Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nexa Acquires Answering Services Division of Crocker Communications

10/13/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the acquisition, Nexa builds upon its leadership position in the healthcare and medical answering services category

Nexa Receptionists Holdings LLC ("Nexa"), the leading provider of tech-enabled business services for companies of all sizes across the US, today announced it has acquired the answering services division of Crocker Communications, a Massachusetts-based telecommunications company. The acquisition expands Nexa’s footprint within the healthcare and medical answering services category, and further bolsters its tech-enabled and people-powered service offerings with Crocker’s 24/7 live answering and encrypted messaging and HIPAA-compliant text messaging services for healthcare organizations.

With the acquisition, the answering services division team of Crocker Communications will join the Nexa Healthcare business unit. Additionally, Crocker Communications’ existing client base of physicians, medical clinics, and hospital systems will now have access to Nexa’s full suite of tech-enabled and people-powered services.

“Crocker Communications is one of the most well-respected and trusted in the industry and a perfect fit for Nexa because of their commitment to customer success and innovation,” said Jeff Mosler, CEO of Nexa. “The acquisition of their answering service division brings HIPAA-compliant and encrypted messaging services to Nexa, and further positions us to support our healthcare and medical clients with appointment scheduling, patient intake, and an overall superior patient experience.”

Crocker Communications began as an answering service for physicians in 1956 and has since expanded its product and service offerings across the telecommunications category. The answering services division, which specifically serves the healthcare industry, will now join the Nexa family, bringing together the best-in-class services of the two companies. This enables physicians, medical clinics, and hospital systems to deliver human-centered experiences to patients whether that’s through voice, web, chat, or text. These services will now include:

  • 24/7/365 People-Powered Live Chat & Text: Human-powered and HIPAA-compliant live chat connects patients and caretakers faster and with greater accuracy.
  • EHR and CRM Integration: Integrations allow for easy and efficient management of patient data and scheduling in one place.
  • Website Chat Features: Website chat boxes and text capabilities automatically boost engagement and provide patients peace of mind.
  • Streamlined Patient Intake: Live healthcare virtual receptions handle patient intake, freeing up caregivers and medical staff to have more face time with patients.
  • 24/7/365 Medical Answering: Medical virtual receptionists handle communications and scheduling, route appropriate calls to on-call providers, and escalate emergency calls.

The Internet and VOIP services of Crocker Communications will remain with Crocker. For questions regarding Crocker services, please contact Thomas Poulin at tpoulin@corp.crocker.com.

To learn more about Nexa’s healthcare service offerings, visit https://nexa.com/medical.

About Nexa Receptionist Holdings, LLC

Nexa Receptionists Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of tech-enabled business services for companies of all sizes across the United States, helping them to grow and scale with expert-level call answering, inbound & outbound sales, live chat & text, and client & patient intake services. The company goes to market with the following three brands: Nexa, Nexa Healthcare and Alert Communications. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Nexa was founded in 1982. For more information, visit www.nexa.com.

Useful Links:
Nexa on LinkedIn
Nexa on Twitter
Nexa on Facebook


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pPHI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:19pALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
PR
03:19pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
03:16pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Top U.S. steelmaker sees prices easing, urges policymakers to keep curbs on imports
RE
03:15pPender Private Investments Reports on Portfolio Divestments and Additional Payment to Former WOF Shareholders
GL
03:15pPender Private Investments Reports on Portfolio Divestments and Additional Payment to Former WOF Shareholders
GL
03:15pGM Financial to Release Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results
BU
03:14pROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:14p Nesco Resource Creates New Position, Appoints Terri Ford as Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility
BU
03:12pROLLS ROYCE : Mtu Series 500 gas generator to provide combined heat and power for lubricant manufacturer in Mexico
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks dip as inflation risk fans p..
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in str..

HOT NEWS