Nicklaus Children's Health System Taps Gozio Health to Elevate Patient Experience Through Comprehensive Digital Front Door Offering

Gozio Health, an industry-leading, customizable end-to-end mobile platform, announced today that Nicklaus Children’s Health System in Miami, Fla., will deploy its comprehensive mobile platform to seamlessly connect with patients and improve experiences. The only health network dedicated to children in the greater Miami area, Nicklaus Children’s is also the first children’s hospital in South Florida to launch a digital front door strategy that brings together all consumer-facing digital elements into a single, user-friendly mobile app.

“Patient experience is an important pillar for all health systems, but those who care for children have a greater responsibility to help families feel at ease. At Nicklaus Children’s, it is our mission to proactively engage with children and their families from the moment they choose us for their child’s care. We want to minimize the potential for anxiety and ensure all of their needs are met,” said Dr. David Seo, CIO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “The Gozio platform provides the robust functionality needed to help us position our digital front door for long-term success, and we are looking forward to a fruitful partnership.”

The Gozio platform will enable patients and their families to access indoor and outdoor navigation at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and its network of 18 outpatient centers and clinical offices. In addition, patient flow capabilities will guide patients and families to locations in the order they need to be accessed, easing tensions and ensuring timely arrival. The solution will make it easy to find onsite amenities, from restaurants to restrooms to ATMs, and access digital services such as physician directories, appointment scheduling, patient records and more.

“A good digital experience is an essential part of the overall care experience for many healthcare consumers. In today’s competitive market, a quality digital front door is no longer a nice-to-have element, but a must-have,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. “We recognize the particular challenges that children’s hospitals and health systems face and commend Nicklaus Children’s for their commitment to providing the best experience for patients and their families.”

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable mobile platform exclusively for healthcare systems, including digital front door. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients improving their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented indoor wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait times, bill pay and extensive analytics capabilities. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Nicklaus Children’s Health System

Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The 309-bed nonprofit hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, was founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient centers and urgent care centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties; Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children.

