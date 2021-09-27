Nexxiot to Acquire Majority Interest in Swedish Technology Firm MOST

Deal consolidates Nexxiot’s position as leading cargo TradeTech company worldwide as operations expand into Scandinavia

Nexxiot, the emerging TradeTech juggernaut transforming the cargo freight industry around the world through data and logistics digitization advancements, has announced it will acquire a majority interest in the Swedish technology firm MOST, a provider of real-time cargo monitoring services. The Swedish family office Resona, one of Scandinavia’s foremost technology investors, will become minority shareholder in the transaction.

Nexxiot’s onboard solar powered cargo sensors and gateways, which track cargo movements and efficiencies through the company’s dedicated logistics cloud, combine with MOST’s sensors that monitor the humidity, temperature, light and security of cargo inside of freight containers. Nexxiot's technology solutions offer customers complete transparency and accountability as to the status and performance of their cargo shipments across the globe. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through its acquisition of MOST, Nexxiot will significantly consolidate its position as the foremost TradeTech innovator in the cargo IoT space. Nexxiot operates in more than 160 countries and is a leading provider of AI powered data solutions for a fast-growing roster of supply chain companies.

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund, remarked of the transaction: “Bringing MOST’s capabilities into our technology portfolio will have tremendous benefits for Nexxiot’s global customers, affording them unprecedented insights and information about their cargo that will certainly lead to positive outcomes in business planning, decision making and cost savings on a large scale. While we are excited about the immediate impacts of this partnership, we are equally thrilled at the long term implications this deal will have for Nexxiot as one of the world’s dominant players in TradeTech and developers of the supply chain solutions for tomorrow.”

Sam Giertz, co-principal of Resona and Chairman of the Board of MOST, said: "One of our core philosophies is to identify business models with the potential to transform industries and disrupt markets through the innovative application of data and technology. We view MOST and Nexxiot as an alliance of truly complementary companies that promise to deliver the new standard in big data solutions across cargo shipping sectors. Through our investments, we are advancing TradeTech’s revolution across the supply chain with major sustainability implications for the future.”

Matilda Bouchet, MOST CEO said: “We could not be more delighted at this outcome and are confident that the strong set of people skills and financing will take MOST to the next level in bringing data-driven insights to our customers.”

Danish IoT market leader GlobeTracker will divest its shares of MOST in the transaction.

GlobeTracker CEO Olavur Ellefsen stated: “GlobeTracker is dedicated to making the supply chain significantly smarter through advanced data and technologies, which is why we were a proponent behind MOST’s forward looking data solutions. We are gratified that our early investment helped MOST achieve leading status in the industry and will continue to work with companies like MOST and Nexxiot to advance TradeTech throughout the supply chain.”

The alliance will combine Nexxiot’s onboard solar powered cargo sensors and gateways, which track cargo movements and efficiencies through the company’s dedicated logistics cloud, together with MOST’s sensors that monitor the humidity, temperature, light and security of cargo inside of freight containers. Nexxiot will now be able to offer customers complete transparency and accountability as to the status and performance of their cargo shipments across the globe.

TradeTech supply chain advancements have taken on increasing importance as ports have become congested worldwide, delaying delivery of critical cargo and costing shippers and consumers billions of dollars through increased costs and prices.

Kalmund added: “Our enhanced capabilities distinguish Nexxiot’s solutions from anything else on the market because they transmit instant, real-times alerts about cargo status from inside a container as opposed to logging systems that can only send data once a container arrives at its destination. Beyond the benefits to our customers, these advancements will have far reaching implications pertaining to ‘Know-Your-Cargo’ standards, enhanced safety measures through fire and accident prevention and helping shippers combat illicit trafficking.”

GlobeTracker is a privately held Danish company revolutionizing global supply chain visibility. GlobeTracker specializes in cold supply chain tracking, monitoring and cutting-edge sensor technology providing true end-to-end supply chain visibility and management. Globe Tracker has offices in the Faroe Islands, Netherlands, Germany, USA, Singapore, Iceland, and Canada. For more information: www.globetracker.com

Resona is a Swedish family office focused on investment in technology and real estate. With a deep passion for early-stage investment in technology which promise to improves our world tomorrow, we are also deeply committed to true entrepreneurship. Our investments into real-estate is equally passion driven, with a better tomorrow through innovation and pioneering green technology square in our focus.

Nexxiot AG is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. An industry leader in the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to track, find and protect cargo from more than 160 countries around the world and across 450 network roaming partners to ensure accountability, security and efficiency. Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 21 countries. The company’s secure, industry leading Cloud comprises data from over 2,5 billion travelled miles Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot’s goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. https://nexxiot.com/

