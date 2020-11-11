Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NexPoint : Merger Arbitrage Fund Named Best Merger Arbitrage Fund at HFM U.S. Performance Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:16pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund (the "Fund") was recognized as the top fund in the Merger Arbitrage category at the HFM U.S. Performance Awards. Winners were announced on November 5, 2020 at a virtual awards program.

The Fund was also recognized on the shortlist in two other categories: U.S. Equity Long-term Performance (5 Years) Under $1bn, in which the Fund was one of eight funds shortlisted; and Event Driven Under $1bn, in which the Fund was one of six funds shortlisted.

A list of HFM U.S. Performance Awards winners can be found at www.hfmconnect.global/posts/hfm-us-performance-awards-2020-winners-announced.

Now in their 14th year, the HFM U.S. Performance Awards recognize U.S. fund performance, covering a range of fund strategies—from credit and equity, to macro and managed futures.

The HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2020 categories were developed in consultation with the industry to ensure they were representative of the broad and fast-moving nature of the hedge fund sector.

Eligible funds had to satisfy criteria such as base of operation in North America, monthly data submitted for their USD share class, submission of assets under management, and performance track record.

The judging criteria was carefully considered and structured to result in funds across various strategies being recognized and rewarded for their high achievements.

About the NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund

The NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund is an open-end mutual fund that seeks to generate positive absolute returns. The Fund invests in publicly announced mergers to capture the spread between a target company's stock price and the price offered for that company in the deal announcement.

On August 13, 2020, the Board of Trustees of Highland Funds I, on behalf of the Fund, approved a change of the Fund's name from the "Highland Merger Arbitrage Fund" to the "NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund." The Fund continues to be advised by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint.

Before investing in the Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expense. For a copy of a prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, please visit www.nexpointgroup.com or call 1-877-665-1287. Please read the Fund's prospectus carefully before investing.

Contact:
Lucy Bannon
lbannon@highlandcapital.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-merger-arbitrage-fund-named-best-merger-arbitrage-fund-at-hfm-us-performance-awards-301171269.html

SOURCE NexPoint


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:32pSundial Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
04:32pSUNDIAL GROWERS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:32pHILLENBRAND : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PR
04:32pFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
04:32pELECTROMED, INC. : To Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference
BU
04:32pCALERES : Names Michael Edwards President of Famous Footwear, Positioning the Company's Largest Brand for Further Growth and Success
BU
04:32pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : to Host Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
04:32pMEDMEN ENTERPRISES : Announces Annual General Meeting Results
BU
04:32pHealth Care Down As Pfizer, BioNtech Give Back Some Gains -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:31pPRIMO WATER : North America Proudly Recognizes its International Bottled Water Association Award Winners for 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group