NexImmune to Highlight Preliminary Results from Phase 1/2 Trial of NEXI-001 via Oral Presentation at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing unique non-genetically-engineered T cell immunotherapies, announced today that an abstract containing preliminary data from its first-in-human study of NEXI-001, a multi-antigen specific CD8+ T cell product, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with relapsed disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held from December 5-8, 2020.



Title: Preliminary Results of the First-in-Human Study of NEXI-001, a Multi-Antigen Specific CD8+ T Cell Product, in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients with Relapsed Disease after Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (Allo-HSCT) Demonstrate Early Signs of Safety, Tolerability and Robust Immune Responses

Session Name: 704. Immunotherapies: Therapeutic T cell Manipulation

Session Date: Monday, December 7, 2020

Session Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Channel 21 (Virtual Meeting)

About the Phase 1/2 NEXI-001 Clinical Trial

The data to be presented are from NEXI-001’s first clinical trial, which is a prospective, multi-center, open-label, single-arm, dose-escalating Phase 1/2 study that aims to enroll between 22 - 28 patients. The primary objective is to assess the safety and tolerability of a single infusion of NEXI-001 T cells in patients with AML who have either minimum residual disease (MRD) or relapsed disease after a human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched allogeneic stem cell transplant (SCT). Secondary objectives include signals of immunologic responses and preliminary anti-tumor activity. Additional analysis will assess the in vivo persistence, proliferation, functionality and T cell receptor (TCR) repertoire of NEXI-001 T cells as measured in blood and bone marrow samples.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing unique approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology. The AIM technology is designed to generate a targeted T cell-mediated immune response and is initially being developed as a cell therapy for the treatment of hematologic cancers. AIM nanoparticles (AIM-np) act as synthetic dendritic cells to deliver immune-specific signals to targeted T cells and can direct the activation or suppression of cell-mediated immunity. In cancer, AIM-expanded T cells have demonstrated best-in-class anti-tumor properties as characterized by in vitro analysis, including a unique combination of anti-tumor potency, antigen target-specific killing, and long-term T cell persistence. The modular design of the AIM platform enables rapid expansion across multiple therapeutic areas, with both cell therapy and injectable products.

NexImmune’s two lead T cell therapy programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to >3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. The Company’s pipeline also has additional preclinical programs, including cell therapy and injectable product candidates, for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

