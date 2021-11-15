Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NiKang Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in A Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating NKT2152, a Small Molecule that Inhibits Hypoxia Inducible Factor 2α (HIF2α), for the Treatment of Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

11/15/2021 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NiKang Therapeutics Inc. (“NiKang”), a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2, open-label, dose escalation and expansion study of single agent NKT2152, a small molecule that inhibits hypoxia inducible factor 2α (HIF2α). HIF2α is a transcription factor implicated in the development and progression of cancer including clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

“The initiation of this study represents an important milestone for this program,” said Zhenhai Gao, Ph.D., co-founder, president, and CEO of NiKang. “We are excited to bring NKT2152, our second targeted agent, into clinical development. We look forward to exploring multiple opportunities for this compound as a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs in treating cancers.”

The first-in-human trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of NKT2152 in patients with advanced ccRCC. Patients with relapsed or refractory ccRCC will be eligible to screen for enrollment. NKT2152 will be administered orally and treatment will continue until there is evidence of unacceptable treatment-related toxicity or disease progression.

About NiKang Therapeutics

NiKang Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs. Our target selection is driven by deep insights into disease biology and molecular pathways. Our discovery approach is informed by target structure biology and capitalizes on structure-based drug design. The successful implementation of our strategy enables us to rapidly and efficiently discover and advance proprietary drug candidates with the most desirable pharmacological features into clinical studies. We strive to bring transformative medicines to patients in need.

For more information, please visit http://www.nikangtx.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pBLACK FRIDAY MACBOOK PRO DEALS (2021) : Top Early 14, 16, 15 & 13-Inch Apple MacBook Pro Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends
BU
01:16pBLACK FRIDAY IPAD AIR DEALS 2021 : Top Early Apple iPad Air 3 & Air 4 Tablet Savings Listed by Retail Egg
BU
01:16pNTT Research and Technical University of Munich Paper Proposes Design for 3D-Printable Structures for Biological Implants
BU
01:16pFreightCar America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
01:16pFreightCar America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
01:16pWaldencast Announces $1.2 Billion Three-Way Business Combination with Obagi and Milk Makeup as a First Step in its Strategy to Create a Global Multi-Brand Beauty and Wellness Platform
BU
01:15pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pSIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:15pMID PENN BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pORBITAL ENERGY GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's $5 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Upbeat China data bolsters sentiment, oil tumbles
3China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
4Shell ditches the Dutch, moves to London in share structure overhaul
5IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies

HOT NEWS