NextGen Growth Partners Adds Member to Executive Team

Eric Wilson joins as Principal, Portfolio Operations

NextGen Growth Partners (“NGP”), a leading private equity firm that partners with Entrepreneurs-in-Residence and management teams to invest in sustainable, growing companies, announced today that Eric Wilson will assume a leadership position as Principal, Portfolio Operations at the growing firm, specifically focused on establishing and scaling the Portfolio Operations function at NGP, while also partnering directly with portfolio company management teams to identify and implement value creation initiatives.

"Eric’s start marks a significant new chapter for the firm,” said Brian O’Connor, NGP Founder and Managing Partner. “This new function, alongside Eric’s leadership, will mean a strategic impact and advantage for our CEOs and future partners alike. We are incredibly excited to welcome Eric to the firm and look forward to the changes and growth to come.”

Wilson has over 15 years of operational and growth consulting experience across a variety of industries and functional areas. Prior to NGP, Wilson was an Executive Director with The Vista Consulting Group, the operating arm at Vista Equity Partners. There, he worked closely with the executive teams of rapidly growing businesses to define and execute value creation plans. Before joining Vista, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, focused on operational transformations across a broad range of private and publicly owned businesses.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at NextGen Growth Partners,” said Wilson. “The mission of NGP’s Portfolio Operations function is to grow top-line revenue and expand margins for our companies, which in turn will accelerate and amplify equity Value Creation for our Investors. I look forward to building on the phenomenal track record that NGP, its portfolio leaders and a world class advisory board have established.”

Wilson joins NGP at an exciting time, as the firm deploys its second fund with early investments in DAWGS, Inc. (dawgsinc.com), with additional investments to follow in the near term.

Jim Bland joined the firm in 2021 as Partner. “Eric will be a tremendous resource to our leadership teams and portfolio companies as he brings rich experience and a structured analytical approach to decision-making,” said Bland. “I look forward to his involvement in helping our businesses grow and achieve new heights.”

About NextGen Growth Partners

Headquartered in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, NextGen Growth Partners is a private equity firm that partners with the best and brightest entrepreneurial talent to acquire, operate and grow lower middle market businesses across a variety of industries. The team has a strong track record of creating value through growth and operational improvement in middle market businesses.

For more information on NGP and its investment approach, please visit https://nextgengp.com.

