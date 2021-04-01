Next's profit halves after pandemic shutters stores

The group made a profit before tax of 342 million pounds ($471 million) in the year to end January 2021 - in line with company guidance but down from 729 million pounds made in 2019-20.

With most of Next's stores closed for a significant portion of the year, total group sales fell by 17% to 3.6 billion pounds.

For the 2021-22 year Next raised its central guidance for profit before tax to 700 million pounds from 670 million pounds previously.

The group maintained its forecast for flat full price sales versus 2019-20 - a two-year comparison.

($1 = 0.7268 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)