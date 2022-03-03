Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nickel leads base metals rally as Russia supply woes deepen

03/03/2022 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Russia-Ukraine conflict boosts metals

* LME cash nickel premium eyes record levels

* Inventories of base metals at multi-year lows

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Prices of aluminium, copper and nickel rushed to fresh highs on Thursday as widening sanctions on Russia for its week-long invasion of Ukraine threatened to further disrupt the flow of commodities from the major producer.

Russia produces industrial and precious metals, as well as natural gas used to generate electricity that powers the production of the commodities.

Sanctions on Russian banks and elites have disrupted the flow of material to global markets at a time when inventories for aluminium and other metals are at multi-year lows.

"This Russia and Ukraine conflict has only fanned the flames of the already stretched base metals markets," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

"All energy prices are through the roof and that will add more risk to production in Europe which will provide the catalyst to a rally."

The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions prompted the world's three biggest container lines to suspend cargo shipments to and from Russia.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to its highest since April 2011 at $27,815 a tonne. By 1200 GMT it was up 6% at $27,405.

Benchmark LME aluminium jumped 3.8% to a record $3,710, while copper climbed 1.8% to $10,371 per tonne.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Tightness in the LME market can be seen in the spreads, which show premiums for metal for nearby delivery compared to the three-month contracts.

LME cash nickel <CMNI0-3> commands a $610 tonne premium, close to a record $645 touched last week. Inventories of nickel in LME-registered warehouses are at their lowest since 2019 at 77,784 tonnes, with 52% of that booked for delivery. <MNISTX-TOTAL>

Stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses <MALSTX-TOTAL> have more than halved over the past 12 months to 801,100 tonnes compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March last year.

In other commodities, crude oil, palm oil and coal also extended their bull run as supply chains were disrupted.

Among other industrial metals, zinc traded above $4,000 for the first time in nearly 15 years. Later, it traded 3% higher at $3,977 per tonne. Lead was up 0.9% to $2,422 and tin rose 1.3% to $46,225 after it hit a record at $46,475.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1537.75 End-of-day quote.40.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 114.52 Delayed Quote.38.14%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 3.71% 236.2664 Delayed Quote.24.43%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.53% 615.4223 Delayed Quote.37.50%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 3.28% 591.2486 Delayed Quote.12.47%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.85% 2543.098 Delayed Quote.6.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 15.22% 117.427 Delayed Quote.44.75%
WTI 1.37% 112.278 Delayed Quote.41.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aInvestors warn of unintended consequences as companies cut Russian ties
RE
07:30aRUSSIA'S RT SAYS : UK is attempting to curtail media freedoms
RE
07:27aJapan ease border rules but extend virus curbs for some regions
RE
07:27aFrench pm says covid face masks will no longer needed in most in…
RE
07:26aFrench pm confirms that covid vaccine passport rules will be sus…
RE
07:25aUkraine-Russia talks will start in a couple of hours, says Ukrainian official
RE
07:25aSibanye-Stillwater sees Ukraine crisis disrupting automotive supply chains
RE
07:24aBritain is not being held back on sanctions, moving fast, says PM's spokesman
RE
07:24aNickel leads base metals rally as Russia supply woes deepen
RE
07:24aToronto futures slip as oil price surge stokes growth worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOP WRAP 2-Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, ..
3Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expa..
4Justice Dept.: Ericsson breached settlement on alleged fraud, ISIS paym..
5Citigroup hikes U.S. equities to 'overweight', sees demand for growth s..

HOT NEWS