Nicholas strengthens into hurricane, pounds coastal Texas, Louisiana with rain

HOUSTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Heavy rains fell across the
Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday as tropical storm
Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane and spun toward land,
bringing the threat of widespread flooding, power outages and
storm surges.
Nicholas was some 20 miles (30 km) southeast of Matagorda,
Texas as of 10 p.m. central time (11 p.m. eastern), heading
northeast with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120
kph), the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin on Monday
night.
U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency for Louisiana
and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response
efforts due to conditions resulting from Nicholas, the White
House said.
"It will be a very slow-moving storm across the state of
Texas that will linger for several days and drop a tremendous
amount of rain," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
Abbott declared states of emergency in 17 counties and three
cities. He said boat and helicopter rescue teams have been
deployed or placed on standby.
Nicholas is the second hurricane in recent weeks to threaten
the U.S. Gulf Coast. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc https://www.reuters.com/world/us/evacuees-urged-not-return-home-after-devastation-storm-ida-2021-09-01
in August, killing more than two dozen people and devastating
communities in Louisiana near New Orleans.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, citing flood warnings, urged
the city's roughly 2.3 million residents to stay off streets and
highways.
"Take things seriously and prepare," Turner said at a news
conference. "This is primarily a rain event and we don't know
how much rain we will be getting."
FLIGHTS CANCELED
The Houston Independent School District canceled classes for
Tuesday, while dozens of schools across Texas and Louisiana shut
down on Monday. Houston suspended light rail and bus services on
Monday evening. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at
airports in Corpus Christi and Houston.
Houston, the fourth-most populous U.S. city, was devastated
in 2017 when Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane, slammed Texas,
dropping up to 40 inches (102 cm) of rain in some sections and
killing more than 100 people.
National Weather Service models forecast rainfall totals
from Nicholas up to 16 inches for coastal parts of Texas,
reaching 20 inches in some isolated areas. As the storm moves
northeast, it was expected to pummel parts of south central
Louisiana and southern Mississippi with up to 10 inches of rain.
The National Weather Service issued storm surge, flood and
tropical storm warnings and watches throughout the region,
calling it a "life-threatening situation."
"We want to make sure that no one is caught off guard by
this storm," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said at a news
briefing on Monday.
Edwards warned that drainage systems still clogged with
debris from Ida and other storms may be deluged by the heavy
rain, triggering flash floods.
Nicholas could also knock out electricity and hamper
restoration efforts as more than 119,000 homes and businesses
remain without power from Ida, he said.
Royal Dutch Shell on Monday began evacuating staff
from a U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platform and other firms began
preparing for hurricane-force winds.
