Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP in 200mg/10mL Multiple-Dose Vials. It is an AP-rated generic to QUELICIN™¥.

“The launch of Succinylcholine Chloride represents Nexus Pharmaceuticals’ ability to supply critical products and to help fortify the supply chain,” said Shahid Ahmed, Chief Scientific Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals. “The COVID-19 pandemic deeply disrupted the supply of Succinylcholine Chloride, but Nexus’ entry into the market will help alleviate constraints and provide peace of mind for our clinical partners.”

Nexus Pharmaceuticals’ Succinylcholine Chloride Injection is available in cartons of 25 vials.

About Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP

Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP is a sterile, nonpyrogenic solution to be used as an ultra-short-acting, depolarizing, skeletal muscle relaxant. Succinylcholine is indicated as an adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based healthcare company and certified diverse supplier, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most. For more information about Nexus Pharmaceuticals, including our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin manufacturing facility and Live Cam, please visit https://www.nexuspharma.net/project-tomorrow/.

Boxed Warning

WARNING: Risk of Cardiac Arrest From Hyperkalemic Rhabdomyolysis

There have been rare reports of acute rhabdomyolysis with hyperkalemia followed by ventricular dysrhythmias, cardiac arrest and death after the administration of succinylcholine to apparently healthy pediatric patients who were subsequently found to have undiagnosed skeletal muscle myopathy, most frequently Duchenne's muscular dystrophy.

This syndrome often presents as peaked T-waves and sudden cardiac arrest within minutes after the administration of the drug in healthy appearing pediatric patients (usually, but not exclusively, males, and most frequently 8 years of age or younger). There have also been reports in adolescents.

Therefore, when a healthy appearing infant or child develops cardiac arrest soon after administration of succinylcholine, not felt to be due to inadequate ventilation, oxygenation or anesthetic overdose, immediate treatment for hyperkalemia should be instituted. This should include administration of intravenous calcium, bicarbonate, and glucose with insulin, with hyperventilation. Due to the abrupt onset of this syndrome, routine resuscitative measures are likely to be unsuccessful. However, extraordinary and prolonged resuscitative efforts have resulted in successful resuscitation in some reported cases. In addition, in the presence of signs of malignant hyperthermia, appropriate treatment should be instituted concurrently.

Since there may be no signs or symptoms to alert the practitioner to which patients are at risk, it is recommended that the use of succinylcholine in pediatric patients should be reserved for emergency intubation or instances where immediate securing of the airway is necessary, e.g., laryngospasm, difficult airway, full stomach, or for intramuscular use when a suitable vein is inaccessible (see PRECAUTIONS: PEDIATRIC USE and DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION).

¥QUELICIN is a registered trademark of Hospira, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.

