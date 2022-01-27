Nicki Marcellino Leads La Jolla Office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Through Another Stellar Year

San Diego, CA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led for the 21st consecutive year by Nicki Marcellino, Regional Vice President, 2021 was another fantastic year for the La Jolla office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The office finished the year at No. 1 among all real estate offices located in La Jolla, with total sales of $2.2 billion, according to internal data. The team also outperformed the closest competitor in La Jolla by 3.4 times the sales volume in the 92037 ZIP code, and placed No. 1 for sales of homes priced over $3 million, $5 million, and $10 million, in 2021 according to Trendgraphix.

A strong leader, Nicki gives all the credit the office has had to the agents. “The success of this office is a direct result of our tireless agents, who are driven to create the most favorable outcome for their clients – the best of the best,” she said. “While highly competitive, they are always willing to help each other and give back to their community. Our brand attracts that kind of agent!

“Our agents respect and admire each other’s strengths and the monumental achievements they have created, both individually and collectively. Just another reason why this office has consistently ranked No. 1 in La Jolla for over 20 years. Last year we added several more agents who came to us from some of the foremost agencies in the region. It’s no wonder we were the No. 1 office in La Jolla again in so many categories, and continually rank in the Top 10 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices international network."

Nicki has helped support the success of many superstar agents and teams in the La Jolla office during her career, and they are proud to laud her for her unwavering inspiration and encouragement.

“Nicki has been at our side for more than 20 years, helping our team facilitate our business day in and day out,” said Maxine Gellens, who covers the region with her daughter Marti and their expert team. “Her attention to detail, her connections throughout the real estate industry, and her market knowledge make it a pleasure to conduct business with clients and agents alike. Her easygoing, pleasant business style is an added bonus.”

Nicki is a firm believer in regularly reminding consumers and agents alike that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties belongs to the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of more than 50,000 real estate professionals in nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East. This affiliation gives agents access to the network’s massive marketing, financing, escrow, legal, and other resources assuring clients of the seamless transactions the La Jolla agents are known for.

“Having managed this office for over 21 years, I am truly lucky to know that I work for, and with, an incredible group of people, and for the best company I could ever ask to work for,” Nicki said.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted in more than 10,000 client transactions for over $13 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.

Attachment