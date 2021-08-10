Nexa3D : and 3DVerkstan Nordic AB Partner to Support Nordic AM Industry

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers, announced today the new reseller partnership with Swedish AM specialist 3DVerkstan Nordic AB. The collaboration will expand Nexa3D’s global reach to Sweden and the Nordic region. 3DVerkstan’s customers will now have access to Nexa3D’s ultrafast printing technology and the opportunity to gain a competitive advantage by being able to reduce lead times, cut costs, and reach their full manufacturing potential.

Based in Stockholm, 3DVerkstan Nordic AB is an official distributor of 3D printing technology, working with industries ranging from research and development (R&D) and academia to healthcare. Since it was founded in 2014, the distributor has developed close collaborations with industry-leading 3D printing solution companies. As well as supplying AM hardware to manufacturers across the Nordic region, 3DVerkstan’s team applies over 50 years of combined experience to advise its industrial customers on modeling and scanning, and provides tailor-made courses for engineers, architects and more. The company shares Nexa3D’s belief in the potential of 3D printing and its desire to challenge the status quo in digital manufacturing, and the new partnership will allow 3DVerkstan to further expand possibilities for its customers.

As a new partner and reseller, 3DVerkstan will now supply Nexa3D’s full product line to its customers. This includes its revolutionary lubricant sublayer photo-curing (LSPc) 3D printer, the NXE400. The system has an unprecedented 16-liter build volume and can reach top speeds of up to 1 cm per minute, allowing users to build large components accurately and at unparalleled speeds.

“We are very excited and proud to be partnering with Nexa3D, world-leading innovators in ultrafast 3D printing technologies,” explained Daniel Ljungstig, CEO at 3DVerkstan Nordic AB. “The systems will unlock a huge range of new applications and uses for digital volume production and same-day prototyping and we look forward to creating completely new value propositions together with our customers.”

“In the era of Industry 4.0, speed is paramount and those that can bring high-quality products to market quickly in a sustainable way will come out on top,” explained Michele Marchesan, Chief Growth Officer at Nexa3D. “3DVerkstan is passionate about making AM the most value-creating manufacturing method, which aligns with our vision of democratizing 3D printing. As well as helping us break into the Nordic AM market, this partnership will help us tap into several of the region’s industries including collaborative robotics, medical and dental.”

Nexa3D offers reliable and affordable products that help eliminate the limitations of traditional and time-consuming manufacturing processes. The NXE400 offers 20x productivity, which encourages faster production times and provides users with a clear competitive advantage.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers, that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) and its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS). The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company’s NexaX proprietary software platform optimizes the entire production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste, reducing energy and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit www.nexa3d.com.

About 3DVerkstan Nordic AB

Since 2014, 3DVerkstan Nordic AB has been a strong driving force for additive manufacturing in Sweden and Scandinavia. Based in Solna, Sweden, the company’s cohesive team of twenty experts uses, challenges and develops today’s 3D printing techniques and applications alongside its customers. Through close collaborations with industry-leading 3D printing companies, 3DVerkstan Nordic AB ensures product quality as well as service and support. 3DVerkstan has accumulated experience and knowledge of 3D printing, 3D scanning and CAD work that it can apply to all industries with different conditions. In addition to services and solutions, it also offers tailor-made courses in hardware, software and design for 3D printing and over the years it has helped many companies on their digital transformation journey.

