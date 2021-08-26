Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News
Next Generation Fuels Act Introduced in the House of Representatives

08/26/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 26, 2021

Contact: David Schuller
[email protected]

WASHINGTON - Today, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos introduced the Next Generation Fuel Act, which increases gasoline octane to a minimum standard through low-carbon, renewable fuels. Farmers and consumers stand to gain from the economic and environmental benefits brought about by this legislation.

National Farmers Union has long supported higher level blends of ethanol and welcomed Representative Cheri Bustos' re-introduction of the legislation. Given the environmental and economic advantages, NFU president Rob Larew echoes previous statements, saying:

'There are many benefits to adopting low-carbon, high octane ethanol blends. Higher ethanol levels increase engine and vehicle efficiency, providing greater GHG emission reductions, as well as reducing emissions of criteria pollutants and air toxics such as benzene, toluene, and xylene. Several studies show the many benefits of high octane, low carbon fuels, such as E30.

'National Farmers Union is thankful to Representative Bustos for reintroducing the Next Generation Fuels Act and urges Congress to act on this important legislation to facilitate more extensive use of mid- and high-level ethanol blends.'

# # #

About NFU
National Farmers Union advocates on behalf of nearly 200,000 American farm families and their communities. We envision a world in which farm families and their communities are respected, valued, and enjoy economic prosperity and social justice.

Stay Connected
Look for us online at NFU.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

NFU - National Farmers Union published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
