Ni surges on renewed inventory drawdown

The three-month nickel price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) touched its highest in over 10 years today as global stocks dropped to new lows at a time of solid demand.

The contract was at $21,990/t at 13:00 GMT on 12 January, its highest since 31 August 2011. Nickel has risen by 14.29pc from a one-month low of $19,240/t on 20 December.

Prices have been supported by a rapid draw of stocks led by strong demand. On-warrant nickel stocks available to the market in LME-registered warehouses were at 48,312t today, the lowest since December 2019.

Total on-warrant and cancelled nickel inventories in LME warehouses were at 99,462t, down from 264,606t on 21 April 2021, the highest in nearly three years. Cancelled warrants accounted for 51.43pc of stocks today, as buyers move to withdraw metal to cover short positions. This has intensified the supply tightness and been accompanied by a widening of the backwardation on the cash-to-three-month nickel spreads to $86/t today from $27.50/t on 16 December.

Deliverable nickel stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses were at 4,859t on 7 January, down from 14,282t on 15 January and close to the record low of 4,455t recorded in August 2021. Shanghai nickel prices rose to their highest in more than a month today.

After falling in March-April 2021, the nickel market rebounded strongly in 2021 on a supply-demand dislocation, with disruption at high-grade producers around the world occurring alongside strengthening demand. Prices breached the key $20,000/t threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, reaching $21,025/t on 24 November, reflecting this deficit, positive demand signals and easing concerns over China's real-estate sector, following government intervention.

This was followed by a period until 20 December where prices had fallen in response to concern of the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the prospect of increased supply of high-grade nickel and slower demand from China's stainless steel sector. In early December, Chinese steel and nickel producer Tsingshan announced it had delivered the first nickel matte from its project at Indonesia's Tsingshan industrial park in Sulawesi. Demand for downstream products was also slower in the run up to the year-end holidays.

But the decrease was temporary and nickel began rising again from 20 December. Diminishing concern over Omicron saw nickel's fundamentals reasserting themselves. And those fundamentals have strengthened on the demand side from the stainless steel and battery sectors.

Prices for stainless steel, which absorbs over 70pc of nickel supply, have risen sharply as manufacturers in China cut production to carry out maintenance. Chinese output of 200 series stainless steel is forecast to fall by 450,000t in the next three months. Output is likely to be further restricted by the lunar new year holiday in early February and that month's Beijing Winter Olympics.

The rise in stainless steel prices has lifted nickel prices as part of a feedback loop - one of the other drivers for higher stainless steel prices is elevated raw material costs.

There is also demand for nickel from the battery sector, leading to nickel stocks being drawn down at record pace. Ramp-ups in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing capacity in China have driven strong demand for nickel sulphate, which is used in batteries.

Bagged briquette - the LME nickel grade most suitable to be crushed and dissolved in sulphuric acid to make nickel sulphate - dominates LME nickel stocks. It accounted for 28,632t, or 59pc of all global on-warrant stocks, on 11 January.

EV demand has been robust in China, where Volkswagen, General Motors, Toyota and Tesla are scaling up manufacturing, fuelling nickel market sentiment. Tesla manufacturing rose by 83pc in 2021, boosted by a record 70,847 sales in China.

Overall Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturing and sales both [exceeded 3.5mn units]( https://metals.argusmedia.com/newsandanalysis/article/2290871) in 2021, with output up by 159.5pc and sales by 157.5pc. Growth here looks set to continue - despite plans to cut subsidies for NEVs in 2022 and cancel them from 2023 - leaving a strong outlook for nickel in 2022.

By Raghav Jain