NiKang Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in A Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating NKT2152, a Small Molecule that Inhibits Hypoxia Inducible Factor 2α (HIF2α), for the Treatment of Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

NiKang Therapeutics Inc. (“NiKang”), a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2, open-label, dose escalation and expansion study of single agent NKT2152, a small molecule that inhibits hypoxia inducible factor 2α (HIF2α). HIF2α is a transcription factor implicated in the development and progression of cancer including clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

“The initiation of this study represents an important milestone for this program,” said Zhenhai Gao, Ph.D., co-founder, president, and CEO of NiKang. “We are excited to bring NKT2152, our second targeted agent, into clinical development. We look forward to exploring multiple opportunities for this compound as a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs in treating cancers.”

The first-in-human trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of NKT2152 in patients with advanced ccRCC. Patients with relapsed or refractory ccRCC will be eligible to screen for enrollment. NKT2152 will be administered orally and treatment will continue until there is evidence of unacceptable treatment-related toxicity or disease progression.

About NiKang Therapeutics

NiKang Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs. Our target selection is driven by deep insights into disease biology and molecular pathways. Our discovery approach is informed by target structure biology and capitalizes on structure-based drug design. The successful implementation of our strategy enables us to rapidly and efficiently discover and advance proprietary drug candidates with the most desirable pharmacological features into clinical studies. We strive to bring transformative medicines to patients in need.

For more information, please visit http://www.nikangtx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005201/en/