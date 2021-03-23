Log in
Nexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Verbal to Occupy Authorization

03/23/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received authorization to occupy its new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility from the Village of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005989/en/

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin (Photo: Business Wire)

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin (Photo: Business Wire)

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, which specializes in developing innovative processes to manufacture specialty and generic injectables drugs, first announced its plans in 2019 to build Project Tomorrow, a state-of-the-art sterile injectable manufacturing facility to support the production and supply of injectable drugs in various therapeutic areas including anesthesiology, oncology, cardiology, and neurology.

Project Tomorrow, in which Nexus plans to invest $250 million, is projected to be completed in three phases within the next ten years. Phase One, which began in August 2019 and includes a three-story manufacturing facility with an advanced isolator filling system and a large capacity lyophilizer, is swiftly nearing completion. Nexus and the Village of Pleasant Prairie partnered with Integrated Project Services and Turner Construction on the design and construction of the 84,000 square foot structure. Nexus is looking forward to the development of Phases Two and Three, which include cytotoxic and highly potent manufacturing suites, increased warehousing, and expanded secondary packaging.

“We at Nexus Pharmaceuticals are very pleased with the issuance of the occupancy authorization for the site,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Mariam S. Darsot. “This is a critical milestone and brings us one step closer to manufacturing critical and essential medications in the United States. I would like to thank all of our vendors and especially our Project Tomorrow team here at Nexus for their tireless efforts in reaching this tremendous juncture.”

Now that the staff are able to relocate into the manufacturing facility, Nexus anticipates a forthcoming inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), completing the four-year journey from concept to completion. Following approval, commercial pharmaceutical production is expected to begin as early as 2022.

Meanwhile, Nexus is continuing its commitment to supporting the Wisconsin economy by creating over 400 new local jobs long-term. Nexus anticipates completing Phase One of hiring and operations by the beginning of the third quarter of 2021, which will create 77 new jobs in the fields of high-tech manufacturing and scientific research. Phase Two of hiring is expected to commence in 2022.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals is anticipating completion of commissioning and qualification activities by summer 2021.

For more information about the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, including more facts and Live Cam, please visit https://www.nexuspharma.net/project-tomorrow/.


© Business Wire 2021
