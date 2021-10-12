Log in
Nick Vujicic Joins FreeSpace Advisory Board

10/12/2021 | 10:51am EDT
FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeSpace Social, Inc. is excited to announce that world-renowned speaker, New York Times best-selling author, coach, and entrepreneur Nick Vujicic has joined their advisory board. 

Nick has inspired millions of people worldwide and amassed a social media following of over 10 million people as he has risen above the incredible life challenge of being born without arms and legs. According to Nick's website, he "faced tremendous obstacles in life from, living life without limbs, to being bullied at school and fearful for his future with no purpose in sight."

In response to the demand for a curriculum that includes not just IQ, but EQ (Intellectual intelligence, vs emotional intelligence), Nick created an innovative Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum called "Attitude Is Altitude." In addition, he desired a social platform where some of the core behaviors of the SEL curriculum could be infused to support the mental health of our children outside of school.

This is why Nick chose FreeSpace Social, a platform designed around behavior that supports the mental health and safety of its users, and that aims to solve many of the problems associated with mainstream corporate social media companies. 

Nick's addition to the FreeSpace Social advisory board is furthering the platform's mission to solve the social dilemma by shaping positive culture through unifying actions, without harmful or manipulative algorithms or biased agendas. 

FreeSpace Social is available for download on iOS and Android and welcomes anyone regardless of political ideologies, religion, demographic, race, or nationality. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nick-vujicic-joins-freespace-advisory-board-301398230.html

SOURCE FreeSpace Social


© PRNewswire 2021
