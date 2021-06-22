Log in
Nextiva : Appoints Marc Stein — Former Executive from Adobe and Splunk — as Global Channel Chief

06/22/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Nextiva (www.nextiva.com), a leading cloud communications company, announced today that Marc Stein has joined the company’s leadership team as Vice President of Channel Sales and Global Channel Chief, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Eric Martorano.

In this role, Marc will lead Nextiva’s global channel business directly managing channel sales, channel development, strategic channel partnerships, its award-winning channel program NeXus, as well as the overall partner experience. Marc and his team will work to empower the channel community to take full advantage of Nextiva’s robust but easy-to-use cloud communications solutions combined with Amazing Service® around the world.

“We are incredibly impressed with Marc’s background, experience, and the reputation he has built over the years, and believe he will be a great addition to Nextiva,” said Martorano. “Expanding our channel business globally is a strategic imperative for Nextiva and Marc’s drive and ‘win together’ mindset will serve our channel very well and help us through our next stage of rapid growth.”

Marc is an accomplished global channel executive with more than 20 years of demonstrated experience building go to market strategies and leading SaaS sales teams. He most recently served as Head of Channels at Splunk and spent the majority of his career at Adobe in executive channel sales and business development roles. Having also spent time in leadership positions at Intuit and McAfee, Marc has led immensely successful sales transformations through market expansion and partnerships.

“It’s a terrific time to be joining Nextiva,” said Stein. “The company is widely recognized for its reliability, ease-of-use, and amazing service and those are qualities that extend to the partner experience. Now it’s time to scale our channel strategy and deliver amazing solutions and experiences with partners around the world.”

ABOUT NEXTIVA

Nextiva® is a cloud communications company that helps businesses build deeper connections with their customers. Nextiva has 80,000 customers around the world and distinguishes itself with Amazing Service® and unbeatable reliability. The company was named Best Business Phone System two years in a row by U.S. News & World Report and Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.


© Business Wire 2021
