Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nibble : an ideal crowdlending platform to obtain high passive income

05/17/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Nibble / Key word(s): Investment
Nibble - an ideal crowdlending platform to obtain high passive income

17.05.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nibble - an ideal crowdlending platform to obtain high passive income

Nibble is a platform for investing in loans issued by the companies joint under the Joymoney brand which work in Russia and Spain. Nibble is well familiar with Joymoney's scoring process, during which clients to issue loans are selected. Thus, it is predictable how clients with a particular category of loan will behave. One of the reasons Nibble does not post third-party lenders on the platform to invest in their loans is that it cannot be completely sure about their process of selecting loans to invest in

In February 2021 Nibble turned one-year-old. Despite the fact that Nibble is a young platform, it is a part of the IT Smart Finance holding that operates in the fintech market since 2014. Companies providing loans that are getting posted on Nibble for further investment, are also part of the holding and have been operating since 2014. The fact that all of the operations are carried out within one holding, allows to control whole processes, reduce risks and increase profitability for the customers. This means that if a holding company faces financial difficulties, IT Smart Finance holding will help it.
Joymoney, together with credit scoring service Scorista, developed unique predictive models that analyze borrowers. Using this double scoring system empowers Nibble to offer customers tailored strategies avoiding high risk.
"Nibble performed well in 2020," said Maxim Pashchenko, founder of Nibble. "But frankly speaking, the time of our platform release was not the best. We made a lot of efforts to achieve these performance indicators: more than 1,500 users registered; more than 600 users invested in our platform; more than ?50,000 euros in paid interest; and the total investment in the platform was almost ?500,000."
A new product, Flexible Investment, was developed to help investors diversify their portfolio. It involves three investment strategies with an annual interest rate from 9.7% to 19%. Nibble made it as transparent as possible for investors by describing all the risks that an investor may face.
At the end of each month the Risk Committee analyzes the issued loans, calibrates the scoring model and makes forecasts on interest rate for the next periods.
"Currently, we are undergoing the process of obtaining an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) License and an Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) Credit Provider License," explained Maxim Pashchenko. "Although they are not required by law, we are obtaining them to make our customers feel as secure as possible when investing with Nibble. We believe that the company's open attitude towards the risk policy has fortified investors' confidence in our platform."
The aim of Nibble is to get into the Top 3 investment platforms in Europe, it is planned to increase investment volumes and expand the product line in 2021.

Contact Details

Ivan Sharafiev

CBO
+34722503535


17.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nibble
Spain
EQS News ID: 1196805

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1196805  17.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196805&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aLEG IMMOBILIEN  : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08:05aRETRANSMISSION : Spearmint Achieves 83% Lithium Extraction from Preliminary Metallurgical Testing on its Lithium Clay Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada
NE
08:03aKNORR-BREMSE  : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:02aTHYSSENKRUPP  : MORNING BID-Is the 'misery index' coming back?
RE
08:02aORSTED A/S  : Ørsted appoints new COO
AQ
08:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Nibble - an ideal crowdlending platform to obtain high passive income
DJ
08:01aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN  : appoints Caroline Connellan as new CEO of personal wealth
AQ
08:01aÅF PÖYRY  : AFRY acquires Pinja Industry Oy in Finland - experts in engineering and automation solutions
AQ
08:01aPROSTATYPE GENOMICS  : publishes Annual Report for 2019/20
AQ
08:01aBRIGHTER  : Makes Progress with the User Experience Test of the Diabetes Management Solution Actiste
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
2TESLA, INC. : Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit
3U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas
4AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF POINTS TO APPLIED PHARMA RESEARCH (APR) NEWS RE: Pivotal COVID-19 Tria..

HOT NEWS