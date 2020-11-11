NexPoint : Merger Arbitrage Fund Named Best Merger Arbitrage Fund at HFM U.S. Performance Awards

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund (the "Fund") was recognized as the top fund in the Merger Arbitrage category at the HFM U.S. Performance Awards. Winners were announced on November 5, 2020 at a virtual awards program.

The Fund was also recognized on the shortlist in two other categories: U.S. Equity Long-term Performance (5 Years) Under $1bn, in which the Fund was one of eight funds shortlisted; and Event Driven Under $1bn, in which the Fund was one of six funds shortlisted.

A list of HFM U.S. Performance Awards winners can be found at www.hfmconnect.global/posts/hfm-us-performance-awards-2020-winners-announced.

Now in their 14th year, the HFM U.S. Performance Awards recognize U.S. fund performance, covering a range of fund strategies—from credit and equity, to macro and managed futures.

The HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2020 categories were developed in consultation with the industry to ensure they were representative of the broad and fast-moving nature of the hedge fund sector.

Eligible funds had to satisfy criteria such as base of operation in North America, monthly data submitted for their USD share class, submission of assets under management, and performance track record.

The judging criteria was carefully considered and structured to result in funds across various strategies being recognized and rewarded for their high achievements.

About the NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund

The NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund is an open-end mutual fund that seeks to generate positive absolute returns. The Fund invests in publicly announced mergers to capture the spread between a target company's stock price and the price offered for that company in the deal announcement.

On August 13, 2020, the Board of Trustees of Highland Funds I, on behalf of the Fund, approved a change of the Fund's name from the "Highland Merger Arbitrage Fund" to the "NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund." The Fund continues to be advised by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint.

