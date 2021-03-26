Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NexPoint Capital, Inc. Announces Tender Offer for Common Stock

03/26/2021 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Capital, Inc. (the “Company”), a non-traded publicly registered business development company sponsored and managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P., today announced the expiration and final results for its tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 2.5% of its outstanding common stock (“Shares”) at a price of  $6.31 per Share (an amount approved by the Company’s board of directors on March 25, 2021), plus any unpaid dividends accrued through the expiration date of the Tender Offer. The Fund’s Tender Offer expired on March 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. 263,285 shares of the Company were tendered for repurchase in the Tender Offer.

Any questions regarding the Tender Offer can be directed to the Company’s Tender Agent, DST Systems, Inc., at (844) 485-9167.  The Company’s current offering price for its Shares, as well as other information, including information about management and the healthcare-focused investment strategy, are available at nexpoint.com. The information on or accessible through nexpoint.com is not incorporated by reference herein.

About NexPoint Capital, Inc.

NexPoint Capital, Inc. is a non-traded, publicly registered business development company sponsored and managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

About NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (“NexPoint Advisors”) is an SEC-registered adviser on the NexPoint alternative investment platform (“NexPoint”). NexPoint Advisors serves as the adviser to a suite of funds and investment vehicles, including a closed-end fund, interval fund, business development company (“BDC”), and various real estate vehicles. For more information visit www.nexpoint.com

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of NexPoint Advisors, L.P.’s sponsored investment products, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. NexPoint Advisors, L.P. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Neither the Company, nor the Company’s Board of Directors, nor NexPoint Advisors, L.P., makes any recommendation as to whether to tender or not to tender any Shares in the Tender Offer. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission.

###

 

For Information on the Tender Offer:

Financial Advisors: (833) 697-7253

Shareholders: (844) 485-9167

NexPoint Media Relations: (972) 419-6272


Lucy Bannon
NexPoint Capital, Inc.
9724196272
lbannon@nexpoint.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aCHINA COULD STEP UP ARMAMENT, PROVOCATIONS NEAR SENKAKUS : Japan
AQ
08:08aPURETECH HEALTH  : Founded Entity Akili Announces the Results of EndeavorRx™ Clinical Study in Pediatric ADHD Published in Nature Digital Medicine
BU
08:07aEXCLUSIVE : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources
RE
08:07aFLUXYS BELGIUM  : New LNG bunker vessel from Fluxys and Titan LNG supports energy transition
PU
08:07aDOYEN INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction supplemental agreement relating to the factoring agreement
PU
08:07aGRATOMIC  : to Trade on OTCQX
PU
08:07aCITIGROUP  : Our New Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer and Global Head of Talent
PU
08:07aANALYTIXINSIGHT  : IIROC Trading Halt - ALY
AQ
08:07aESKAY MINING  : Clarifies that It Has Acquired a 100% Interest in all of Its Former JV Property
PU
08:07aARCELORMITTAL  : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
2Aviva sells Polish business to Allianz for $2.9 billion
3Race to dislodge Suez blockage as shipping rates surge, tankers diverted away
4BASF SE : EXCLUSIVE: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO willing to give up investment bank oversight role

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ