Nicely Named President Of Manufacturedhomes.com

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Nelms, founder and CEO of ManufacturedHomes.com, ModularHomes.com, and MHCRM.com, operating units of OneClick Technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Nicely as President. Nicely brings a career of creative problem solving to this position, resulting from leadership positions with Berkshire Hathaway, Bell & Howell, Wayne Dalton International, Mansfield Plumbing Products and Rubbermaid. Most recently, he served as CEO of the well-known national non-profit organization, Next Step Network. Nicely joins ManufacturedHomes.com on May 1, 2021.

"This is a position required to stimulate and direct efforts in our rapidly growing operations, said Brad Nelms, CEO. "Chris brings more than 25 years of factory-built housing industry experience and a management style, under which I believe our team will flourish. He understands what we do and will leverage our mutual experience to bring benefit to industry participants."

Nicely remarked this is a tremendous opportunity to contribute in the company's ongoing efforts battling stereotypes, presenting factory built housing in new markets and creating technology solutions for its members.

"I am convinced that factory built housing has a great opportunity to contribute significantly to the affordable housing challenge in this country," Nicely stated. "My grandfather was a home builder, and much of my career has been in the construction products and the housing industry. I have witnessed the extraordinary efforts to present objective, straight forward information to future homeowners, describing the highest value in housing. I admire the focused energy by teams at ManufacturedHomes.com and their ability to consistently exceed expectations."

About ManufacuredHomes.com, ModularHomes.com, and MHCRM

ManufacturedHomes.com , ModularHomes.com , and MHCRM brands provide innovative software and technology platforms showcasing today's affordable, factory-built housing. The focus is on building software and systems to solve the most difficult challenges, in order to create efficiencies in the exchange of information and the delivery of services.

About OneClick Technology

Headquartered in Irvine, California, OneClick Technology is a digital technology company leveraging the best talent available to maximize market exposure for factory built housing and ancillary supporting operations. Through the brands ManufacturedHomes.com, ModularHomes.com and MHCRM.com One Click Technology is developing tools for professionals within the factory-built housing industry, while providing the highest level of customer service and satisfaction.

