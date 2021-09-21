NexBank Capital, Inc. : Announces Completion of $40 Million Rights Offering

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc. (the "Company"), a Dallas-based financial services company and holding company of NexBank, announced that on September 16, 2021 it completed an offering to existing shareholders of non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of the Company's common stock.

The Company received subscriptions for 100% of the shares offered in connection with the rights offering and generated $40 million in gross proceeds. NexBank Capital, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds to infuse capital into NexBank and to provide the Company with growth capital.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated use of net proceeds and other matters. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

