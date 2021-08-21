Log in
Newswire Helps Client in the Mortgage Space Earn Feature in Popular Industry Publication

08/21/2021 | 05:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a combination of its robust SaaS platform and the experience of its Media and Marketing experts, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, continues to help its clients distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Recently, Newswire's client in the mortgage space was featured in a popular industry publication that provides its readers with breaking and up-to-date information about the mortgage and housing market.

The article focused solely on the client's two recent hires of senior-level executives and covered the continued growth of the company that's focused on providing digital solutions and services for the mortgage industry.

"New hires and employee promotions are two newsworthy topics that make for effective press releases," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications. "When our clients make these decisions, we support them with the creation of compelling press releases that highlight the most important details in a way that's equal parts interesting and informative."

When crafting the press release that ultimately led to this earned media mention in a notable industry publication, Newswire's team focused on the employees' accomplishments, experience, expertise, and the value they'll bring to the organization and how it'll benefit their customers.

For companies of all sizes and industries, the development of newsworthy topics can determine the success of a press release.

In addition to event press releases, funding announcements, rebranding, and more, the hiring of a new employee or the promotion of a current employee are topics that can communicate to the company's target audience, potential investors, and relevant media publications that the brand is focused on the future success of their business.

"Our team leveraged our process of crafting a compelling story, launching targeted campaigns, and identifying media opportunities and the result was a valuable earned media mention for our client," added Terenzio.

Visit Newswire.com today and learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping organizations grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio
Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com

Keys and House
Small house on a set of keys

