Nicaragua : Requests for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument and Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Nicaragua

IMF Executive Board Approves US$185.3 million in Emergency

Support to Nicaragua to Address the Covid-19 Pandemic

The IMF Executive Board approved today Nicaragua's request for emergency financial assistance of US$185.32 million to help the country meet urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency financing will be used to accommodate urgently needed health related and social spending.

The authorities will transfer one half of the emergency funds to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the World Food Programme (WFP) that will assist with the transparent execution of targeted expenditure.

Washington, DC - November 20, 2020: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved Nicaragua's request for emergency financial assistance for a total amount of about US$185.32 million to help the country meet urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance is provided under two instruments: the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to SDR 43.33 million (about US$61.77 million, or

16.7 percent of quota), and the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) equivalent to SDR 86.67 million (about US$123.55 million or 33.3 percent of quota).

The pandemic comes on top of a two-year recession in Nicaragua. Faced with sharply lower revenues and a severe tightening in available financing, the COVID-19 crisis has added severe strains to an already weak macroeconomic outlook. To alleviate the impact on the most vulnerable, the authorities are scaling up public health expenditure and social assistance.

The RCF/RFI financing would help to address urgent balance of payments needs, provide resources to strengthen the health system and support the population most affected by the pandemic, preserve fiscal space and catalyze other concessional financing. Once the crisis abates, the authorities intend to implement fiscal measures to ensure debt sustainability and structural reforms to promote inclusive growth.

The authorities have taken important actions to enhance fiscal transparency, especially related to COVID-19 spending. The Ministry of Finance has begun to publish the details of all COVID-19 related spending and of all public procurement contracts on its website. All COVID- 19 related spending will be subject to an independent external audit within a year. The government has also sought the assistance of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the World Food Programme (WFP) for the execution of emergency spending. The authorities have committed to transfer one half of the emergency funds received from the IMF to both agencies. The UNOPS will assist with the execution of health care spending, while the WFP will implement an emergency agricultural-support program to ensure adequate food supply.

