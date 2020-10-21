Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NextEra Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:56am EDT

Oct 21 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc, the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy, beat estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as investments in its Florida Power and Light Company paid off and cuts in expenses also helped.

NextEra briefly crossed oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp's market capitalization last month to take over as the most valuable U.S. energy company, cementing investor focus on cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services.

The company raised its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share estimates by $0.20 and now expects them to be in the range of $9.60 and $10.15.

The Juno Beach, Florida based company posted net income of $1.23 billion, or $2.50 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $879 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3kjiLfJ)

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of $2.66 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $2.58 per share. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.84% 33.7 Delayed Quote.-51.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.00% 42.44 Delayed Quote.-35.68%
WTI -0.98% 40.952 Delayed Quote.-32.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07aPAYPAL : to allow cryptocurrency buying, selling and shopping on its network
RE
08:06aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Retirement Planning Now Top Focus for 403(b) Employee Education
BU
08:05aSteve Moran Shares Leadership Guidance in His New Book, Lead Don’t Manage’
SE
08:05aJohnson says London transport has been 'bankrupted' by its mayor
RE
08:00aAUSTRALIA-EUROPEAN UNION JOINT COMMITTEE : Joint Press Release
PU
07:57aStocks fall as investors focus on U.S. stimulus
RE
07:56aInvestors chase European equities, dump U.S. as election nears
RE
07:56aNextEra Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
RE
07:53aU.S. banks sweat regulatory exposure from pandemic loans
RE
07:50aSterling jumps nearly 1% as Barnier strikes more upbeat tone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson tops forecast on margin gains and 5G in China
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle Lifts 2020 Guidance Following 3Q Sales Growth -- Update
5PEUGEOT SA : PSA : RBC keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group