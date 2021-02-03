Nexstar Inc. Names Jeff Moriarty as New EVP, Chief Product Officer, Digital

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the appointment of Jeff Moriarty as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Digital Division. The Digital Division operates Nexstar’s growing portfolio of digital news destinations, as well as media brands in lifestyle and entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, Moriarty will begin his duties immediately and report to Karen Brophy, President, Digital.

In this new role, Moriarty will manage Nexstar’s portfolio of digital destinations across product, engineering, and audience development. He also will oversee key marketing functions for the digital division, driving value for customers and the business.

“In 2021, we will continue expanding Nexstar’s digital footprint by rolling out new product offerings designed to diversify our audience,” said Brophy. “Jeff has a track record of developing and launching innovative digital products. His expertise will play an integral role at Nexstar as we look bolster the 198 television stations we own or operate in 116 markets across the United States and reach new markets that are valuable to national and local brands.”

Moriarty has worked at some of the country’s largest national and local media companies and has a long track-record of developing innovative, award-winning digital products in both the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, he served as SVP, Consumer Products, at Gannett/USA Today Network, where he managed the news and subscriber experiences of USA Today, including 375 local newspaper web sites visited by 150 million users each month.

Prior to his work with USA Today, Moriarty served as Chief Product Officer at JPiMedia and resided in the United Kingdom. He led the digital operations of hundreds of newspapers across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and, in 2017, oversaw the launch of inews.co.uk, the UK’s fastest growing digital news publisher. Moriarty also launched digital products for The New York Times Company, including BostonGlobe.com in 2011. While at The Boston Globe, he received awards for innovation in video, as well as UX and product management. The digital products’ contributions during the Boston Marathon Bombing were highlighted in the awarding of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting.

“I am thrilled to join Nexstar and proud to be leading a team towards the future at such a fast-growing organization,” said Moriarty. “Karen has assembled a tremendous team, and I have a strong regard for the digital division’s ambitious growth plans. Nexstar’s products and platforms already deliver important content and services to audiences across the nation, and I look forward to building upon this great foundation.”



About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv .

