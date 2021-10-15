Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Next four UK carbon permit auctions to have more on the block after partial clearance

10/15/2021 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sunset over Drax power station in North Yorkshire

LONDON (Reuters) -More than a million carbon permits were not sold at a UK auction last week and their sale will now be spread out across the next four auctions, the UK's Emissions Trading System (UK ETS) Authority said.

This was the first time that a UK ETS auction has had unsold permits with the 10 previous auctions having fully cleared.

The auction of 5,187,500 carbon allowances was held on Oct. 6. Bids below 60 pounds per tonne were deemed below the prevailing secondary market price and were unsuccessful. Some 1,038,500 carbon allowances were unsold.

At each of three auctions on Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, a total of 5,447,500 allowances will now come up for sale. An auction on Nov. 3 will see 5,447,000 allowances on the block.

The UK ETS Authority also said in its statement that it aims to publish the 2022 auction calendar this autumn. It expects around 80 million carbon allowances will be available for auction next year.

The ETS is a method of charging power plants and other industrial entities for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

Britain launched its own market to replace the European Union's ETS after it left the bloc and holds permit auctions on ICE every two weeks.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aBitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing U.S. ETF hopes
RE
04:37aEquity, bond funds see inflows as markets hit rough patch - BOFA
RE
04:37aSingapore power price spike partly due to lower Indonesia gas -regulator
RE
04:36aExclusive-Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws -sources
RE
04:36aZambia's state power firm Zesco has $3.5 billion debt - energy minister
RE
04:33aNext four UK carbon permit auctions to have more on the block after partial clearance
RE
04:32aDeal scrapped after yuexiu's board opposed the purchase over worries on evergrande's financial health - sources
RE
04:32aChinese state-owned yuexiu property pulls out of planned $1.7 bln deal to buy china evergrande group's hong kong hq building - sources
RE
04:32aStocks, FX gain on improving sentiment, Turkish lira at new low
RE
04:31aSterling touches three-week high, boosted by BoE rate hike expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
2Analysis-Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors exam..
3Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
4Big Tech to face another bipartisan U.S. antitrust bill
5Baloise Swiss Property Fund - listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange planned

HOT NEWS