Nibble : an ideal crowdlending platform to obtain high passive income

Nibble is a platform for investing in loans issued by the companies joint under the Joymoney brand which work in Russia and Spain. Nibble is well familiar with Joymoney's scoring process, during which clients to issue loans are selected. Thus, it is predictable how clients with a particular category of loan will behave. One of the reasons Nibble does not post third-party lenders on the platform to invest in their loans is that it cannot be completely sure about their process of selecting loans to invest in

In February 2021 Nibble turned one-year-old. Despite the fact that Nibble is a young platform, it is a part of the IT Smart Finance holding that operates in the fintech market since 2014. Companies providing loans that are getting posted on Nibble for further investment, are also part of the holding and have been operating since 2014. The fact that all of the operations are carried out within one holding, allows to control whole processes, reduce risks and increase profitability for the customers. This means that if a holding company faces financial difficulties, IT Smart Finance holding will help it.

Joymoney, together with credit scoring service Scorista, developed unique predictive models that analyze borrowers. Using this double scoring system empowers Nibble to offer customers tailored strategies avoiding high risk.

"Nibble performed well in 2020," said Maxim Pashchenko, founder of Nibble. "But frankly speaking, the time of our platform release was not the best. We made a lot of efforts to achieve these performance indicators: more than 1,500 users registered; more than 600 users invested in our platform; more than ?50,000 euros in paid interest; and the total investment in the platform was almost ?500,000."

A new product, Flexible Investment, was developed to help investors diversify their portfolio. It involves three investment strategies with an annual interest rate from 9.7% to 19%. Nibble made it as transparent as possible for investors by describing all the risks that an investor may face.

At the end of each month the Risk Committee analyzes the issued loans, calibrates the scoring model and makes forecasts on interest rate for the next periods.

"Currently, we are undergoing the process of obtaining an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) License and an Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) Credit Provider License," explained Maxim Pashchenko. "Although they are not required by law, we are obtaining them to make our customers feel as secure as possible when investing with Nibble. We believe that the company's open attitude towards the risk policy has fortified investors' confidence in our platform."

The aim of Nibble is to get into the Top 3 investment platforms in Europe, it is planned to increase investment volumes and expand the product line in 2021.

