevant publications, increased website traffic, improved search engine optimization (SEO) performance, lead generation, and more sales.

To continue its commitment to customer success, Newswire now offers its enriched press release distribution network through its best-in-class technology delivered as a service. These enrichments enable Newswire customers to deliver the right message to the targeted audience at the right time in the most cost-effective manner.

Small and midsize companies of all industries now have a singular solution providing easy-to-use press release distribution technology, which targets high-value media and commercial outlets. This is essential in developing and executing a go-to-market strategy, earning new business and gaining greater recognition.

"Every decision we make at Newswire is centered around how we can better serve our customers," said Joe Esposito, CEO at Newswire. "Our press release distribution network enrichments have been developed based on years of success in helping customers share their stories in a timely manner to the right audience that delivers the right performance!"

Newswire's latest move comes on the heels of earning the No. 1 ranking for customer satisfaction and ease of use for press release distribution software for the fourth year in a row, according to G2.com.

The benefits of the network enrichment announced for current and future clients include the following:

  • Ease of use, flexibility, and value in the selection, content creation, distribution, tracking, monitoring, analytics, reporting, and showcasing of content.
  • Increased number of high-authority media outlets for all distributions.
  • Greater ability to target the right outlets for the desired content.
  • Greater targeting through complementary trade lists.
  • Greater targeting through complementary GEO media circuits.
  • Greater reach on the national level with over 6,000 outlets available to customers.
  • Additional top-tier financial outlet distribution.
  • Regulatory compliance is assured on all U.S.-based distributions (Digital + and above).
  • Better reporting quality by combining the insights from distribution data from multiple sources providing greater visibility to distribution sites, performance metrics, and real-time engagement.
  • Streamlined editorial process that ensures on-time delivery of time-sensitive content.
  • Comprehensive provision of added value services to include added words, logos, videos, expedited distribution, earned media outreach, commercial target lists, and customer support services to ensure customer success.

"We're confident that the 'Best in Class' technology that drives our enriched press release distribution network will provide our customers with the going to market advantage required to stand out in a crowded 24/7 news cycle to capture more mindshare and market share," Esposito added. 

Visit newswire.com and speak with a PR Strategist today to unlock extra value from your press release distribution.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers its best-in-class technology as a service to provide high-impact press release distribution empowering the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased traffic, greater search engine recognition, more leads and increased sales.

Newswire is the only one in the industry that provides the Media Advantage Plan "MAP" that provides press release campaign automation that delivers press releases, media outreach and targeted commercial marketing to provide customers the going to market advantage required to compete for the mindshare and market share needed to accelerate sales. The "MAP" provides Newswire experts that customize a media and marketing communications plan and platform that ensures timely campaign production, and in a cost-effective manner that produces more value.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com and check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio
CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Newswire
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
