Nicola Giammarioli joins ESM Management Board

09/07/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

(Luxembourg) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has appointed Nicola Giammarioli, ESM Secretary General, to its Management Board. Mr Giammarioli will be also heading the newly created Secretary General Department, comprising the ESM's Corporate Governance and Internal Policies division, as well as the Policy Strategy and Institutional Relations division. The appointment will become effective on 18 September 2020.

Mr Giammarioli, an Italian national, joined the ESM in 2012 as Head of Strategy and Institutional Relations. He has served as the ESM's Secretary General since September 2019. He also held the role of ESM country team coordinator for Greece between 2015 and 2019 and for Ireland from 2013 to 2014. Prior to joining the ESM, Mr Giammarioli had been an International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board member and worked at the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance. He also held positions as economist and senior economist at the European Central Bank (ECB).

'I am delighted that Nicola Giammarioli has joined the ESM Management Board. He is known and respected in Europe, especially for his work as ESM mission chief in Greece and participation in the ESM governing bodies and EU fora. Nicola's presence will be a huge asset for the Board, and we will greatly benefit from his exceptional knowledge and international experience. He will coordinate important policy areas, such as completing the process of ESM reform,' said ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling.

Mr Giammarioli graduated in economics at Bocconi University. He obtained an MSc in quantitative development economics from the University of Warwick and a PhD in economics from the European University Institute. He completed postgraduate studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and has written articles and economic publications on monetary and fiscal issues.

The ESM Management Board assists the Managing Director in conducting the current business of the ESM, in preparing the decisions of the Board of Governors and the Board of Directors and in seeing to their implementation. The Management Board comprises: the Managing Director; the Deputy Managing Director (Chief Risk Officer); the Chief Financial Officer; the General Counsel; the Secretary General; the Chief Corporate Officer; the Chief Economist; and the Chief Operating Officer.

Disclaimer

ESM - European Stability Mechanism published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:34:04 UTC
