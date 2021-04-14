Log in
Nexus Pharmaceuticals Makes Key Investment to Help COVID-19 Vaccine Effort

04/14/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based healthcare company and domestic manufacturer, today announced that they transported via a special air freight charter through DB Schenker 82 tons of vaccine filling equipment, including a vaccine filling machine and isolator from Bausch + Stroebel and Franz Ziel. Once the production line is operational, Nexus will have the capability to produce up to 30 million doses of vaccines per month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005934/en/

The Antonov An-124 aircraft carried 82 tons of equipment from Frankfurt-Hahn in Germany to Chicago-Rockford in the US. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Antonov An-124 aircraft carried 82 tons of equipment from Frankfurt-Hahn in Germany to Chicago-Rockford in the US. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Nexus remains committed to helping our nation, as well as the global community, overcome the COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin manufacturing facility,” said Usman Ahmed, COO of Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “Since January, we have been engaged with the Biden administration and members of Congress to activate the Defense Production Act (DPA) so that pharmaceutical companies like Nexus can manufacture and distribute millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. By investing in this new, specialized vaccine line filling equipment, Nexus is taking a proactive step to ensure that we are ready to answer the call and play a role in helping fight this deadly pandemic.”

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a US-based, woman-led, minority-owned healthcare company and certified diverse supplier, specializing in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic injectables that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most. For more information about Nexus Pharmaceuticals, including our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin manufacturing facility and Live Cam, please visit https://www.nexuspharma.net/project-tomorrow/.


© Business Wire 2021
