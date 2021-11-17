Log in
Next Stage Partners Offers Enhanced Card Marketing With Novoflex Custom Smart Chip Solution in the United States

11/17/2021 | 02:09pm EST
Next Stage Partners (NSP) announced a partnership in the United States to introduce sAiL™, a proprietary inlay smart chip solution from Novoflex that enables issuers to deploy custom chip designs and shapes that are unique, integrated, and high impact for all EMV payment cards.

Novoflex is one of the leading providers of smart chip solutions for payments in the world today. With their innovative new sAiL™ solution, issuers now have access to a compelling and powerful solution to enhance their card marketing. By enabling custom EMV/smart chip designs and shapes, issuers can reclaim valuable real estate on their physical cards and promote key brand and marketing messages every time the card is used. Novoflex's sAiL™ allows issuers to differentiate themselves from competitive offerings, generate card affinity and engagement, and ultimately drive wallet preference.

"We're pleased to add NSP to our partnership program in the United States," said Novoflex Executive Chairman Rob Chen. "The NSP team are seasoned financial services experts with deep expertise spanning sales, marketing, and business development. They have an extensive background in payments and understand the co-brand marketing space. I look forward to the impact our sAiL™ solution can have on key clients in this market."

As a channel partner, NSP will drive business development for Novoflex solutions with select clients, accelerating market entry and driving increased demand for the sAiL™ technology.

"NSP is excited about our partnership with Novoflex and their innovative technology. The sAiL™ solution transforms card chips and the card real estate in new and compelling ways," said Scott Qualls, Partner at NSP and former EVP Retail Payments at BB&T now Truist. "Even in today's digital world, the physical card provides one of the most frequent and impactful brand experiences. Physical cards will continue to remain relevant far into the future based on projected worldwide card growth rates. Given the importance of cards to an overall financial relationship, it absolutely makes sense for FIs to enhance their physical card experience."

Novoflex’s patented technologies and proprietary capabilities power a wide range of industries and applications from banking and payments to telecommunications. Together with their ecosystem of partners that include integrated chip makers, payment companies, equipment manufacturers, and smart card providers, and now NSP, customers benefit from access to innovative and highest quality solutions at scale.

Next Stage Partners is a team of financial services industry experts who serve as the connective tissue between fintech startups and financial institutions. Led by former sales and product executives from major banks and payment networks, NSP helps fintechs reach their "next stage" of development while moving the financial services category forward by commercializing innovative products and solutions.


HOT NEWS