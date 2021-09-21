Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NexBank Capital, Inc. : Announces Completion of $40 Million Rights Offering

09/21/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc. (the "Company"), a Dallas-based financial services company and holding company of NexBank, announced that on September 16, 2021 it completed an offering to existing shareholders of non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of the Company's common stock. 

The Company received subscriptions for 100% of the shares offered in connection with the rights offering and generated $40 million in gross proceeds. NexBank Capital, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds to infuse capital into NexBank and to provide the Company with growth capital.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated use of net proceeds and other matters. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

www.NexBank.com

NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexbank-capital-inc-announces-completion-of-40-million-rights-offering-301381941.html

SOURCE NexBank Capital, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pCOMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE : How the all-electric, all-digital transformation sets a path for future success
PU
03:42pECOSTRUXURE™ IT ADVISOR CFD : Simpler, Faster Data Center Cooling Design
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : A Q&A with Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How smart control systems unleash your machine's full potential
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : We need to modernize the world's buildings. And, we can't do it alone
PU
03:42pDRAGANFLY : Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System Now Available in Fobi's Venue Management System for Conferences & Events (Form 6-K)
PU
03:42pENTAIN : Ladbrokes owner Entain receives 2,800 pence per share proposal from DraftKings
RE
03:40pLIGHTSTONE VALUE PLUS REIT III, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pPittcon Announces Keynote Lecture
GL
03:40pICE REVIEW : Canola Ends Mixed After Choppy Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"