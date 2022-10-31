Next Fifteen ends M&C Saatchi bid after shareholder opposition

Amid a bidding war that also previously involved its biggest shareholder, M&C withdrew support for Next Fifteen's offer of $381 million in June and later warned it might not gain investor support but agreed to reconvene meetings on Oct. 31.

M&C also scrapped a general meeting scheduled to vote on Next Fifteen's proposal after the offer lapsed, and declared it was no longer in an offer period under British takeover rules after a bid from its top investor, Vin Murria's AdvancedadvT (ADV) investment vehicle, also lapsed last month.

"Following the lapse of both the Next 15 Offer and the ADV Offer, the M&C Saatchi Directors look forward to continuing the implementation of M&C Saatchi's strategy as an independent business," the company said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Next Fifteen also expressed confidence in its own future prospects.

