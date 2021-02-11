Nexus Pharmaceuticals Stands Ready to Support Efforts to Increase Vaccine Manufacturing

Nexus Pharmaceuticals supports the Biden-Harris administration’s decision to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) in order to boost supplies needed for COVID-19 vaccine production and for at-home virus test kits. This decision, announced by the White House COVID-19 Task Force last week, is a first step towards implementing important measures to ensure the safety of the American people by increasing the availability of vaccines, tests, and supplies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005846/en/

Pleasant Prairie, WI (Photo: Business Wire)

As one of the nation’s leading specialty drug developers, Nexus stands ready to serve and support any efforts to increase vaccine manufacturing. Expediting the production of vaccines will ultimately increase domestic supply, provide greater opportunity for vaccination and coverage, and will lessen the potential impact of new variants of the virus.

Due to the brand-new manufacturing capacity of our state-of-the-art facility in Wisconsin, Nexus will be able to maintain the production of existing products and simultaneously begin manufacturing vaccines. Unlike many veteran drug manufacturers, Nexus’ unique position ensures that it will not sacrifice the production of one critical-need drug for another. This position makes Nexus an ideal candidate to manufacture 10-20 million doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines monthly, ensuring that patients are able to receive life-saving medications when they need it most. Given our unique ability to increase vaccine manufacturing for any of the five vaccine developers, we stand ready to assist any of the vaccine developers and the United States government in their quest to ramp up vaccine manufacturing.

For more information about our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, including more facts and Live Cam, please visit https://www.nexuspharma.net/project-tomorrow/.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based privately held, women & minority owned healthcare company, specializing in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005846/en/