Nexthink Named a 2022 Boston Best Place to Work by Built In

Nexthink Earns Placements on Built In’s Boston Best Places to Work and Boston Best Large Companies to Work For Lists

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, today announced its inclusion on Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards list. The company was honored on the Best Places to Work and Best Large Companies to Work For lists in Boston. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“The core of Nexthink is employee experience and we work hard to reflect that within our own company,” said Meg Donovan, Chief People Officer at Nexthink. “Being honored with this award during a period where remote and hybrid work is the norm is especially meaningful and confirms that the goals we are working toward internally are being actualized. We take pride in providing a positive employee experience – digital and otherwise – and are thrilled to be included on this list.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

In addition to office-wide corporate social responsibility initiatives, Nexthink offers its employees three company-paid volunteer days a year to allow its 800+ employees to give back to the causes they are passionate about. Coupled with competitive benefits and a flexible work mindset, Nexthink has maintained a work environment that adheres to the needs of today’s employees and will allow continued growth in the year to come.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places To Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees’ daily experiences of technology at the device level – freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 13 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005215/en/