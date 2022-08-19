Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nicaraguan police detain bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega

08/19/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nicaraguan bishop, alleging police harassment, takes refuge at a Catholic church in Managua

(Reuters) -Nicaraguan police raided the home of a bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega early on Friday morning, and said they had taken him to the capital Managua where he remains under house arrest.

Rolando Alvarez, one of the most influential bishops of Nicaragua's Catholic Church, had been under house arrest in Matagalpa for two weeks along with five priests, one seminarian and a cameraman for a religious television channel.

Police said the cameraman and clerics had been transferred to a prison in Managua.

Nicaraguan authorities have detained at least three priests in recent months while others have gone into exile.

The relationship between the Catholic Church and the Ortega government has been severely strained after a harsh crackdown on anti-Ortega protests in 2018.

Earlier this month, police said they were investigating Alvarez for forming violent groups and alleged conspiracy.

"With a heart full of pain and indignation, I condemn the nighttime kidnapping of Monsignor Alvarez," said exiled Nicaraguan Bishop Silvio Baez in a tweet. "The dictatorship has once again surpassed its own evil and diabolic spirit."

He called for Alvarez to be freed and urged those with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

The head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, also condemned the detentions in a statement and demanded "their immediate freedom and those of all political prisoners."

The niece of the 55-year-old bishop Alvarez said police had that same morning raided the house belonging to his parents in Managua.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Writing by Sarah MorlandEditing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pU.S. asks judge to block book publisher merger as trial closes
RE
01:09pWalmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
RE
01:09pNicaraguan police detain bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega
RE
01:03pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for third week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
12:59pS&P 500, Nasdaq eye weekly loss as rate-hike worries hit growth stocks
RE
12:58pWalmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
RE
12:51pBritain will not start criminal proceedings against P&O Ferries
RE
12:51pU.S. Treasury disputes finding that new IRS funding would increase middle-class taxes
RE
12:47pWalmart Will Expand Abortion And Travel Coverage For Employees - CNBC
RE
12:47pWalmart expands abortion coverage for its employees in the wake…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
4Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release
5Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..

HOT NEWS