Nicely Network : Expands Affiliate Business, Delivers Improved Performance for Merchants

Nicely Network, the company behind the online deals round-ups viewed by more than 18 million online shoppers each year, today announced that their expanded affiliate business will help more online retailers deliver improved performance over the Q4 period.

This expanded service, which aims to increase brand’s sales revenue by sharing their deals with even more online shoppers, aligns with Nicely Network’s addressable strategy by embracing a shopper-first approach.

Founder of Nicely Network, Andy Mathews, explains:

“We’re expanding the scale of our reach for brands by publishing more deals round-ups across a wider range of product categories. We’ve also optimized our SEO (search engine optimization) strategy, to improve the performance of our content in search engines and generate increased exposure for brands.”

This year Nicely Network aims to improve on it’s Q4 2020 holiday season sales performance, during which they informed over 18 million online shoppers about the best consumer deals.

By driving traffic and sales for brands through SEO-focused content, Nicely Network continues to drive the spending decisions of millions of online shoppers in the US every year.

To learn more about Nicely Network’s service, visit nicelynetwork.com

About Nicely Network:

Nicely Network promotes deals from online retailers through SEO to help generate additional online sales and exposure during the holiday shopping season. Nicely Network Limited is a UK limited company.

