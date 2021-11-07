Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election with opposition candidates in jail

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nicaraguans vote on Sunday in a
presidential election marked by longtime President Daniel
Ortega's ruthless campaign to extend his tight grip on power by
jailing critics in a contest the United States has dismissed as
a sham.
Ortega, a onetime guerrilla who helped depose a right-wing
family dictatorship in 1979, is almost certain to get a fourth
straight term, with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, to
prolong his status as the Americas' longest-serving leader.
President in the 1980s before losing in a 1990 upset, Ortega
returned to the top job again in 2007.
Since May, Ortega's police have imprisoned nearly 40 leading
opposition figures, including seven presidential candidates, as
well as prominent business leaders, journalists and even some of
his former rebel allies.
Ortega's only opposition on the ballot comes from five
less-known candidates of small allied parties.
Also up for grabs are 92 seats in the unicameral Congress,
also firmly controlled by his allies. About 4.5 million
Nicaraguans are eligible to vote.
Jason Marczak, a researcher at the Washington-based Atlantic
Council who specializes in Central American politics, dismissed
Sunday's vote as "widely discredited," adding that Ortega's
unpopularity could only be overcome with brute force.
"His victory will only have been possible by locking up
would-be competitors," he said.
Ortega's current term took an especially repressive turn in
2018, when he quashed largely peaceful protests by those
initially upset over spending cuts, killing more than 300 people
and wounding thousands more.
Last year, the ruling party brought in a new law
criminalizing dissent, and in recent months foreign journalists
have been barred from entering the country.
One Reuters reporter was turned back by border agents last
Friday, while another, a Nicaraguan citizen, was turned away in
September.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month deplored
the "sham election," accusing Ortega, 75, and Murillo, 70, of
seeking an "authoritarian dynasty."
Last week, U.S. officials said new sanctions were being
considered against the power couple's government, a sentiment
echoed by European Union leaders, in addition to future review
of Nicaragua's status in the CAFTA regional trade pact.
Ortega, a Cold War-era U.S. antagonist and Marxist rebel in
the toppling of the Somoza dictatorship in 1979, brushes off
international criticism, saying Nicaragua must fight
imperialists and that sanctions will not defeat him.
While most analysts agree that Ortega is likely to prevail
in the near term, just as fellow leftist strongmen in Cuba and
Venezuela have done in recent years, they also say prolonged
unrest could drive new waves of fleeing Nicaraguans.
Many have gone either to southern neighbor Costa Rica, or
sought to reach the U.S. border, pushed by an economic slump
prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gross domestic product shrank nearly 9% from 2018 to 2020,
compared to robust average growth of almost 4% since 2000.
Analysts such as the Atlantic Council's Marczak are already
looking past Sunday's vote.
"The question is not what happens on November 7," he said,
"but how strongly the U.S. and other democracies respond on
November 8."
(Reporting by Diego Ore and Daina Beth Solomon; Additional
reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by David Alire Garcia and
Clarence Fernandez)