Nickel Institute : Tina Litzinger, Sherritt International Corporation elected Chairperson of Nickel Institute

03/04/2021 | 10:21am EST
TORONTO, Canada - 04 March 2021 - The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Nickel Institute has elected as Chairperson Tina Litzinger, Vice President, Marketing, Sherritt International Corporation. Her appointment is for a one-year term, renewable for a second year. Ms. Litzinger succeeds Dan Chandler who has left the nickel industry.

Tina Litzinger is currently responsible for Sherritt International Corporation's joint venture and wholly-owned sales and marketing teams for sales of commodity nickel, cobalt and fertilizer by-products. She is also Vice Chair of the Cobalt Institute, a member of the London Metal Exchange Cobalt committee as well as a member of Women in Mining Canada and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Nickel Institute President, Dr. Hudson Bates thanked Dan Chandler for his many years' contribution to the Nickel Institute. Welcoming Tina Litzinger to the Chairperson role he said, 'We are delighted that the Nickel Institute will be led by a nickel industry professional of Tina's calibre. With more than twenty years' experience in the nickel industry and several years as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Nickel Institute, Tina has a proven track record. The staff and I look forward to working more closely with her to promote and support the proper use of nickel in appropriate applications.'

Tina Litzinger said, 'I am honoured by the appointment. As the spotlight on nickel shines brighter given its integral role in the growing electric vehicle market, I look forward to leading the Institute's efforts in advocating for the effective use of nickel and educating various stakeholders on the industry's responsible and sustainable production practices. As well, as the first female chairperson of the Nickel Institute Board of Directors, I hope to influence increased diversity and inclusion within the industry's member companies, as can be seen in the makeup of the Institute itself.'

